 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.
Fark's Headline of the Year 2021 Voting!

(Twitter)   "No weirdos"   (twitter.com) divider line
68
    More: Giggity, shot  
•       •       •

1445 clicks; posted to Main » on 16 Dec 2021 at 3:20 PM (43 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



68 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
JessieL [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Like Alton Brown says, avoid single-tasker tools.
 
thatguyoverthere70 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fifteen bucks?! That's a steal. I'll take two.
 
DoBeDoBeDo [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Subby do you know how many times I've been brass knuckle butt plugging a lover and thought "Jesus, where can I set these tacos?"
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Throw in a cup holder and ball vice and you're all set for some quality evening entertainment.
 
Tell Me How My Blog Tastes [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

thatguyoverthere70: Fifteen bucks?! That's a steal. I'll take two.


"They're used."

Fine, $20 each!
 
revrendjim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
My grandmother had one just like that.
 
exqqqme [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

thatguyoverthere70: Fifteen bucks?! That's a steal. I'll take two.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
exqqqme [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

revrendjim: My grandmother had one just like that.


Why?
Why does the username check out?
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Brass Knuckle Jesus Dual Taco Holder Butt-plug is the name of...my...

...

You know, I got nuthin. I can't riff on this.

/backs out of thread
 
Demetrius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I got mine for $5 each.

You have to buy in bulk, though.
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My question is more a design one. The longer the taco-holder arms are away from the base, the more likely it is to tip one way or another. The butt is not lockable.

It just really doesn't seem stable enough to handle tacos, unless they're perfectly balanced and the person getting filled with the holy spirit never moves.
 
RatMaster999
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
The perfect Xmas gift for my abuela!
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

scottydoesntknow: My question is more a design one. The longer the taco-holder arms are away from the base, the more likely it is to tip one way or another. The butt is not lockable.

It just really doesn't seem stable enough to handle tacos, unless they're perfectly balanced and the person getting filled with the holy spirit never moves.


The person holding the brass knuckles stabilizes it
 
PvtStash
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
i mean for just $15 USD that seems a pretty good deal really.

Like i'm not even sure i'd ever need one of these, but i does so much for so little, it seems like i can't afford not to buy one.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Can I try it on first?
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

leeksfromchichis: scottydoesntknow: My question is more a design one. The longer the taco-holder arms are away from the base, the more likely it is to tip one way or another. The butt is not lockable.

It just really doesn't seem stable enough to handle tacos, unless they're perfectly balanced and the person getting filled with the holy spirit never moves.

The person holding the brass knuckles stabilizes it


Ahhh, that does make some sense.

But now you run into the issue of having to eat tacos with only one hand, which can get very messy, especially if you're going hard-shell.
 
Axeofjudgement
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I'm more amazed this is novel to anyone.

What safe place on the internet have you been hiding?

Hell it's been referenced on Fark plenty.
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gaythiest Elitist
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
That's my weekend sorted.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Meanwhile some POS didn't want to bake a cake.
 
cheeseaholic
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
That's false advertising.  There's no way that's brass.
 
RatMaster999
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

scottydoesntknow: The butt is not lockable.


As someone whose had to shuffle from a taco truck to the nearest port-a-potty 200m away, I can assure you it is.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
Por que tan serioso [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Axeofjudgement: I'm more amazed this is novel to anyone.

What safe place on the internet have you been hiding?

Hell it's been referenced on Fark plenty.


I'm going out on a limb and assuming that is your actual photo based on that one single comment.
 
Headso
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
This seems like some kind of cartel torture device, it's not the tacos part it's the jesus part that is the 'clincher' imo
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I was really only looking for a brass knuckle-butt plug...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MythDragon
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

scottydoesntknow: leeksfromchichis: scottydoesntknow: My question is more a design one. The longer the taco-holder arms are away from the base, the more likely it is to tip one way or another. The butt is not lockable.

It just really doesn't seem stable enough to handle tacos, unless they're perfectly balanced and the person getting filled with the holy spirit never moves.

The person holding the brass knuckles stabilizes it

Ahhh, that does make some sense.

But now you run into the issue of having to eat tacos with only one hand, which can get very messy, especially if you're going hard-shell.


You're using a giant butt plug. You're already past messy.

The real danger is if you drip some hotsauce on your lover's anus as you're eating. Or if your lover already had tacos before you stick that thing in.
 
sxacho [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

scottydoesntknow: My question is more a design one. The longer the taco-holder arms are away from the base, the more likely it is to tip one way or another. The butt is not lockable.

It just really doesn't seem stable enough to handle tacos, unless they're perfectly balanced and the person getting filled with the holy spirit never moves.


You're visualizing it wrong, I think. Pretend your calves are tacos.
 
KidKorporate
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

JessieL: Like Alton Brown says, avoid single-tasker tools.


I just wanted to tell you how much I enjoyed this comment.
 
comrade
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Someone made that.
 
big pig peaches [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

PvtStash: i mean for just $15 USD that seems a pretty good deal really.

Like i'm not even sure i'd ever need one of these, but i does so much for so little, it seems like i can't afford not to buy one.


Great white elephant for the office grab bag.
 
Eat The Placenta
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Axeofjudgement
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Por que tan serioso: Axeofjudgement: I'm more amazed this is novel to anyone.

What safe place on the internet have you been hiding?

Hell it's been referenced on Fark plenty.

I'm going out on a limb and assuming that is your actual photo based on that one single comment.


Don't kink shame me

How do you get close to the lord?
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
They knew they could....They never stopped to ask if they should....

/The answer is a deafening roar of a no, by the way
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

revrendjim: My grandmother had one just like that.


Did your grandfather walk funny?
 
Gonzo317
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Hrumph!
lumiere-a.akamaihd.netView Full Size
 
unchellmatt [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Charlie Freak [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Ah, Steely Dan IV
 
tasteme
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
this thread:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
or fat chicks.

\because the taco holders aren't spread apart enough for fatties
\\and they'll eat the tacos.
 
Randrew
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
This looks 3D rendered.

I can tell by some of the shading and from seeing a lot of 3D models before.
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
i.redd.itView Full Size
 
uttertosh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Demetrius: I got mine for $5 each.

You have to buy in bulk, though.


Oh, so *you're* the reason they've been sold out for the last year!

It's the 3 separate points of articulation that the taco arms sport, which really sets them out compared to the cheaper brands.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

scottydoesntknow: My question is more a design one. The longer the taco-holder arms are away from the base, the more likely it is to tip one way or another. The butt is not lockable.

It just really doesn't seem stable enough to handle tacos, unless they're perfectly balanced and the person getting filled with the holy spirit never moves.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bentheguard
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
They make great stocking stuffers!
 
RatMaster999
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Axeofjudgement: Por que tan serioso: Axeofjudgement: I'm more amazed this is novel to anyone.

What safe place on the internet have you been hiding?

Hell it's been referenced on Fark plenty.

I'm going out on a limb and assuming that is your actual photo based on that one single comment.

Don't kink shame me

How do you get close to the lord?


i.imgur.comView Full Size


This is how I get close to the Lord
 
hammettman
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

MythDragon: scottydoesntknow: leeksfromchichis: scottydoesntknow: My question is more a design one. The longer the taco-holder arms are away from the base, the more likely it is to tip one way or another. The butt is not lockable.

It just really doesn't seem stable enough to handle tacos, unless they're perfectly balanced and the person getting filled with the holy spirit never moves.

The person holding the brass knuckles stabilizes it

Ahhh, that does make some sense.

But now you run into the issue of having to eat tacos with only one hand, which can get very messy, especially if you're going hard-shell.

You're using a giant butt plug. You're already past messy.

The real danger is if you drip some hotsauce on your lover's anus as you're eating. Or if your lover already had tacos before you stick that thing in.


This is the conversation we need.  The problem here is, in the idea of our modern enlightened sexuality, the device, the brass knuckle Jesus taco holding buttplug, is gender neutral. The invisible hand of the free market is great, but it's not going to help you out when you take a taco and the weight on the other side turns the buttplug and the whole meal, as it were, comes, cums?, crashing down.  The solution lies in a gender specific add-on: perhaps a ballsack wrap or vaginal anchor would do the trick.  I mean, we're talking $15 dollars already spent.  What's $3.50 more?

This thread is dildos buttplugs.
 
Axeofjudgement
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

RatMaster999: Axeofjudgement: Por que tan serioso: Axeofjudgement: I'm more amazed this is novel to anyone.

What safe place on the internet have you been hiding?

Hell it's been referenced on Fark plenty.

I'm going out on a limb and assuming that is your actual photo based on that one single comment.

Don't kink shame me

How do you get close to the lord?

[i.imgur.com image 375x1500]

This is how I get close to the Lord


I mean I've heard of size queens.. but damn a whole Buddha?
 
Displayed 50 of 68 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.