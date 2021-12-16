 Skip to content
 
(WJAC TV Johnstown)   Man shot his way into pharmacy, stole medication. Police have provided a pic in the article. So if you are in Pennsylvania and see someone in a Steelers hat breathing out of their mouth, THAT'S THE GUY   (wjactv.com) divider line
16
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
He'll be back for more. Just wait and see.

/addiction seldom boosts intelligence
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
aungen [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
It's probably the pharmacist.  Every single one of them is always knee deep in pills, like every day.  Never seen anyone swim through a larger pile of drugs than a mixing pharmacist.

Unless you count the St Joseph River.  Which has more drugs per cubic meter than a pharmacy.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
His girlfriend:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
starsrift
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

aungen: It's probably the pharmacist.  Every single one of them is always knee deep in pills, like every day.  Never seen anyone swim through a larger pile of drugs than a mixing pharmacist.

Unless you count the St Joseph River.  Which has more drugs per cubic meter than a pharmacy.


I'd like to the think that you're advocating that we pay pharmacists more so that they don't listen to external advertising and weirdness.

I'd like to think that. And I'm just going to leave it there. Maybe it's true, or not. Anyway. I don't need aspirin, I have an ACA allergy that sends me into brutal convulsions.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: His girlfriend:

[Fark user image image 425x340]


That's an old picture from the internet.

She's probably dead by now.
 
OlderGuy
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
CVS & Walgreens here keep the 'good stuff' in a safe..
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

skinink: [Fark user image 850x478]
[Fark user image 850x567]


Not the guy.
Suspect did not rape anyone on the way out.
 
PartTimeBuddha [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
This new Batman movie is Tracksuit.
 
slantsix
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

aungen: It's probably the pharmacist.  Every single one of them is always knee deep in pills, like every day.  Never seen anyone swim through a larger pile of drugs than a mixing pharmacist.

Unless you count the St Joseph River.  Which has more drugs per cubic meter than a pharmacy.


My family doctor had his license suspended due to addiction and fraudulent billing / prescriptions. He had to call each of his patients and admit he had a problem, and he did. He went to rehab and got his license back. Great doctor, I had no idea.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

OlderGuy: CVS & Walgreens here keep the 'good stuff' in a safe..


He was probably grabbing Sudafed to make meth. Why he discharged a gun to break glass instead of using a blunt force object is a mystery to me, and that should buy him a few extra years in the graybar hotel when he eventually gets caught.
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
WE ARE
*gunshot*
STEALIN' DRUGS
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Claude Ballse: The_Sponge: His girlfriend:

[Fark user image image 425x340]

That's an old picture from the internet.

She's probably dead by now.


I LOL'd.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Claude Ballse: The_Sponge: His girlfriend:

[Fark user image image 425x340]

That's an old picture from the internet.

She's probably dead by now.


Yes
Yes
Yes
NO!!!!!
Yes
Maybe
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Geez, the most opportune time to wear a mask and still, Nope
 
foo monkey
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
You're going to have to elaborate, Subby.  That doesn't narrow it down much.
 
