Fark's Headline of the Year 2021 Voting!

(Yahoo)   The drugs made me racist, said the judge, after being caught on video being racist   (news.yahoo.com) divider line
21
21 Comments     (+0 »)
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I am very sure that 99% of US judges use the N-word and cockroach in the same sentence, at least once a week.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I know I get wacky on ibuprofen. I think that I'm Jesus Christ and I can fly.
 
Shostie [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Hasn't this been greenlit like 3-4 times already?
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I took some aspirin once and wrote a dirty word about my neighbour.

PaulRB [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
It's not my fault I'm a douchebag.   (sound of gavel hitting..)  Guilty!  Ten years.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Lambskincoat: I am very sure that 99% of US judges use the N-word and cockroach in the same sentence, at least once a week.


huge margin of error that 1%
 
waxbeans
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Who cares she's hot
 
asciibaron
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
ok, now what?
 
Pfighting Polish
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
America: We can find any way to make our own bad behavior the fault of something other than our own choices.
 
EatHam [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
https://twitter.com/sanofius/status/1​0​01824999496404992
 
asciibaron
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Pfighting Polish: America: We can find any way to make our own bad behavior the fault of something other than our own choices.


probably learned it from the many many defendants who do exactly this...
 
AnotherBluesStringer [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
A local news story highlighted some other recent incidents regarding judges and race here in Louisiana.

In December 2004, the state's Supreme Court suspended 21-year veteran Judge Timothy C. Ellender of the 32nd Judicial District Court in Terrebonne Parish on the recommendation of the Judiciary Commission.

A year earlier, on Oct. 31, 2003, Ellender and his wife attended a Halloween party at the 1921 Seafood Restaurant in Houma. Ellender dressed as a prisoner, and along with an orange prison jumpsuit he borrowed from the Terrebonne Parish sheriff, he wore an Afro wig. Afterward, both Ellender and his wife applied black makeup to their faces.

After an article by The Courier reported the behavior, and CNN followed up on the case, six complaints were filed to the Judiciary Commission. After an almost 14-month investigation, the judge was suspended without pay for one year plus one day.

A similar scandal occurred in Louisiana last year and resulted in a resignation. In February 2020, 23rd Judicial District Judge Jessie LeBlanc admitted she used the N-word multiple times in a text exchange with her lover, a sheriff's deputy in the Assumption Parish at the time, in reference to a Black deputy and a Black court clerk.

I know the police have been the hot-button topic these past few years regarding racial discrimination (and for good reason), but we can't forget that this is prevalent throughout the entire justice system and it's by design.
 
Salmon
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I've had a couple of drinks today, but are her eyes like, photoshopped on from two different people or was she having a stroke when they took the photo?
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Uchiha_Cycliste [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
It's not my fault judge! I was drinking when I did it!
 
Rev. Skarekroe
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
So your whole family just sits around taking downers and watching security videos and making racist jokes about them?
 
DoBeDoBeDo [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Shostie: Hasn't this been greenlit like 3-4 times already?


Some people take sedatives and get all racist, some take them and Greenlight duplicates multiple times.
 
Dafatone
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
So this repeat lives, but my greenlight on Urban Meyer getting fired had to die because a fark headline on Meyer being under the gun was updated, even though the underlying article never was.

Ima keep pouting.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Love how they always say "that's not who we are" but she rattles off the slur with zero pushback from her family
 
HoratioGates
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Jake Havechek: I know I get wacky on ibuprofen. I think that I'm Jesus Christ and I can fly.


I took Soma once and spent the next few hours walking around my living room with a blue blanket on my head pretending to be a ghost.

Not a racist ghost though.
 
stuffy
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Even if I bought the "meds made me do it". Whats the rest of the family's excuse?
 
