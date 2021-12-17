 Skip to content
 
Fark's Headline of the Year 2021 Voting!

Welcome Fark Artists to your Fartist Friday Contest. To celebrate "Monkey Day," create a poem about our primate pals, or in honor of Monkee Mike Nesmith who recently passed. Write a haiku, limerick, free verse, sonnet, etc newly-made for this contest
11
    Contests  
E-Brake [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  
Welcome Fark Artists to your Fartist Friday Contest. Our theme this week: To celebrate "Monkey Day," create for this contest a poem about our primate pals, or in honor of iconic Monkee Mike Nesmith who recently passed. Write for us a haiku, limerick, free verse, sonnet, etc. All votable entries must be newly-created especially for this contest.

Tippy the Turtle's Tips!


Fark user image Remember: All votable entries must be newly-created this week for the contest

Contest Rules:

One (1) individual entry item per post please, and a total of three (3) entries posted maximum allowed per person.

All votable entries must follow this week's theme requirements. Posts that don't follow the theme will remain but have Voting disabled. Be sure to check the theme!

Prize: Bragging rights and a mention in the Fark NotNewsletter!

Hearty congratulations to last week's contest winner thatguyoverthere70 who time traveled to a momentous event - and check out all our talented F'Artistes!

FFFUQ (Fartist Friday Frequently Unasked Questions):

What? Fartist Fridays are weekly creativity contests that you can participate in with things you have on hand since many of us are stuck at home right now. If you have an idea for a future contest theme please post it here or send it along to Farkback.

Why? To have fun showing off our skills (or lack thereof!) while we practice socially distancing together, and to vote for your favorite entries.

When? This contest is submitted on Thursdays with entries open immediately to TotalFarkers (membership has its privileges!), then it goes to the Main Page on Friday. Entries close around midnight Eastern on Sunday night. All times are approximate because we're all drunk.

How Does Voting Work? Check the "Enable voting for this entry" box. If you forget, just report it and ask. All entries that meet the contest theme are considered eligible for voting, so please mention if you prefer voting NOT be enabled.

Check out past F'artiste contests by clicking on the Topic Tag and check the weekly Fark NotNewsletter for info on that week's contest theme ahead of time. All skill levels encouraged (as you can see from my sample below) and most importantly: We're all in this together so let's create some F'Arts together - Fark Arts, that is.
 
a particular individual [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
This song is not about a monkey; it's from the viewpoint of an ape in love with his wolf.

I rewrote it for this contest. The first draft was in 2007, when my black Lab, Grady was approaching the end of his trail. Now I have a ridiculously cute black Lab puppy named Roland.

(Note: I finally got to use the word "cwm." It's a Welsh word for "a steep-sided hollow at the head of a valley or on a mountainside; a cirque." It's pronounced "koom.")


Blood Brothers (a song)

You are a wolf 
and I am an ape,
and around the last ice age 
we made our escape
from the jungles and steppes,
and through many mistakes
and the bungles and the missteps 
we had to take 
we found each other, and

AWOOOOOO

Now the clan of the apes
and the wolves of the pack
have become blood brothers;
it's a permanent pact
and there's no going back.

Oooh! Oooh! Oooh! Oooh!

I love you, I love you, I love you,
my black Labrador.
Oooh! Oooh! Oooh! 
You rhyme with adore.

I want to give you more than mere praise,
You deserve a substantive raise
'cause I know how piss-poorly
a job like yours pays.

Awooooooooooo-ooo-ooo-ooo
I love you, I love you, I love you.
Blood brother

I've always admired your kind
and I've always wished you could talk.
But I know what's on your mind:
You'd rather go for a walk, so

Oooh! Oooh! Oooh! Oooh!

Hop in the car, forget the leash
iat's the least I can do for you
oooh! oooh! oooh!

We're gonna retreat
to-oooh-oooh-oooh
the wilderness and the wildebeest
Blood brother

To the savannah and the veldt
Blood brother

The glacier and the cwm
In nature's living room
Blood brother

To the hunt of the thrill
Blood brother

The wolf and the ape
Blood brothers
 
RedZoneTuba [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
There once was a monkey named Lou
Who hated the folks at the zoo
He had evil in mind
As he reached 'round behind
And commenced in to flinging his poo.
 
thatguyoverthere70 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Button up your hat
Don't be afraid of the tide
Become a real atta boy

Colors and sounds
Television in the corral
Pets in the box

With a guitar on his knee, he writes
Your birthday and Christmas together
The guiltiest of all pleasures

WIth a fist through the wall, he fights
More than the Beatles and the Stones put together
The stormiest of all weathers

There is no need to justify the existence of us
We are just us

There is no need to feel shame
Of the sound of the dance
Of the sound of the summer
Of the sound of the smells and sights and of the feelings under the lights
Of the good times, of the best times, of the bad times, of the worst times

And when the strings go soft and grow still
Nothing will defame
The memories that remain

Friends and enemies
Facts and fictions
Became a real atta boy

-

"In the mid 1960's I was a young teenage boy. I was aware of the fact that the Monkees rock band was 90% hype. But I liked them anyway." - Deacon Lunchbox
 
brap [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Here we come, walkin' down the street
To deliver eulogies to that Monkee in the ridiculous toque who we had the pleasure to meet

With your influence
I wanted to live in your Monkee house
with a firepole
with a group of my friends

And rock out, just like you did

Freud and I will send your estate a bill
as you owe reperations for my mind developing expensive homosexual tendencies and wasting much of my youth playing in
art-damaged crap rock bands

Beat the Meatles.

Wait, maybe the firepole was in the Banana Splits' house.

Well, fark me with a Snorky snout. My mind has been destroyed by television.

*snap snap snap snap snap*
 
X-boxershorts [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This time, with voting

There once was an ape from Nantucket
Took a pig to a thicket to fark it
But the pig said you queer
Get away from my rear
Come around to the front and I'll suck it.

ht John Valby
 
pc_gator [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This time with voting too

My company is like a pack of monkeys in a tree...

The ones in the top look down and see eager faces.

The ones in the bottom look up and see only assholes.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Monkeys tossing dogs
Off of Indian rooftops
Eat more monkey brains
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Monkey gon' fling poo
It's nature's politics tab
Opinions abound
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
What's that in the tree?
It's a monkey tossing off!
Beware falling spunk
 
Sexy Jesus [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Monkey monkey monkey what is the chance
Of you looking so cultured
So human
In those tiny monkey pants
 
