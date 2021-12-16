 Skip to content
 
Fark's Headline of the Year 2021 Voting!

(News.com.au)   Vegan swinger whose pirate partner drinks breast milk. Wait, can a vegan drink breast milk?   (news.com.au) divider line
JessieL [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It's not harmful and it's consensual, so I don't see why breast milk couldn't be vegan.
 
RodneyToady [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
From an ethics perspective, yes, vegans can drink breast milk provided it's being given with the consent of the provider.
 
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Only if the breast belongs to a vegan.  Then it's vegan milk.
 
Pinnacle Point [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Level 80 vegans can lactate almond milk.
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ohh look, an OnlyFans ad...
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Yarrrrr...aren't all pirates swingers???
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

scottydoesntknow: Ohh look, an OnlyFans ad...


Fark user imageView Full Size


You have to go in back and ask for the breast milk. Ask for Anne.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
As much as I want to believe that, I don't.
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I guess that depends on whether you're a "meat is murder" vegan or an "I do it for my health" vegan.
 
Axeofjudgement
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: As much as I want to believe that, I don't.


I dunno.. that B12 and Iron deficiency can do weird things
 
cheeseaholic
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

RodneyToady: From an ethics perspective, yes, vegans can drink breast milk provided it's being given with the consent of the provider.


That's a fairly safe ethics guess, but I'm sure there are exceptions.  It's also an animal product being eaten, which would make the drinker not vegan.  Well, if you want to be the best kind of correct.  Which nobody cares about for more than 15 seconds when they think through the logic of the situation.
 
Tabletop
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

JessieL: It's not harmful and it's consensual, so I don't see why breast milk couldn't be vegan.


It involves an animal product, so it's not vegan. It may meet the standards for being fit for consumption by someone who is only vegan for moral reasons, but it definitely isn't vegan.
 
gbv23
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I would like to get on the waiting list pls.......

/ fistbite
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Tabletop: JessieL: It's not harmful and it's consensual, so I don't see why breast milk couldn't be vegan.

It involves an animal product, so it's not vegan. It may meet the standards for being fit for consumption by someone who is only vegan for moral reasons, but it definitely isn't vegan.


Can I still be vegan if I drink my own pee?
 
Bartle J.
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
But do they eat breast cheese? Breast milk cheese? People cheese? What would we call it? Off to Bing again...
 
bumfuzzled
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Gotta admit, dude looks exactly like what I imagined a Scottish swinger named Shawn would look like.
 
LineNoise [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Tabletop: It involves an animal product, so it's not vegan. It may meet the standards for being fit for consumption by someone who is only vegan for moral reasons, but it definitely isn't vegan.


Even as a father, i'm woefully ill-knowledged as to how the whole breast feeding thing works, but my understanding is it would come out eventually, or you have problems, and the woman isn't just going to be carrying around a few liters for the rest of her life.

So assuming it would be a waste product, that still wouldn't clear moral hurdles?
 
mrparks
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Only if they first offer it to 12 babies.
 
JRoo
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LineNoise [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Like, your Kale feed was fertilized at some point by something that was or came from an animal. Where do you draw the line? I'm honestly curious.
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Chemlight Battery: Can I still be vegan if I drink my own pee?


Your own pee?

Gross.
 
MythDragon
‘’ less than a minute ago  
How do vegans feel about eating pussy?
 
