Fark's Headline of the Year 2021 Voting!

(CBS Philadelphia)   Attorney general revisits case of school teacher who committed suicide a decade ago by stabbing herself twenty times, based on new evidence that she kept stabbing after she was dead   (philadelphia.cbslocal.com) divider line
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/what a depressing movie
 
ralphjr [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RoLleRKoaSTeR
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I have a suspicion that the AG knows, but has been paid not to tell.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
*in heavy Russian accent* She fall down elevator shaft into hail of bullets? How clumsy.
 
Braggi
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
When everyone is avoiding questions you know something bigger is going on.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
imageproxy.ifunny.coView Full Size
 
chitownmike
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

RoLleRKoaSTeR: I have a suspicion that the AG farked up and has not wanted to point out his own mistakes


Fixt
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Braggi: When everyone is avoiding questions you know something bigger is going on.


Another hit ordered by Clinton.
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
On January 26, 2011, a blizzard hit Philadelphia, prompting Ellen Greenberg to leave work and return to her Manayunkapartment, where she lived with her fiancé Samuel (Sam) Goldberg, a Gladwyne-based television producer for NBC and later Golf.com.[4][5] At approximately 6:40 p.m. that evening, Ellen was pronounced dead as a result of twenty stab wounds, including ten to Ellen's back and neck.[6] There were also eleven bruises in various stages of resolution on Ellen's right arm, abdomen, and right leg.[7]However, despite there being no suicide note, the crime scene was treated as a suicide.[4]

Cops protect fellow domestic abusers.
 
LoneVVolf
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
That's just gas escaping. Completely natural.
 
big pig peaches [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
"If they're postmortem that means they were done after death and Ellen could not have done them," Josh Greenberg said.

Huh. You learn something new every day.
 
King of Monkeys
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
$40 on Alex Murdaugh!
 
foo monkey
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Why would the AG stab herself?
 
ClavellBCMI [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Hmm... she is supposed to have stabbed herself in the *back* ten times... nothing sounds fishy about that at all, says the prosecutor.
 
