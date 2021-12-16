 Skip to content
(WCVB Boston) One hundred cats from Kentucky shelters are now awaiting adoption in Massachusetts; making room for animals displaced by the devastating tornadoes. Welcome to Caturday
    Massachusetts, Kentucky animal shelters, Barnstable, Massachusetts, Northeast Animal Shelter, Cape Cod, Cape Cod Adoption Center, American Red Cross, Massachusetts.The cats  
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Snuffybud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Greetings Caturday family from my FIL's hospital room! Poor guy will be in surgery tomorrow. The prep for his colonoscopy revealed abscesses in his intestines, so he was promptly admitted and scheduled for a bowel resection.

I swear, Nick wants to know if we can sneak him into the hospital to see his human
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Hope all goes well!
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lajimi [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mudd's woman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Nadia has been hiding out waiting for Caturday.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tigerose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Oh dear..maybe Nick needs to facetime with FIL! I hope the resection is successful and he regains use of his gutty-wuts..friend of mine had a perfed bowel after a bad operation..they did a colostomy to help the gut heal..then they went back in and hooked her back up!! Amazing!

Tell FIL I'll hold him in my prayers tonight.
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tigerose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
OOooh! The cards are beginning to come in..and the occassional pressie! What a nice thing to come home to, after a long day. Not terribly stressful day really..I got a couple of hand drawn cards from my students..always, always a joy. I guessed who my Secret Santa was..He is such a genuine fellow, and had given me really thoughtful gifts. A cool kitchen towel, a Cyclomen plant...which really gave him away! And today a pair of really awesome wool light compression socks..he likes the crazy socks I wear! (Yesterday I had on pointsetta compression stockings). He is one of those dudes who is straight as an arrow, but will compliment you on your outfit or your hair. He notices stuff! Anyway, it was a nice day.

The only downer is that we didn't have our Christmas Party due to all the people out sick with covid..We've got 6 in our building and several are staff. :(

Get yer shots all! I love you too much to lose you!
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
Hope every goes well for your FIL!
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Hi all, got a work thing tonight, bowling my dept vs the procurement dept so that should be fun. People were bringing their goggies into work this week and I petted them all. The office manager got a whoodle and it looks like a little bear. Almost stole him because I think Mango wants a puppy for christmas but I know she wont walk it. Spoiled brat I don't know where she gets it from.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Spaceballer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fasting today and tonight, no whiskey for me all week, diabeetus test tomorrow.

All morning medical appointment tomorrow, then I have to "consult" with a "specialist" (French toast, eggs, and bacon ((BACON!)) afterwards.  Monday is another all day appointment up at Syracuse.

I'd invite snuffybud down for another holiday social if it weren't for the covid spike this month.

Oh and, Happy Caturday!
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Why not?  Today is my Furiday night.
:-{D
 
tigerose [TotalFark]
Me too. We were given a "work at home day" instead of having to come in and do professional dev..none of which is applicable to what I do! So, I'm going to work at home..changing the table cloth, doing laundry..taking Eli's Boy to his appointment..getting my roots done..all necessary work!
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Joxertheflighty [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

This is Jacob.  He came with us from the East Coast to Ontario to the prairies.  When the time came to move to the West Coast, we couldn't figure out a way for him to join, so a coworker took him in to care for him.  He was already 10 or so, so we didn't expect him to be around much longer.  But today my sister learned that he passed away last night.  More than 2 years later.  Tonight we will pour one out for my sister's little buddy
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
Hate the fark ascii destroyer!
 
tigerose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

I am going to guess that 12 is rather old for a bun bun..doesn't make it any less sad though. Glad he had a good life. I'll willingly raise a glass tonight..
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
My condolences for your loss.  RIP Jacob.  So many friends await you beyond Bifrost.
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Aww...sorry for your loss.  :(
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Snuffybud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
