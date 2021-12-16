 Skip to content
 
(Yahoo)   South Korean dairy ad interchanges women with cows, leaving consumers furious (ly masturbating)   (news.yahoo.com) divider line
30
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Let's just say the South Korean dairy, would have had a much more popular "women as cows" video if I had produced the ad.
 
I Have A Bo Burnham GIF For That [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
carnifex2005
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I've read that hentai.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Japan already did it.

Japanese Human Milking!
Youtube IgrTPtwyQ3A
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Hummm.
As the man films them, he inadvertently makes a sound by stepping on a twig, and the women are replaced by cows

Thanks, Smokey!
Youtube P9_mH82hBdc
 
Fano
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: Japan already did it.

[YouTube video: Japanese Human Milking!]


Synchronicity?
 
skyotter
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Thanks, Smokey!
Youtube c7kUiyFpnVs
 
SamLowryDZ-015
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
There is a whole HUCOW fetish out there on the internet.  Women who like to be treated like cows.  The commercial is just catering to that nice market.
 
Melvin Lovecraft
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Hmm. Spent a little over a year in Korea mid '80's. I don't think I ever saw one Korean person drink milk.
 
DarwiOdrade [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Oblig
The Simpsons Mr. Sparkle Commercial
Youtube CiAaEPcnlOg
 
REO-Weedwagon [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Do you know what you call a bull masturbating?  Beef Stroganoff
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Melvin Lovecraft: Hmm. Spent a little over a year in Korea mid '80's. I don't think I ever saw one Korean person drink milk.


A lot (most?) east-Asians are lactose intolerant.
 
bingethinker [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
A lot of people are udderly disgusted.
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
According to the Korea Herald, an employee of the Seoul Dairy Cooperative said that six of the eight people featured in the field as part of the ad were men, not women. However, all of the close-ups in the ad, with the exception of the cameraman, appear to be of women.

So they're suggesting that they sell man milk, and that's supposed to make it better?
 
Snort
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I did not enabled scripts for the site.

It feels like they described the entire video whe a link to YouTube would better serve the reading public.
 
bughunter
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
According to the Korea Herald, an employee of the Seoul Dairy Cooperative said that six of the eight people featured in the field as part of the ad were men

hunkydoryfilms.co.ukView Full Size
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Whar pics?!

WHAAAAAAAAAAAAARRRRRRR??????
 
Melvin Lovecraft
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
New Rising Sun: Melvin Lovecraft: Hmm. Spent a little over a year in Korea mid '80's. I don't think I ever saw one Korean person drink milk.

A lot (most?) east-Asians are lactose intolerant.

Yes. I was in the Army at the time, and all of the KATUSAs thought drinking milk was disgusting; most said they were lactose intolerant.
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Snort: It feels like they described the entire video whe a link to YouTube would better serve the reading public.


Agreed:

논란의 서울우유 광고...
Youtube 9carAjKjT4I
 
Tabletop
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Melvin Lovecraft: Hmm. Spent a little over a year in Korea mid '80's. I don't think I ever saw one Korean person drink milk.


I have seen it, but I was there for forex, not with the military, so I got to see koreans eating nontraditional breakfasts.

Your comment has got me thinking about how seldom you see people out and about drinking milk in the US though. Outside of a school setting it's mostly an at home drink.
 
dailygrinds
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
This is funny because Seoul Milk is actually the name of my K-pop/Barry White style Dead Milkmen cover band.
 
IamAwake
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Tabletop: Melvin Lovecraft: Hmm. Spent a little over a year in Korea mid '80's. I don't think I ever saw one Korean person drink milk.

I have seen it, but I was there for forex, not with the military, so I got to see koreans eating nontraditional breakfasts.

Your comment has got me thinking about how seldom you see people out and about drinking milk in the US though. Outside of a school setting it's mostly an at home drink.


Cheese? Ice cream?
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Penis: Would you like to watch "Thanks, Smokey!" for the 5th time this year?

Brain: What?! Absolutely not.

Penis: 🎵 Too farking bad 🎵
 
chitownmike
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Melvin Lovecraft: Hmm. Spent a little over a year in Korea mid '80's. I don't think I ever saw one Korean person drink milk.


Lots of Asians are lactose intolerant
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

IamAwake: Tabletop: Melvin Lovecraft: Hmm. Spent a little over a year in Korea mid '80's. I don't think I ever saw one Korean person drink milk.

I have seen it, but I was there for forex, not with the military, so I got to see koreans eating nontraditional breakfasts.

Your comment has got me thinking about how seldom you see people out and about drinking milk in the US though. Outside of a school setting it's mostly an at home drink.

Cheese? Ice cream?


And lattes, granted. But Table has a point. Outside of a school environment, you don't see milk much in public.

Of course,
it's also not really a great drink for either a cool or a hot day, it's extremely perishable, icing it only waters it down, etc.
 
jtown
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
Russ1642
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Another one?
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

IamAwake: Tabletop: Melvin Lovecraft: Hmm. Spent a little over a year in Korea mid '80's. I don't think I ever saw one Korean person drink milk.

I have seen it, but I was there for forex, not with the military, so I got to see koreans eating nontraditional breakfasts.

Your comment has got me thinking about how seldom you see people out and about drinking milk in the US though. Outside of a school setting it's mostly an at home drink.

Cheese? Ice cream?


I can eat cheese all day, nothing will happen.  Ice cream or milk....hooooboy.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

IamAwake: Tabletop: Melvin Lovecraft: Hmm. Spent a little over a year in Korea mid '80's. I don't think I ever saw one Korean person drink milk.

I have seen it, but I was there for forex, not with the military, so I got to see koreans eating nontraditional breakfasts.

Your comment has got me thinking about how seldom you see people out and about drinking milk in the US though. Outside of a school setting it's mostly an at home drink.

Cheese? Ice cream?


He's talking about drinking milk not eating dairy products
 
Jubeebee [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Tabletop: Melvin Lovecraft: Hmm. Spent a little over a year in Korea mid '80's. I don't think I ever saw one Korean person drink milk.

I have seen it, but I was there for forex, not with the military, so I got to see koreans eating nontraditional breakfasts.

Your comment has got me thinking about how seldom you see people out and about drinking milk in the US though. Outside of a school setting it's mostly an at home drink.


That's because restaurants charge $4 for an 8oz glass of 2%. It's cheaper to get a gallon than a glass.
 
