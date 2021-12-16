 Skip to content
Fark's Headline of the Year 2021 Voting!

(KTLA Los Angeles)   I'll tell you what I'd do, man: two surges at the same time, man
    Murica  
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
As if the right wing is going to care if they're the ones dying. Their motto has literally been during this whole cluster fark; "Don't tell me what to do, I'm going to take my chances".

You think that anyone who can't be bothered to protect themselves gives a shiat what their me-ma catches from them?
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Nature will find a way to kill us all. I'm almost cheering for them at this point.
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

NewportBarGuy: Nature will find a way to kill us all. I'm almost cheering for them at this point.


shiat, I started cheering at least 6 months ago. The second vax rates plateaued? fark 'em, can't lead a horse to water. I will only ever try so much for any one dumb farking endeavor.

Happy Holidays!
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

arrogantbastich: As if the right wing is going to care if they're the ones dying.


I would not presume to say that right wingers are the only ones dying here.

Either way we should be working to end this pandemic for all Americans. Non-response and inaction at this point is pathetic.
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

AdmirableSnackbar: arrogantbastich: As if the right wing is going to care if they're the ones dying.

I would not presume to say that right wingers are the only ones dying here.

Either way we should be working to end this pandemic for all Americans. Non-response and inaction at this point is pathetic.


Don't talk to me.
 
cheeseaholic
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I can't wait to see what kind of mutations having two COVIDs at the same time leads too.  Probably not as fun as the AIDS to Omnicron path, but the future is always full of mystery.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Delta + Omicron =
Fark user image
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I feel for the poor medical staff that will have the deal with this after 21 months or so of battling this disease almost constantly (on top of every other sickness). I wonder how they cope and how many of them will have PTSD after this.
 
Axeofjudgement
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
YES!!!! ITS HAPPENING! BRING ON THE FOREVER QUARANTINE OF NON-ESSENTIALS! MY LIFE GETS INFINITELY BETTER AND MY DRIVE TIME BECOMES AMAZING!
 
freakay
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
For as much as I want to punch Joe Scarborough every morning, he has a bit of a point. If you sort of consider 40 year cycles of things, Reagan came on board 40 years after the New Deal.  We are 40 years after Reagan and it's time to put his bull shiat individualism to rest. It was as fake and unreal in the first place as John Wayne's movie Green Berets. And we continue to live with this bull.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

AdmirableSnackbar: arrogantbastich: As if the right wing is going to care if they're the ones dying.

I would not presume to say that right wingers are the only ones dying here.

Either way we should be working to end this pandemic for all Americans. Non-response and inaction at this point is pathetic.


I want to see a state pass a mask mandate where you can get $10k for turning in anyone not wearing a mask in a public location where they are required.
 
JustHereForThePics
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
What would you do if you had a million deaths?
 
misanthropicsob [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
No mask mandates. People are working to kill the vaccine mandate.
 
misanthropicsob [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Everything is opening up and Seattle Democrats have just killed Hazard Pay for front line workers.

This is Fine.
 
Red Barchetta
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

arrogantbastich: As if the right wing is going to care if they're the ones dying. Their motto has literally been during this whole cluster fark; "Don't tell me what to do, I'm going to take my chances".

You think that anyone who can't be bothered to protect themselves gives a shiat what their me-ma catches from them?


You act like this is a conservative only problem, it's not unfortunately.  In fact, the New York Times reported on how only 28% of young black men in New York are getting vaccinated.

That is over 2/3rds of that whole demographic who aren't getting vaccinated.  And it's not because they can't, but that they don't want to.  This is a real problem for all of America, don't delude yourself into thinking one side of the political aisle are the only people to blame for this.
 
Dinjiin [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
If their deaths result in management reconsidering their return-to-the-office plan for January, they will not have died in vain.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
See, COVID, I knew you could do it. I believe in you. There's still lots of idiots to kill with their own stupid.
 
LineNoise [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
What the hell are you people doing? licking eachother daily?

I'm honestly amazed that i haven't managed to get covid at this point (I do take reasonable precautions, and am tested regularly).
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

misanthropicsob: Everything is opening up and Seattle Democrats have just killed Hazard Pay for front line workers.

This is Fine.


Remember Trump and Republicans saying they were done with the pandemic and the economy was more important?

Democrats don't say that, they just do it.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ less than a minute ago  

misanthropicsob: Everything is opening up and Seattle Democrats have just killed Hazard Pay for front line workers.

This is Fine.


They got their votes. No reason for the proletariat to keep pretending that they care.
 
flamark [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen: Delta + Omicron =
Fark user image


Media Control

Fark user image
 
