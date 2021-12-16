 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.
Fark's Headline of the Year 2021 Voting!

(CNN)   "Let them eat Covid"   (cnn.com) divider line
5
    More: Facepalm, Netherlands, Prime Minister Mark Rutte, good example, Initial birthday celebrations, Dutch parliament, closer inspection, House of Representatives of the Netherlands, Covid-19 alert level  
•       •       •

171 clicks; posted to Main » on 16 Dec 2021 at 8:30 PM (6 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



5 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Tman144
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
On the other hand, if a bunch of royals got COVID and died, would that be so bad?
 
KRSESQ
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
THE KING IS A FINK!
 
Shaggy_C
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
people in the Netherlands should have no more than four visitors over the age of 13 in their home per day.

The park is considered part of the private home of the royal family

yourbrainonstocks.comView Full Size
 
AsparagusFTW [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Rules for thee but not for me.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 minute ago  
She had a party with 21 people. It was absolutely a bad idea...but, it's not like she was advocating that people should eat horse paste.
 
Displayed 5 of 5 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.