(Independent)   Florida couple with a live-and-let-live attitude towards some local bees say 'sure, go ahead, live in our shower,' end up with 80,000 bees filling their house   (independent.co.uk) divider line
•       •       •

aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I saw this episode of Black Mirror, it didn't end well.
 
johnny queso
‘’ 1 hour ago  
bee kind.
rewind?
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
So... not the bees?
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
How much is 100 pounds of wall honey worth?
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Free honey! Party! Bonus!
 
TorpedoOrca
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
'They we're nice bees'

I prefer scary bees. AKA boo bees
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Seriously. Make sure the removal beekeeper crew leaves all the combs and make a bundle with house honey.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
images-na.ssl-images-amazon.comView Full Size
 
Porous Horace [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
We don't need no bee removal
We don't need no hive control
No pestices or smelly smokers
Keeper leave them bees alone
Hey, keeper! Leave them bees alone!

All in all you're just a 'nother bee in the wall.

...

Ahhhh-ah-ah
You cannot sting me now
Ahhhh-ah-ah
No matter how you try
Goodbye warm wall - it's over
Here comes the sky

Sitting in a beehive
Here behind the wall
Waiting for the humans to come

(switch gears)

I've got a wall full of bees
I feel like I've got to buzz
I've got a wall full of bees
(They've got soft fuzz)

I've been loving them for so long
I know it's wrong
Wall full of bees, they're got to go
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Bees are amazing animals, and that was pretty cool. Thanks, Subby
 
studebaker hoch
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Both American continents were getting pollinated just fine before the introduction of the European honeybee.

Some idiot wanted those damn things here and brought them over, now they are an invasive species.

In the southern latitudes, they are all Africanized now.  Rattlesnakes are easy to avoid, not so with the flying clouds of roaring death.

What have we done to the Earth.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I went to school with a guy who's dad was an apiarist. Of course they had a beehive in the backyard. One day we were hanging out and his dad goes to harvest some honey. All he did was net his face. I said to my buddy, "is that all he needs?". He replied, "yeah, they're used to him". "Doesn't he get stung?" "Sometimes, but they're bees, it's gonna happen".
 
KingOfTown
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

/oblig
 
Porous Horace [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I've got bees - they're multiplying
And they're filling the wall
But the honey they're supplying
It's electrifying!

They'd better buzz off
Cuz they're in the wall
And that really isn't good

They'd better buzz off
Leave for somewhere else
Cuz they're ruining the wood

Yes that's right - bees have no respect for wood!

*chorus* (you write it)
 
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: I went to school with a guy who's dad was an apiarist. Of course they had a beehive in the backyard. One day we were hanging out and his dad goes to harvest some honey. All he did was net his face. I said to my buddy, "is that all he needs?". He replied, "yeah, they're used to him". "Doesn't he get stung?" "Sometimes, but they're bees, it's gonna happen".


They only get really pissed if a family member dies and you don't tell them.
 
KingOfTown
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Porous Horace: I've got bees - they're multiplying
And they're filling the wall
But the honey they're supplying
It's electrifying!

They'd better buzz off
Cuz they're in the wall
And that really isn't good

They'd better buzz off
Leave for somewhere else
Cuz they're ruining the wood

Yes that's right - bees have no respect for wood!

*chorus* (you write it)


There's a buzz in the wall!
(There's a buzz in the wall)
Bzzz-bzzz-bzzz, honey!
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
img-9gag-fun.9cache.comView Full Size
 
CFitzsimmons
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Bees are dangerous, they carried this poor fellow all the way to Ohio:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
We need the bees. With no bees there's no agriculture. As for wasps and hornets, they need to be eradicated with extreme prejudice.
 
NathanAllen
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Except for the albino wolf spiders who rule my crawl space I do not tolerate anything nesting in my house.

Them, I think they tolerate us living here.
 
HairBolus
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

beezeltown: How much is 100 pounds of wall honey worth?


Here's her TikTok channel. https://www.tiktok.com/@howsyourdayho​n​ey3?

She's not as Zen or pretty as the other bee lady but she's still pretty cool.
In one of the clips she says she couldn't use the bathroom combs because they got contaminated with wallboard dust  from sawing through the walls.

I'm sure she kept it though as supplemental food for her own hives.
 
MBooda
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: We need the bees. With no bees there's no agriculture. As for wasps and hornets, they need to be eradicated with extreme prejudice.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
