(Fox 8 Cleveland)   US Navy rescues 5 Iranian fisherman whose traditional dhow caught fire and exploded in an effort to hide the $14 million in drugs they were smuggling   (fox8.com) divider line
King of Monkeys
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We've got all these drugs to sell, how can we smuggle them?
I know! Nobody will ever find them if we put them in an explosion!
 
Boojum2k [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Are the drugs OK?
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I really want to believe this, but the US is grimy ass fark.
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'll venture a guess that being picked up by the U.S. Navy is a better outcome for these cats than being picked up by the Iranian navy.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
sailors recovered over 1,745 kilograms of hashish, 500 kilograms of methamphetamine and 30 kilograms of heroin

Never thought of the Middle East having meth users.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just curious to what, if anything, the US Navy can do with drug smugglers and drugs they pick up off the coast of Oman.
 
Fingerware Error [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: Just curious to what, if anything, the US Navy can do with drug smugglers and drugs they pick up off the coast of Oman.


They have to have a gold fringe on the flag in the courtroom. This time it really is according to the law of the sea.
 
quo vadimus
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
You wanna see fun? Because tonight I've got fun. Look to your right, below:

Fark user imageView Full Size



Ayup. Somehow a good thing actually happened.

Fark user imageView Full Size


There's still a chance we get to flay them alive, then dump them into a salt mine!
 
indy_kid
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

SBinRR: I'll venture a guess that being picked up by the U.S. Navy is a better outcome for these cats than being picked up by the Iranian navy.


Unless the Iranians are running drugs. They need the cash, just like the Taliban making opium in Afghanistan.

Yeah, it's bad if you're an addict in the ME, but running drugs is just another tool to kill the western infidels.
 
mrparks
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

quo vadimus: You wanna see fun? Because tonight I've got fun. Look to your right, below:

[Fark user image image 850x146]


Ayup. Somehow a good thing actually happened.

[Fark user image image 609x523]

There's still a chance we get to flay them alive, then dump them into a salt mine!


Huzzahx3
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

drjekel_mrhyde: I really want to believe this, but the US is grimy ass fark.


Yes, and to get ahead of the smart guys who figured it all out the Navy released the video...a double blind!!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
indy_kid
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

quo vadimus: You wanna see fun? Because tonight I've got fun. Look to your right, below:

[Fark user image image 850x146]


Ayup. Somehow a good thing actually happened.

[Fark user image image 609x523]

There's still a chance we get to flay them alive, then dump them into a salt mine!


Get them all hooked, then alternate days of letting them use and letting them go cold turkey.
 
scanman61
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

quo vadimus: You wanna see fun? Because tonight I've got fun. Look to your right, below:

[Fark user image image 850x146]


Ayup. Somehow a good thing actually happened.

[Fark user image image 609x523]

There's still a chance we get to flay them alive, then dump them into a salt mine!


I had to go look that up to verify it's real.

Christmas came a little early this year!!!
 
TheOtherPrefect42
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

sex_and_drugs_for_ian: sailors recovered over 1,745 kilograms of hashish, 500 kilograms of methamphetamine and 30 kilograms of heroin

Never thought of the Middle East having meth users.


Meth is becoming a big problem in the Middle East. It seems Assad is making it and captogan for some hard cash.
 
jman144
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
And in drug business news, the dhow plumetted today after catching fire early on...
 
scanman61
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

jman144: And in drug business news, the dhow plumetted today after catching fire early on...


Smunny
 
