Fark's Headline of the Year 2021 Voting!

(C|Net)   Not only have they found water on Mars...they found A LOT of water on Mars   (cnet.com) divider line
    More: Cool, Mars, search of hidden water, ExoMars Trace Gas Orbiter, Valles Marineris canyon system, Space exploration, significant amounts of water, Mars' surface, European Space Agency  
SpectroBoy
1 hour ago  
First person there pushes the button!
Marcus Aurelius
1 hour ago  
Can't wait to see if they manage to thaw out alien life.

Hope they don't bring it back here.
 
AdmirableSnackbar
1 hour ago  
Total Recall water on Mars or Doctor Who waters on Mars?
 
SpectroBoy
1 hour ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Can't wait to see if they manage to thaw out alien life.

Hope they don't bring it back here.


The mars lander did that.
Where do you think Covid-19 came from?
Study it out.
 
SpectroBoy
1 hour ago  
SpectroBoy
1 hour ago  
Public Call Box
1 hour ago  
SpectroBoy
1 hour ago  
AdmirableSnackbar
1 hour ago  

Public Call Box: [Fark user image 425x637]


west.la.lawyer
1 hour ago  
¿Que significa?
 
giantmeteor
52 minutes ago  
But does it have fluoride in it? We must protect the sanctity of our precious bodily fluids.
 
born_yesterday
27 minutes ago  
Give dose peeble aihr!
 
PirateKing
26 minutes ago  
That's mine. I left it there.

Let me guess, two hydrogens and an oxygen per molecule, give or take? The occasional neutron or two?

Yeah, that's my water.
 
FrancoFile
25 minutes ago  
Mi pense dustahs still gon steal toda awkwa.
 
Felgraf
24 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Can't wait to see if they manage to thaw out alien life.

Hope they don't bring it back here.


Eh if they did, there's no guarantee it would even be at all able to really interface with us.

I mean, think of it this way: How many viruses that effect plants can you, as a human, get?
 
Weatherkiss
24 minutes ago  

giantmeteor: But does it have fluoride in it? We must protect the sanctity of our precious bodily fluids.


Ice cream, Mandrake! Children's ice cream!
 
docilej
22 minutes ago  
Isn't this a plot point for Season 3 of "For All Mankind"?
 
SumoJeb
21 minutes ago  
steklo
20 minutes ago  
So NASA is going to go into the bottled water business now?

"100% Martian Water, bottled at the source"

Nice.
 
fiddlehead
20 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: [encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com image 225x225]


Ivo Shandor
20 minutes ago  
We've been able to see the polar ice caps (water ice along with solid CO2) for a long time. How about digging up some microbes or fossils rather than "discovering" water over and over again?
 
leeksfromchichis
19 minutes ago  

Felgraf: Marcus Aurelius: Can't wait to see if they manage to thaw out alien life.

Hope they don't bring it back here.

Eh if they did, there's no guarantee it would even be at all able to really interface with us.

I mean, think of it this way: How many viruses that effect plants can you, as a human, get?


There's also no guarantee they're not humanoid crime fighters.

Mars is wild, untamed.  We don't know what we're gonna find!
 
Promo Sapien
15 minutes ago  
It's water, Jim, but not as we know it.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen
13 minutes ago  
...aaaaaand, Nestlé just bought all of it.

Sorry, Martians.
 
chitownmike
11 minutes ago  

Felgraf: Marcus Aurelius: Can't wait to see if they manage to thaw out alien life.

Hope they don't bring it back here.

Eh if they did, there's no guarantee it would even be at all able to really interface with us.

I mean, think of it this way: How many viruses that effect plants can you, as a human, get?


That's the dumbest thing I will read all day. Congratulations
 
GardenWeasel
11 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: [encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com image 225x225]


I grok this
 
Jeff5
9 minutes ago  

steklo: So NASA is going to go into the bottled water business now?

"100% Martian Water, bottled at the source"

Nice.


I'm selling NFTs of Martian water...
 
Andric
8 minutes ago  
durbnpoisn
6 minutes ago  
Everyone seems to be making fun.  But this is actually big news.  It would obviously be bigger if it were liquid water.  Because life.

But still..  Having that water there means it is a resource that can be used by humans.  It can be used to make an atmosphere.  It can be used to make fuel.  It can be used for, you know, water.

We may still be a few decades from sending people there.  But when we do, we now know that the single most valuable resource we need is right there.

So yeah...  This is big news.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
1 minute ago  

durbnpoisn: Everyone seems to be making fun.  But this is actually big news.  It would obviously be bigger if it were liquid water.  Because life.

But still..  Having that water there means it is a resource that can be used by humans.  It can be used to make an atmosphere.  It can be used to make fuel.  It can be used for, you know, water.

We may still be a few decades from sending people there.  But when we do, we now know that the single most valuable resource we need is right there.

So yeah...  This is big news.


Haven't we farked up one damn planet enough.
 
hsburns30
1 minute ago  
And the exodus of Earth's billionaires begins in 3 -2-1...
 
bo_loo
less than a minute ago  

Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen: ...aaaaaand, Nestlé just bought all of it.


"bought"....like how they paid the U.S. Forest Service an annual rate of $524 to extract about 30 million gallons, even during droughts?

https://www.bloomberg.com/news/featur​e​s/2017-09-21/nestl-makes-billions-bott​ling-water-it-pays-nearly-nothing-for
 
Exile On Beale Street
less than a minute ago  
Water on Mars
Youtube m6-C9uYz0Hc
 
Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

