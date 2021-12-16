 Skip to content
(CNBC)   It's time for this month's edition of CNBC's 'Completely cherry-picked and unique set of circumstances allowed this Millennial to get rich quick so therefore everyone else can too' series   (cnbc.com) divider line
Grand_Moff_Joseph [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Time Travelling Millennial: goes back to approx. 1980, alters the timeline so that all of Gen Y grows up to be military dentists with full-ride scholarships and income in excess of monthly rent.

CNBC, 2021 (new timeline): How Millennials killed Wall St by growing up debt free.
 
brax33 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
No rent, no food, no utilities, and no student loans...

Yeah I imagine lots of people who made $160k a year could probably save a lot of money with this incredibly specific situation too.

That monthly budget made me laugh. (and cry)
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
So, by having the government pay for her schooling, housing, food, and medical care? Brilliant. And she's planning to retire at 20 TIS as a.. What, a Commander? What's the usual rank for a 20 year officer in the Navy?

In return, she committed to joining the Navy's active duty team as a commissioned officer for at least four years following graduation.

That's... A way to put it, sure.

/I was part of the Army's active duty team, I guess.
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Because Wang receives a $3,102 monthly non-taxable housing....

Holy shiat.  I remember my BAQ being literally 10 times less than that (Shreveport, LA).  This was in the 90s and still left me to pay $50 of a shiat apartment.  And by shiat apartment, I mean regular break-ins, a gang shootout 15 feet from me in the middle of the night, and two women raped by an apartment rapist who was going around pretending to be maintenance (GTF out of there as soon as possible).  (And yes, I know, San Diego = light speed high BAQ, that's not my point.)

In any case, this isn't a bad path.  After putting my wife through college, I had the choice to get out an let her put me through college or stay in and take the program offered me (similar to what the girl in TFA did).  The Air Force had (and may still have), the "Airman Education Program".  If you can pass the officer qualification exam (AFOQT), you can go to school on the Air force's dime and complete your degree.  During your school time, you can pretty much be a civilian but continue to have full pay and benefits.  You owe the Air Force three years for every one you take going to school.

If I had taken that route and did my 20, I would *probably* be in a position to fully retire right now.  But hey, how was I supposed to know the dot-coms were going to shiat the brick that they did?

/CS degree.
//Bubble burst the semester I graduated, god dammit.
 
Grand_Moff_Joseph [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

UberDave: In any case, this isn't a bad path


To that specific point, I agree. Military career can indeed be a great career path, and be a huge boost to one's education prospects too. I know quite a few friends who went that path and it worked well for them!

I just hate it when things like TFA try to wrap that up as a 'hey look everyone can do this too why haven't you?' thing.
 
mrmopar5287 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

brax33: No rent, no food, no utilities


She has all of these things, but she has income that covers it.
 
Man. Goatman.
‘’ 1 hour ago  
These articles serve a vital purpose to American Capitalism: to constantly remind absolutely EVERYONE that they're a temporarily embarrassed millionaire and not the exploited proletariat.
 
thamike
‘’ 1 hour ago  
F*CK you, Lu. My shoes are ten years old.
 
thehobbes
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
How. 

Just how? They claim she's making $13k/month.
 
zbtop
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Person with no apparent major life trauma and an academic scholarship pursues high worth career with single minded devotion for life for the purpose of being wealthy, devotes several years of life to government service with generous stipends, is able to save tremendous amount with large six figure salary.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But even a million isn't enough to actually retire.
Especially that young. You should aim for 2 million for every year you expect to live. This is to cover room board and unexpected things and inflation and what not
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I spend $3,000 a month on candles and my family is starving.
 
LineNoise [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I know 2 guys who started their med careers through the military.

From every account of both of them it was a sweet gig. Cush assignments, see the world if you wanted to hang loose stateside if you didn't, free schooling at good schools, experience people would beg for, military benefits during and after.

One of them i'd trust with my kids life on a decision. The other i'm honestly amazed has managed to make it as long as he did without doing something accidentally that took out everyone around him in the process.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Of course subs, she wasn't forced to take out six figures in loans for what I can only assume was a BA in art history like you were.
 
kindms
‘’ 1 hour ago  
joining the military and or becoming a cop are probably the best jobs to go for if you want to retire youngish

and do not require a college degree and will pay for you to get one
 
Fart And Smunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I consider myself to be extremely to the point of rarity fortunate amongst other millennials - I owned my own home before 30, and make more than enough income to handle my mortgage and debts.

But again - I was very, very lucky. I slipped into a perfect job for my skills via social connections and bought a home at the nearly exact nadir of the housing market, to such a degree that my mortgage at the time was less than half of the rent of the apartment that I moved out of.

Luck, luck, and more luck.

It would be insane of me to expect that everybody of my generation has the same luck, and to think less of them for the fact that they are less lucky.

... but that's just my read on it.
 
mrmopar5287 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thehobbes: They claim she's making $13k/month.


$3,102 monthly non-taxable housing allowance

That's a huge part of it.
 
JustLookin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I know articles like this hurt people's feelings, but there are many ways to improve your financial lot that many people elect not to take. Should we not discuss them because it makes you feel bad that you haven't/aren't doing them?

Let me give you one example: I got divorced and gave my wife half my income for a period of time. During that time, I had a shiatty apartment and and old car and a hand-me-down single bed that I got for free from a friend because their daughter was moving to a "big girl bed."

I learned to live on that half income. Then, when half my income was no longer going to her, I mostly saved what I was used to not having anyway. Put me on excellent financial footing. I could have bought a new car and gotten a far more expensive apartment, but I continued to live below my means. A ton of people refuse to do that, spending every penny they make.

If you're not in a good financial situation I feel for you and understand. But there are ways to improve your lot, and these articles can sometimes be useful.

/not subby
 
LineNoise [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kindms: joining the military and or becoming a cop are probably the best jobs to go for if you want to retire youngish

and do not require a college degree and will pay for you to get one


That assumes you work, are smart in your decisions, and make short term sacrifices for the long, just like this woman did.

Even if you do your 20 in the military you aren't going to retire comfortably on an E-5 or something. Same with most PD's. Yes, its easy to get above that, but that is only because of the sheer number of farknuts in there with you.
 
LineNoise [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fart And Smunny: Luck, luck, and more luck.


Sure you got lucky, but i'm sure you faced some adversity and bad luck along the way. You were also able to make good decisions to put you in a position to use that luck.

I get it, its hard for a lot of people out there, but you don't have to discount your accomplishments or write everything off to luck.
 
Randrew
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thamike: F*CK you, Lu. My shoes are ten years old.


We are very sorry that you are not as smart and hard-working as a Chinese immigrant.  Very sorry.
 
Fart And Smunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LineNoise: Fart And Smunny: Luck, luck, and more luck.

Sure you got lucky, but i'm sure you faced some adversity and bad luck along the way. You were also able to make good decisions to put you in a position to use that luck.

I get it, its hard for a lot of people out there, but you don't have to discount your accomplishments or write everything off to luck.


My accomplishments are the amazing experiences I have had, less so the finances I have gained. Those are the vehicle of accomplishment, to me, not its logical end.

You are correct that I have encountered adversity, though. I admit that. I have also farked up. Like a lot. Over and over (though usually different mistakes each time).
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

waxbeans: But even a million isn't enough to actually retire.
Especially that young. You should aim for 2 million for every year you expect to live. This is to cover room board and unexpected things and inflation and what not


You know how we know you know nothing about the finances of the 99%?
 
AppleOptionEsc [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fart And Smunny: I consider myself to be extremely to the point of rarity fortunate amongst other millennials - I owned my own home before 30, and make more than enough income to handle my mortgage and debts.

But again - I was very, very lucky. I slipped into a perfect job for my skills via social connections and bought a home at the nearly exact nadir of the housing market, to such a degree that my mortgage at the time was less than half of the rent of the apartment that I moved out of.

Luck, luck, and more luck.

It would be insane of me to expect that everybody of my generation has the same luck, and to think less of them for the fact that they are less lucky.

... but that's just my read on it.


Woah, you can't go around acknowledging luck around here. You have to compare everyone's life to yours, and anyone who is lesser than you is a either a knuckle dragging throwback or a waif limp-wristed so-and-so. You can't just point out that some peoples lives are different, or anything.
 
Fart And Smunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AppleOptionEsc: Fart And Smunny: I consider myself to be extremely to the point of rarity fortunate amongst other millennials - I owned my own home before 30, and make more than enough income to handle my mortgage and debts.

But again - I was very, very lucky. I slipped into a perfect job for my skills via social connections and bought a home at the nearly exact nadir of the housing market, to such a degree that my mortgage at the time was less than half of the rent of the apartment that I moved out of.

Luck, luck, and more luck.

It would be insane of me to expect that everybody of my generation has the same luck, and to think less of them for the fact that they are less lucky.

... but that's just my read on it.

Woah, you can't go around acknowledging luck around here. You have to compare everyone's life to yours, and anyone who is lesser than you is a either a knuckle dragging throwback or a waif limp-wristed so-and-so. You can't just point out that some peoples lives are different, or anything.


Oh, damn. I'll try to do better next time. Sorry. :(
 
Randrew
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kindms: joining the military and or becoming a cop are probably the best jobs to go for if you want to retire youngish


As an added bonus, maybe this Navy dentist will get the opportunity to rebuild part of some sailor's face and jaw after a munitions mishap or some kind of war thing.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

brax33: No rent, no food, no utilities, and no student loans...


No kids.

/ sad
 
LineNoise [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

waxbeans: But even a million isn't enough to actually retire.
Especially that young. You should aim for 2 million for every year you expect to live. This is to cover room board and unexpected things and inflation and what not


Dude i want to retire very comfortably and even that is insane math, assuming you mean every year you expect to live from retirement to death. Lets assume for most folks thats about 25 years.

You don't need 50 million to do that. Yes, a million is a pretty low number if you wanted to do it at 42 today, because not only are you limited in how much you can draw down to keep the cash coming, you aren't going to pace inflation.

But if you were say 65 and had 2 or 3 mill in retirement mony? absolutely, you could easily retire on a 100k draw, and adjust for inflation each every year and not have to think twice about it and have your money in safe places.
 
Moose out front
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Salary of $157,000 per year.

PLUS

$3,100 per month, non-taxable housing stipend (and she can keep anything left over)

PLUS

$266 per month, non-taxable food stipend (can keep anything left over here too)

So, yeah, anyone can do this! Just get a job where your employer gives you $40,400 tax free money per year in addition to a six figure salary. Easy peasy!
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Thirty one year old's not a millennial, pops
 
LineNoise [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Fart And Smunny: My accomplishments are the amazing experiences I have had, less so the finances I have gained. Those are the vehicle of accomplishment, to me, not its logical end.


Its a great outlook man, and i try and look at most of the adversities i have faced as opportunities to learn and understand. And yeah, i'm very grateful for luck i have had along the way.

But its not all luck, you made some good calls, probably based on what you learned through challenges, to get you to where you are.

Don't sell yourself short.
 
francisrizzo3
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
When her service is over, she'll need to buy or rent a home. If she was really smart she'd be doing that now with that investment money, before homes are entirely unaffordable.
 
LineNoise [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Moose out front: Salary of $157,000 per year.

PLUS

$3,100 per month, non-taxable housing stipend (and she can keep anything left over)

PLUS

$266 per month, non-taxable food stipend (can keep anything left over here too)

So, yeah, anyone can do this! Just get a job where your employer gives you $40,400 tax free money per year in addition to a six figure salary. Easy peasy!


If she was a private practice doctor in San Diego, she would probably make a multiple of that.

The difference is that private practice doctor who didn't do military is probably carrying around a boatload of debt she doesn't have at her age.
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Didn't pay for my kids college. Doing great. They went into the military, have been honorably discharged and they're doing great as well. Had the military pay for college. I told them to make sure you specialize in something that can lead to a job outside of the military and build on that. They did. Don't drive the tank. Life's a journey but I drove a tank or ran the copy machine doesn't bode well for your civilian life.
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

AppleOptionEsc: Fart And Smunny: I consider myself to be extremely to the point of rarity fortunate amongst other millennials - I owned my own home before 30, and make more than enough income to handle my mortgage and debts.

But again - I was very, very lucky. I slipped into a perfect job for my skills via social connections and bought a home at the nearly exact nadir of the housing market, to such a degree that my mortgage at the time was less than half of the rent of the apartment that I moved out of.

Luck, luck, and more luck.

It would be insane of me to expect that everybody of my generation has the same luck, and to think less of them for the fact that they are less lucky.

... but that's just my read on it.

Woah, you can't go around acknowledging luck around here. You have to compare everyone's life to yours, and anyone who is lesser than you is a either a knuckle dragging throwback or a waif limp-wristed so-and-so. You can't just point out that some peoples lives are different, or anything.


You also shouldn't ever acknowledge that personal choices ever play into your current situation everything is the result of some horrible event far outside your control. This story is about a poor immigrant from China that joined the Navy and became a dentist. Can nobody else join the Navy? Do they discourage recruits or something? Did this kid have all sorts of advantages that nobody else could ever possibly have? I doubt it. You can say that maybe sometimes the stars align just right and some amazing chance falls into your lap but I think more often than not we choose the path the we walk even if at the time  we don't see it.
 
Randrew
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

zbtop: Person with no apparent major life trauma and an academic scholarship pursues high worth career with single minded devotion for life for the purpose of being wealthy, devotes several years of life to government service with generous stipends, is able to save tremendous amount with large six figure salary.


Now all she needs is a husband to share that wealth!

Darn it, I'm already married and too old.
 
TheDogDidIt
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
So her patients have a 'wang in their mouth' ?

He he heheh he he
 
hissatsu [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Love these stories. So relatable and down to earth.

"Retire at 40 simply by earning a six figure salary from age 18, having no expenses of any kind, and receiving a sizable inheritance."

I'm so stupid, why didn't I think of that?
 
punishmentforshoplifting
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
The angle of the "anyone can do this!" stories is obnoxious, but she's clearly a hard worker, ambitious, and smart with her money. Good for her.
 
IHateHipHop
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

moothemagiccow: Thirty one year old's not a millennial, pops


How is 31 not a millennial? I'm 35 and I'm a millennial.

Also, this chick has almost the exact same story as me, except her family moved from China to Maryland so that her dad could pursue a Ph.D, while my dad moved from China to Texas to pursue his Ph.D. I can almost 100% guarantee you that her parents were extremely involved in her education and general life planning from the get go. There is a strong ingrained push to achieve academically, even starting from a young age because it will leave you on much more sound financial footing in the future. Remember that education is an investment, and if you invest carefully and are also lucky to avoid disaster, you will reap dividends.

/went to med school, instead
//all debts already paid off
///well, except the house, which I am on pace to pay off early
 
LineNoise [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

thehobbes: [Fark user image 850x173]How. 

Just how? They claim she's making $13k/month.


Dentists enters at O-3 from a 3 second google. Its very reasonable she is an O-5 or O-6 at this point. She has almost 10 years. She gets a housing allowance, which in a place like sandiego is a couple of grand, as TFA states.
 
IHateHipHop
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

LineNoise: thehobbes: [Fark user image 850x173]How. 

Just how? They claim she's making $13k/month.

Dentists enters at O-3 from a 3 second google. Its very reasonable she is an O-5 or O-6 at this point. She has almost 10 years. She gets a housing allowance, which in a place like sandiego is a couple of grand, as TFA states.


Don't forget that in addition to their officer's salaries, military medical professionals get retention bonuses to keep them from leaving the service to pursue big private practice bucks.
 
Randrew
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

IHateHipHop: moothemagiccow: Thirty one year old's not a millennial, pops

How is 31 not a millennial? I'm 35 and I'm a millennial.

Also, this chick has almost the exact same story as me, except her family moved from China to Maryland so that her dad could pursue a Ph.D, while my dad moved from China to Texas to pursue his Ph.D. I can almost 100% guarantee you that her parents were extremely involved in her education and general life planning from the get go. There is a strong ingrained push to achieve academically, even starting from a young age because it will leave you on much more sound financial footing in the future. Remember that education is an investment, and if you invest carefully and are also lucky to avoid disaster, you will reap dividends.

/went to med school, instead
//all debts already paid off
///well, except the house, which I am on pace to pay off early


WTF are you doing on Fark?  Only an immigrant wouldn't know this is where you come to fail!
 
AppleOptionEsc [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

RTOGUY: AppleOptionEsc: Fart And Smunny: I consider myself to be extremely to the point of rarity fortunate amongst other millennials - I owned my own home before 30, and make more than enough income to handle my mortgage and debts.

But again - I was very, very lucky. I slipped into a perfect job for my skills via social connections and bought a home at the nearly exact nadir of the housing market, to such a degree that my mortgage at the time was less than half of the rent of the apartment that I moved out of.

Luck, luck, and more luck.

It would be insane of me to expect that everybody of my generation has the same luck, and to think less of them for the fact that they are less lucky.

... but that's just my read on it.

Woah, you can't go around acknowledging luck around here. You have to compare everyone's life to yours, and anyone who is lesser than you is a either a knuckle dragging throwback or a waif limp-wristed so-and-so. You can't just point out that some peoples lives are different, or anything.

You also shouldn't ever acknowledge that personal choices ever play into your current situation everything is the result of some horrible event far outside your control. This story is about a poor immigrant from China that joined the Navy and became a dentist. Can nobody else join the Navy? Do they discourage recruits or something? Did this kid have all sorts of advantages that nobody else could ever possibly have? I doubt it. You can say that maybe sometimes the stars align just right and some amazing chance falls into your lap but I think more often than not we choose the path the we walk even if at the time  we don't see it.


Yeah, accepting responsibility for your actions is the classic argument tho. "Bootstraps" and "underwater basket weaving". It isn't pointing out a flaw in an argument if the defenders is "you suck at life, lol, suck a dick" every single time.

The real point should be that you can't view life as "helpless victim or the invisible hand of the free market is peak humanity". The answer is in-between. At least for non-American places on the planet.
 
Fart And Smunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

LineNoise: Fart And Smunny: My accomplishments are the amazing experiences I have had, less so the finances I have gained. Those are the vehicle of accomplishment, to me, not its logical end.

Its a great outlook man, and i try and look at most of the adversities i have faced as opportunities to learn and understand. And yeah, i'm very grateful for luck i have had along the way.

But its not all luck, you made some good calls, probably based on what you learned through challenges, to get you to where you are.

Don't sell yourself short.


That's just rude. I'm only 5'2". If I were selling myself tall it would be false advertising. :)
 
akya [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
FTA:Because Wang receives a $3,102 monthly non-taxable housing allowance from the Navy as part of her salary,

That's one hell of a benefit.
 
