(Some Guy)   Try to return six Nintendo Switches to Target after they were mistakenly delivered to your house? That's a gifting   (wfmynews2.com) divider line
24
24 Comments
moothemagiccow
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Actually the plural is Nintendos Switch
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

moothemagiccow: Actually the plural is Nintendos Switch


I think a group of Switches is called a gaggle.
 
Fano
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Chemlight Battery: moothemagiccow: Actually the plural is Nintendos Switch

I think a group of Switches is called a gaggle.


A Nook of Switches
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Fano: Chemlight Battery: moothemagiccow: Actually the plural is Nintendos Switch

I think a group of Switches is called a gaggle.

A Nook of Switches


A Gang
 
helpdeskguy
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

moothemagiccow: Fano: Chemlight Battery: moothemagiccow: Actually the plural is Nintendos Switch

I think a group of Switches is called a gaggle.

A Nook of Switches

A Gang


a swatch of switches
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

moothemagiccow: Fano: Chemlight Battery: moothemagiccow: Actually the plural is Nintendos Switch

I think a group of Switches is called a gaggle.

A Nook of Switches

A Gang


If you take one representative sample Switch out of the group, that's a Switch swatch.
 
dbaggins
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I had a Nintendo Switch from Target delivered to my home as well.  We have not had much luck getting them to acknowledge us.
 
jackandwater [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Cool for Target.  Seriously considering Target as alternative to wallyworld.  Supply issues aside, they just will not stock the shelves.  Not to mention the feral animal people who shop there.
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

helpdeskguy: moothemagiccow: Fano: Chemlight Battery: moothemagiccow: Actually the plural is Nintendos Switch

I think a group of Switches is called a gaggle.

A Nook of Switches

A Gang

a swatch of switches


*waggles tiny joy-con*
 
mrmopar5287 [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
She's Black and Target didn't have her charged with theft?!
 
Saborlas [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Basically, this is what Target is legally required to do. Back in the day, companies would send you like a vacuum cleaner you never ordered and then started harassing you with bills. So now, if a company sends you something in the mail, that's now your property.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

helpdeskguy: moothemagiccow: Fano: Chemlight Battery: moothemagiccow: Actually the plural is Nintendos Switch

I think a group of Switches is called a gaggle.

A Nook of Switches

A Gang

a swatch of switches


Swami swapped a swatch of switches
 
jtown
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I had that happen once.  But it was dryer stacking parts.  Ordered one kit and got 5 or 6.  I asked them to send me a prepaid return label a couple times and got no response.  Dropped them off at a charity thrift shop.  Didn't seem worth the hassle of trying to sell them to craigslist killers at $10 each.
 
hamsack
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
They were insured with shipping. When they didn't arrive Target just filed a claim and got reimbursed. Its easier to just give them to her and call it a loss than deal with un-filing the claim. Good on Target, though.
 
akya [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
FTH:Arizona grandmother tried to return Nintendo Switches mistakenly delivered to her. Now Target is gifting them back as thanks
For the mom of eight corporation worth 4.4 billion, the deed is a blessing beyond words extremely cheap and effective advertising.

FTFM
 
jtown
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

jackandwater: Cool for Target.  Seriously considering Target as alternative to wallyworld.  Supply issues aside, they just will not stock the shelves.  Not to mention the feral animal people who shop there.


I tried to switch my grocery shopping to Target a few years back.  It didn't go well.  I wanted to make lasagna but they didn't have ricotta cheese, lasagna noodles, or Italian sausage.  I basically barely managed to get mozzarella cheese.  I say barely because all they had was low moisture part skim.  So I continue to fight the ferals.
 
muphasta
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Damn! 
A couple of years ago I ordered a Kate Spade purse for my wife from Nordstrom and a few days later two identical boxes showed up from Nordstrom.
I opened one to find the purse I ordered. I opened the 2nd to find the same purse. I double checked my credit card statement and my on-line order, and sure enough, I only ordered one. 

I called customer service to alert them to the mistake as I didn't want to get charged for two. I was asked to send one back (pre-paid postage). My request for a discount coupon for my troubles was denied. 
F-Nordstrom!!
Go Target!! (Too bad they don't sell Kate Spade)
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
The plural of Nintendo is Nintendii
 
Myk-House of El [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

helpdeskguy: moothemagiccow: Fano: Chemlight Battery: moothemagiccow: Actually the plural is Nintendos Switch

I think a group of Switches is called a gaggle.

A Nook of Switches

A Gang

a swatch of switches


I nominate for the controllers:

A drift of joy-cons.
 
muphasta
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

jtown: I had that happen once.  But it was dryer stacking parts.  Ordered one kit and got 5 or 6.  I asked them to send me a prepaid return label a couple times and got no response.  Dropped them off at a charity thrift shop.  Didn't seem worth the hassle of trying to sell them to craigslist killers at $10 each.


I tried to order the washer/dryer stacking kit from Home Depot's website. It was about $40 for the kit, but it was considered an appliance and the deliver fee was $200. I went to the store to try and buy one, but it wasn't in stock and when they looked it up, they said it is $40, but considered an appliance and it would be $200 for delivery.

I found the correct kit on Amazon thankfully.
 
akya [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

jtown: jackandwater: Cool for Target.  Seriously considering Target as alternative to wallyworld.  Supply issues aside, they just will not stock the shelves.  Not to mention the feral animal people who shop there.

I tried to switch my grocery shopping to Target a few years back.  It didn't go well.  I wanted to make lasagna but they didn't have ricotta cheese, lasagna noodles, or Italian sausage.  I basically barely managed to get mozzarella cheese.  I say barely because all they had was low moisture part skim.  So I continue to fight the ferals.


Targets are odd in that there are many different sized store formats.  Some have full groceries, some have what I'd call half or quarter groceries.  Some have no groceries.

They used to call the full grocery ones "Super Targets" but they mostly stopped doing that, so now you just have to sort of guess based on the square footage.  I'm guessing the one you went to wasn't a full grocery one.

One thing Walmart got right is that, for the most part, all their stores stock the same things, including grocery.  I think Target's issue is that groceries were added later in kind of a hodge podge fashion.
 
jackandwater [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

jtown: jackandwater: Cool for Target.  Seriously considering Target as alternative to wallyworld.  Supply issues aside, they just will not stock the shelves.  Not to mention the feral animal people who shop there.

I tried to switch my grocery shopping to Target a few years back.  It didn't go well.  I wanted to make lasagna but they didn't have ricotta cheese, lasagna noodles, or Italian sausage.  I basically barely managed to get mozzarella cheese.  I say barely because all they had was low moisture part skim.  So I continue to fight the ferals.


I understand.  Italian grocer near by?  I'm retired so i have time to hit the specialty/ethnic stores.  I pay a little extra at a butcher shop just so i don't have to buy meat at wallyworld due to the vultures.  Spaghetti sauce isle looked like a deer carcass after a big pack of wolves got done feeding at w-m the other day.  Geez.
 
p51d007
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
House gets broken into tomorrow...film at 11
 
jtown
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

muphasta: jtown: I had that happen once.  But it was dryer stacking parts.  Ordered one kit and got 5 or 6.  I asked them to send me a prepaid return label a couple times and got no response.  Dropped them off at a charity thrift shop.  Didn't seem worth the hassle of trying to sell them to craigslist killers at $10 each.

I tried to order the washer/dryer stacking kit from Home Depot's website. It was about $40 for the kit, but it was considered an appliance and the deliver fee was $200. I went to the store to try and buy one, but it wasn't in stock and when they looked it up, they said it is $40, but considered an appliance and it would be $200 for delivery.

I found the correct kit on Amazon thankfully.


That's where I got mine for around $20.  Also tried to order an electric oven element thru Amazon but it arrived twisted like a pretzel.
 
Displayed 24 of 24 comments

