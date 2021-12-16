 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.
Fark's Headline of the Year 2021 Voting!

(Twitter)   Christmas Tradition: Santa on fire engine. Christmas Trauma: SANTA ON FIRE   (twitter.com) divider line
9
    More: Vintage, shot  
•       •       •

324 clicks; posted to Main » on 16 Dec 2021 at 6:20 PM (42 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



9 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Geotpf
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Did Santa and Satan switch places and the pits of hell burned Santa's suit?
 
Fano
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size

Burn fat man burn
 
foo monkey
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
WTF?  I don't call it a day unless I've disillusioned five kiddies.  That's like, two posts in the politics tab, tops.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
So they struggled to write good headlines a hundred years ago as well. Huh.
 
pueblonative
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Now who did Wotan piss off?
 
Oak
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
As God is my witness, I thought Santa was fireproof.
 
tasteme
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Disillusioned five kids
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Hills-Sachs_Legion
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
For some reason I'm imagining a Christmassy, sleigh-bell-enhanced cover of They Might Be Giants' "Dog On Fire".
 
Displayed 9 of 9 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.