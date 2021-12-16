 Skip to content
Fark's Headline of the Year 2021 Voting!

(KUCI)   Today's 2-hour serving of '80s alt/post-punk/new wave includes music from Gang of Four, Gen X, Colourbox, and Strawberry Switchblade. Hear what commercial radio doesn't sound like on pastFORWARD #291. Starts @ 1:00 PM ET, LGT streaming options   (kuci.org) divider line
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
cheers you beautiful lot
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Mornevening all
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
'Standing' by...
 
ANDizzleWI [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Present
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
New The Tube upload has Siouxsie & the Banshees closing season 4
The Tube (1982) S04E26
Youtube 6v2cG-cTF3E


Starts around the 1 hour 10 mark
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Hi everybody. Holding down the fort alone at work and getting walloped. Might as well wish you all a good weekend now.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Madison_Smiled: Hi everybody. Holding down the fort alone at work and getting walloped. Might as well wish you all a good weekend now.


That doesn't sound optimal.
If you can't escape, have a splendid weekend.
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Pista: New The Tube upload has Siouxsie & the Banshees closing season 4
[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/6v2cG-cT​F3E?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=4128&enablej​sapi=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.c​om&widgetid=1]

Starts around the 1 hour 10 mark


Love the intro, totally cringe worthy. "Who is that fat bastard?
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Pista: New The Tube upload has Siouxsie & the Banshees closing season 4
[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/6v2cG-cT​F3E?start=4128]

Starts around the 1 hour 10 mark


that doesn't look like siouxsie. that looks like whamageddon.
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Madison_Smiled: Hi everybody. Holding down the fort alone at work and getting walloped. Might as well wish you all a good weekend now.


Hope it turns less wallopy very soon. And wishes for a non-wallopy-but-very-jangly weekend.
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

jasonvatch: 'Standing' by...


ANDizzleWI: Present


Do either of you Chicagoans have any fur babies you'd like to share? Asking for an unemployed photoshop monkey friend.
 
ANDizzleWI [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

NeoMoxie: jasonvatch: 'Standing' by...

ANDizzleWI: Present

Do either of you Chicagoans have any fur babies you'd like to share? Asking for an unemployed photoshop monkey friend.


Doggo variety, one sec.
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Happy (my) Friday everyone!
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

NeoMoxie: Pista: New The Tube upload has Siouxsie & the Banshees closing season 4
[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/6v2cG-cT​F3E?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=4128&enablej​sapi=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.c​om&widgetid=1]

Starts around the 1 hour 10 mark

Love the intro, totally cringe worthy. "Who is that fat bastard?


Alexei Sayle?
He was a an alternative comedian of the time. He played a few characters in The Young Ones.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: Pista: New The Tube upload has Siouxsie & the Banshees closing season 4
[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/6v2cG-cT​F3E?start=4128]

Starts around the 1 hour 10 mark

that doesn't look like siouxsie. that looks like whamageddon.


Yeah the preview does look a little iffy given the time of year.
 
ANDizzleWI [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size


Best 3, take your pick
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: Pista: New The Tube upload has Siouxsie & the Banshees closing season 4
[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/6v2cG-cT​F3E?start=4128]

Starts around the 1 hour 10 mark

that doesn't look like siouxsie. that looks like whamageddon.


It does actually get to S&TB playing Candyman. It's not a trap.
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

ANDizzleWI: [Fark user image 425x318]

[Fark user image 425x318][Fark user image 425x566]

Best 3, take your pick


I'd probably go w/ #1
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

ANDizzleWI: [Fark user image 425x318]

[Fark user image 425x318][Fark user image 425x566]

Best 3, take your pick


those kinda appear to all be the same doggo? or is that the point?

/so confused
//not enough caffeine on board yet
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Added too late for calendar consideration yesterday...allow me to present "The Boys".

Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ANDizzleWI [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Also, to the "pet hair everywhere" topic from yesterday, meet ma's cat, Whiskey.  Floofy poof.

Fark user imageView Full Size


/Summer shed in full effect
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Pista: NeoMoxie: Pista: New The Tube upload has Siouxsie & the Banshees closing season 4
[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/6v2cG-cT​F3E?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=4128&enablej​sapi=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.c​om&widgetid=1]

Starts around the 1 hour 10 mark

Love the intro, totally cringe worthy. "Who is that fat bastard?

Alexei Sayle?
He was a an alternative comedian of the time. He played a few characters in The Young Ones.


Hahahaaha Yep, I remember him always introducing himself as the fat bastard. Or maybe Viv always called him that?
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

ANDizzleWI: Also, to the "pet hair everywhere" topic from yesterday, meet ma's cat, Whiskey.  Floofy poof.

[Fark user image 425x318]

/Summer shed in full effect


oooof that's a seriously floofypoof!
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: ANDizzleWI: [Fark user image 425x318]

[Fark user image 425x318][Fark user image 425x566]

Best 3, take your pick

those kinda appear to all be the same doggo? or is that the point?

/so confused
//not enough caffeine on board yet


Can't slip anything past you. Have another cup of coffee though :p
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

ANDizzleWI: [Fark user image 425x318]

[Fark user image 425x318][Fark user image 425x566]

Best 3, take your pick


OMG that tongue!
 
ANDizzleWI [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: ANDizzleWI: [Fark user image 425x318]

[Fark user image 425x318][Fark user image 425x566]

Best 3, take your pick

those kinda appear to all be the same doggo? or is that the point?

/so confused
//not enough caffeine on board yet


Yeah, giving her the pick.  In design work I did I always appreciated multiple options.

This is back when "this one photo you HAVE TO USE" was usually a 400x600 crizappy flip phone photo.
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

ANDizzleWI: Also, to the "pet hair everywhere" topic from yesterday, meet ma's cat, Whiskey.  Floofy poof.

[Fark user image 425x318]

/Summer shed in full effect


I see 2 cats in that picture.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Are these two talking about films that neither of them have seen?
 
Lioness7 [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Hi everybody!

I've noticed a lovely title of one of the threads, this one about a man boarding a plane with panties on his face... Cute. And fashionable.
 
