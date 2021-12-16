 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.
Fark's Headline of the Year 2021 Voting!

(Local10 WPLG)   Coasties seize $236 million worth or drugs, possibly even a six month supply of insulin   (local10.com) divider line
6
    More: Florida, Florida, United States Coast Guard, U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Vigilant, FORT LAUDERDALE, Coast Guard, U.S. Coast Guard, international waters, South America  
•       •       •

177 clicks; posted to Main » on 16 Dec 2021 at 9:46 PM (22 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



6 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So 12,000 pounds of cocaine and 100 pounds of marijuana?
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: So 12,000 pounds of cocaine and 100 pounds of marijuana?


No, 11,000 10,000 pounds of cocaine. Yeah, that much.
[What? Oh yeah]
9,000 pounds of cocaine.  Ahh, bad cocaine, bad, bad.

Anyway, gotta roll. Don't f*cking follow me, understand?
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
So is it $236 million or drugs, the suspense is killing me
 
MBooda
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
$236 million, what's that in coastie math?
 
LineNoise [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Is fark just becoming reddit lite, where we harp on the same 6 things with no basis?
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 1 minute ago  
This means Biden is letting stuff in, nothing was ever found like this when Trump was President because he kept all the drugs out because ever drug trafficker was afraid of him!
 
Displayed 6 of 6 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.