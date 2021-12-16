 Skip to content
(The Daily Beast)   Billionaire: I'm suing my son's private school for $10 million because of the unbearable anguish my son suffered after getting teased by other students for not taking a sip of whiskey on a school trip. Judge: Get out   (thedailybeast.com) divider line
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A teenage boy declined whiskey?

Really?
 
ryebread [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If these people were more worried about how they were going to put food on their family, they wouldn't have time to worry about this nonsense. The punishment for being so rich and out-of-touch that you file stupid bullshiat like this should involve simply correcting that situation.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sheldon's Solow's son and grandson?

Oh Jesus f*ck... It's nice to see the lawsuits didn't die with him.

This is the family Trump wishes he were like...
 
beerrun [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can the judge dismiss a case with extreme prejudice?
And by extreme prejudice, I mean can the judge instruct the bailiff to kick the plaintiff in the balls before throwing out the case?
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BizarreMan: A teenage boy declined whiskey?

Really?


A boy who's father is richer than 99% of the world for the simple fact that HIS father was richer than 99% of the world apparently refused whiskey, and then people said mean things. Supposedly.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ryebread: If these people were more worried about how they were going to put food on their family


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nobody will make fun of him now, that's for sure.
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

chitownmike: ryebread: If these people were more worried about how they were going to put food on their family

[Fark user image 425x473]


It's a Bush quote.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 1 hour ago  

beerrun: Can the judge dismiss a case with extreme prejudice?
And by extreme prejudice, I mean can the judge instruct the bailiff to kick the plaintiff in the balls before throwing out the case?


A kick in the balls isn't extreme, a flamethrower is extreme, and I hope so
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BizarreMan: A teenage boy declined whiskey?

Really?


yes really. When I tried it as a kid, I always thought it tasted like gasoline. Stuff is putrid. Yuck. Not everyone likes whiskey.

now, Cognac?  That's a different story.
 
King Something
‘’ 1 hour ago  

chitownmike: ryebread: If these people were more worried about how they were going to put food on their family

[Fark user image 425x473]


George W. Bush reference. Not the most articulate president the US has ever had, arguably the second-worst.
 
King Something
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

steklo: BizarreMan: A teenage boy declined whiskey?

Really?

yes really. When I tried it as a kid, I always thought it tasted like gasoline. Stuff is putrid. Yuck. Not everyone likes whiskey.

now, Cognac?  That's a different story.


I'm in the same boat. Whiskey tastes too much like fermented cold medicine for me to take even half a spoonful, and I can drink straight rum and straight vodka without issue.
 
EL EM
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Declining whiskey is no reason to tease a kid. The name Hayden, however, is a different matter.
 
Tylak
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
According to wikipedia Stefan has "at least" 16 children.

That's a lot of lawsuits.
 
Stands With A Tiny Fist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

BizarreMan: A teenage boy declined whiskey?

Really?


Billionaire's son. He prefers a nice Cognac instead of that turpentine those philistines had brought.
 
kindms
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
a billionaire with a huge wuss for a son.

see money can't buy everything
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I read the story below it.

Back in the 1500s, humans used to have a life expectancy of 30. Now, life expectancy is about 77, and it might be increasing from there.

Sigh.
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
So, does this chain just keep going with suing the myriad of syndicated sources that publish this article? Or, Does the dad just resign himself to having sentenced his kid to bullying for as long as folks can still google his name?
 
jerryskid
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Some kids just like to advertise that they want to be the target of bullies (AKA other kids.) I never drink in high school and was pressured from time to time. I was never bullied. Sometimes other kids just need a friendly remind that you do not wish to partake in their alcohol ritual.

A mature, firm response is all that's required.  Something like unzipping your fly and saying "I'll take sip from your bottle after you take a sip from mine."
 
AnotherBluesStringer [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

EL EM: Declining whiskey is no reason to tease a kid. The name Hayden, however, is a different matter.


I'm against bullying, but I'd straight up give props to any kid that called him "Basil Hayden" after that.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Yeah and this is when the kid will decide to run for POTUS to get back at these meanies.
 
danvon
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
There's no better parenting than bringing a lawsuit to display to the whole world how big of a pussy your kid is.
 
awruk! [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

steklo: BizarreMan: A teenage boy declined whiskey?

Really?

yes really. When I tried it as a kid, I always thought it tasted like gasoline. Stuff is putrid. Yuck. Not everyone likes whiskey.

now, Cognac?  That's a different story.


Ah, yes... the unmistakable scent of bedbugs and soap... but to each his, her, or it's own...

/ Scotch, on the other hand...
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

groppet: Yeah and this is when the kid will decide to run for POTUS to get back at these meanies.


<chuckles> Probably best not to invite the kid to any White House press dinners....
 
Begoggle
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

King Something: chitownmike: ryebread: If these people were more worried about how they were going to put food on their family

[Fark user image 425x473]

George W. Bush reference. Not the most articulate president the US has ever had, arguably the second-worst.


Definitely second worst. Hard to get worse than Buchanan. Maybe tied with Andrew Johnson for 2nd worst, with Trump taking 4th.
 
evilmousse
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

fiddlehead: I read the story below it.
Back in the 1500s, humans used to have a life expectancy of 30. Now, life expectancy is about 77, and it might be increasing from there.


@_@ people who don't understand statistics writing articles.
infant mortality used to be a LOT worse, skewing that average a ton.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
The lawsuit is bullshiat, but the teachers should've been disciplined.
 
Comic Book Guy [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Begoggle: Nobody will make fun of him now, that's for sure.


I wouldn't talk to him at all.  No sense in trying to have a conversation if some putz with unlimited resources takes offense at some random thing and makes your life a living hell defending yourself against a bullshiat lawsuit.  Better to just ostracize him, it's not illegal to not engage with someone.

/creating joinder is a different story
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Jeezus, my HS school had a nice trip to downtown Chicago to go to the art museum, have a moderately nice meal (for high schoolers I suppose) and some play (which for the life of me I cant recall what that was) at some downtown theater.

They have a school trip to Patagonia.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
The rich are different from you or I.
 
akya [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Poors better take them plea deals.

Court is much to busy with this sort of important business.  You'd be a fool to interrupt them.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

King Something: I'm in the same boat. Whiskey tastes too much like fermented cold medicine for me to take even half a spoonful, and I can drink straight rum and straight vodka without issue.


I was in a band, and the leader, always poured a shot of Scotch and handed it to you as you walked in his door. He spends good money on that stuff, sometimes $100 a bottle and I always felt bad disliking it. The way he spoke about Scotch was like it was god's pee or something. Nasty, nasty nasty...Like you I would rather have vodka or a nice gin and tonic. The brown stuff, I never cared for.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

awruk!: the unmistakable scent of bedbugs and soap


I always thought gin smelled like Pine Sol.
 
jackandwater [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Bootleg: BizarreMan: A teenage boy declined whiskey?

Really?

A boy who's father is richer than 99% of the world for the simple fact that HIS father was richer than 99% of the world apparently refused whiskey, and then people said mean things. Supposedly.


Let me call a WHAAAAAMBULANCE!
 
bigdog1960
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

steklo: awruk!: the unmistakable scent of bedbugs and soap

I always thought gin smelled like Pine Sol.


It does. But not as good.
 
jackandwater [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

steklo: BizarreMan: A teenage boy declined whiskey?

Really?

yes really. When I tried it as a kid, I always thought it tasted like gasoline. Stuff is putrid. Yuck. Not everyone likes whiskey.

now, Cognac?  That's a different story.


As long as it isn't Hennessey (sp?)

\felt the same way about gin in high school.  Drank it for 8 years before a guy i worked with turned me on to Jack Daniels.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
It was probably Jameson that he refused. He only drinks The Macallan Lalique 60 or 62 year old. Maybe sub 60 if it's a weeknight
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

steklo: BizarreMan: A teenage boy declined whiskey?

Really?

yes really. When I tried it as a kid, I always thought it tasted like gasoline. Stuff is putrid. Yuck. Not everyone likes whiskey.

now, Cognac?  That's a different story.


I know what you mean. Whiskey is horrible stuff. I passed out drunk at my friend Steve's house. My butthole hurt for days after drinking that crap.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

jackandwater: steklo: BizarreMan: A teenage boy declined whiskey?

Really?

yes really. When I tried it as a kid, I always thought it tasted like gasoline. Stuff is putrid. Yuck. Not everyone likes whiskey.

now, Cognac?  That's a different story.

As long as it isn't Hennessey (sp?)

\felt the same way about gin in high school.  Drank it for 8 years before a guy i worked with turned me on to Jack Daniels.


I was about 13 years old working for my dad in his restaurant. One night I had a bad toothache and the cute little waitress told me to take a swig of cognac and swirl it in my mouth, but not to swallow it...so I did and I did swallow it.  Wasn't too bad for booze...I've tasted worse.

anyway years pass and I'm in a rock band and found out that everyone in The Who drank cases upon cases of cognac so I thought I would give it another try....well, low and behold, I sorta liked it.  I'll never buy my own but if someone is offering it, I'll say yes please.
 
Tell Me How My Blog Tastes [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
"No, your honor, you don't understand. I'm special. Now can I have their money???"
 
The Pope of Manwich Village [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
His passport photo alone should have tipped the school chaperones off that the kid couldn't hang...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Hey Nurse!: I know what you mean. Whiskey is horrible stuff. I passed out drunk at my friend Steve's house. My butthole hurt for days after drinking that crap.



In High School a few friends and I cut the whole day and we got a bottle of Southern Comfort and went back to another friends house to play quaters.

Well, lets say we all lost.

I woke up from the toilet, my friend woke up in a bathtub.

I stumbled around and went to catch my fall with my right hand.

Right on top of a kerosine heater.  The skin, melted right on top. and I didn't feel a thing.

but later that night? YEOOOOOOOOOOOOOCH!
 
dbaggins
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

danvon: There's no better parenting than bringing a lawsuit to display to the whole world how big of a pussy your kid is.


for this parent, this is a valuable lesson to pass on to his children.
 
Zevon's Evil Twin [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

steklo: King Something: I'm in the same boat. Whiskey tastes too much like fermented cold medicine for me to take even half a spoonful, and I can drink straight rum and straight vodka without issue.

I was in a band, and the leader, always poured a shot of Scotch and handed it to you as you walked in his door. He spends good money on that stuff, sometimes $100 a bottle and I always felt bad disliking it. The way he spoke about Scotch was like it was god's pee or something. Nasty, nasty nasty...Like you I would rather have vodka or a nice gin and tonic. The brown stuff, I never cared for.



My Aunt was a bourbon drinker and always said,
"Never trust anyone who drinks clear whisky."


Fark her.
I'm stealing your "God's pee".

Thanks, Stelko
 
Bareefer Obonghit
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

King Something: steklo: BizarreMan: A teenage boy declined whiskey?

Really?

yes really. When I tried it as a kid, I always thought it tasted like gasoline. Stuff is putrid. Yuck. Not everyone likes whiskey.

now, Cognac?  That's a different story.

I'm in the same boat. Whiskey tastes too much like fermented cold medicine for me to take even half a spoonful, and I can drink straight rum and straight vodka without issue.


I have the sudden urge to bully you two.

Bunny, fetch me my lawyer!
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Zevon's Evil Twin: I'm stealing your "God's pee".


that's great, I made that up as I typed up that post. Sometimes, I get good ideas...

feel free to spread it around.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Russ1642
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Kid can't even buy a friend with all that money. LOL.
 
LineNoise [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark: ANYTHING WE CAN REMOTELY CONSTRUE TO HAZING IS WHY MY LIFE SUCKS AND DESERVES THE DEATH PENALTY

Also Fark: Nevermind, they have money
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

BizarreMan: A teenage boy declined whiskey?

Really?


Difficulty: It could have been Seagram's VO

/yeah teenagers, but if you've had that shiat once
//you know better
///even by young adult I'll drink anything standards
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Bareefer Obonghit: I have the sudden urge to bully you two.


I've never had the taste buds for booze. I don't even like beer. I find the clear stuff goes down easier, but that's not the same as it tastes better than whiskey or scotch. Crap, I don't even know the difference between the too. It's been explained to me that Scotch has to come from Scotland and there's peat in it that makes it tastes like dirt, and the special barrels they use, etc...

If I want to get drunk?  Give me grain alcohol. I can mix it with Gatorade or Hawaiian punch or something.
 
