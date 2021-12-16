 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.
Fark's Headline of the Year 2021 Voting!

(CNN)   Missionary position in Haiti improves   (cnn.com) divider line
28
    More: Giggity, Kidnapping, Hostage, armed gang, remaining hostages, Ouest Department, Christian Aid Ministries, Los Angeles, Haiti's security forces  
•       •       •

708 clicks; posted to Main » on 16 Dec 2021 at 2:35 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



28 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
nicoffeine
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cafe Threads: [Fark user image image 425x357]


So, missionaries don't exist in our own nation?

Oh, my sweet summer child.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Eurythmics, Annie Lennox, Dave Stewart - Missionary Man (Official Video)
Youtube 0-Q3cp3cp88
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
 I think of all the times i had sex for the first time, it was missionary. Not one of them wanted to try a different position until like the 2nd or 3rd time. Fine by me, I guess.
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did they sneak out the back door?
 
guestguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

steklo: I think of all the times i had sex for the first time, it was missionary. Not one of them wanted to try a different position until like the 2nd or 3rd time. Fine by me, I guess.


Piledriver or nothing.
 
The Red Zone
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jesus needs that Sunday money for paying ransoms.  Makes sense now.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Missionaries:

"Remember, reading Bibles plus accepting Christ equals food!"

South Park "Starvin Marvin"
Youtube US_K4TMqIZA
 
Diabolic [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
King Something
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Intercourse.
 
kindms
‘’ 1 hour ago  
is there really anywhere in the world that hasnt heard about jesus or have access to his teachings that require people to show up and pester the locals ?
 
OccamsWhiskers
‘’ 1 hour ago  

steklo: I think of all the times i had sex for the first time, it was missionary. Not one of them wanted to try a different position until like the 2nd or 3rd time. Fine by me, I guess.


Maybe if you'd fessed up that you'd done it lots before, your partners wouldn't always have tried to keep it so simple.
 
bababa
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was pestered by Ethiopian missionaries when I was in Addis Ababa. Most Ethiopians are Christian already, but apparently there is quite a battle over which sect gets them.
 
akya [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTA:
"We glorify God for answered prayer -- the remaining twelve hostages are FREE! Join us in praising God that all seventeen of our loved ones are now safe. Thank you for your fervent prayers throughout the past two months. We hope to provide more information as we are able," the statement read.
"I will sing unto the Lord, for he hath triumphed gloriously" (Exodus 15:1b)," it concluded.

If I ever kidnapped a missionary, I'd make a contract of their release state that I, as the person who released them, get the credit for releasing them, and not their invisible sky fairy.  Also that I released them because holding them any longer would be a giant PITA, and no longer in my best interest.  Make it abundantly clear their prayers and incantations had nothing at all to do with it.

This is like when someone gets out of the ICU and, basically, flips off the nurses and doctors who worked their ass off to keep them alive, by saying "GOD SAVED ME!"

it's just... not a good look.  I'm sure a ton of diplomatic work went into securing their release.
 
My Klezmer Metal Cover Band
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kindms: is there really anywhere in the world that hasnt heard about jesus or have access to his teachings that require people to show up and pester the locals ?


Yes. But North Sentinel Island is a very iffy trip.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

guestguy: Piledriver or nothing.


CSB

Was watching a porn with the misses years ago and in the scene they did a piledriver. I looked at my wife, she looked at me.

"I don't think I can bend that way"

"Me neither"

so we never tried it. It's still on my bucket list to try.  Looks fun to me.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

OccamsWhiskers: Maybe if you'd fessed up that you'd done it lots before, your partners wouldn't always have tried to keep it so simple.


Well, I'm married now and I seriously doubt I'll be having sex with new people. The wife and I mix it up. One of our wedding presents was a pair of dice with different positions printed on each side. Sometimes we'll take our chances with them or, I'll let her decide which way she wants it.

really doesn't matter to me. She knows my favorite position and its one of hers too. So there's that too.
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

kindms: is there really anywhere in the world that hasnt heard about jesus or have access to his teachings that require people to show up and pester the locals ?


Very few, which is why missionaries are so eager to convert the last few uncontacted tribes. It's the same mindset as trophy hunters who  want to shoot the last white rhino. Missionary work is entirely about using people in need as unwilling participants in some narcissist's hero story.
 
Por que tan serioso [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

steklo: OccamsWhiskers: Maybe if you'd fessed up that you'd done it lots before, your partners wouldn't always have tried to keep it so simple.

Well, I'm married now and I seriously doubt I'll be having sex with new people. The wife and I mix it up. One of our wedding presents was a pair of dice with different positions printed on each side. Sometimes we'll take our chances with them or, I'll let her decide which way she wants it.

really doesn't matter to me. She knows my favorite position and its one of hers too. So there's that too.


We all assume you are getting pegged in this visual that you have half painted.
 
bababa
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Come to think of it, I did meet a missionary from Ethiopia in the Christian part of Nigeria. The border officials did not want to let her in. I was wondering what exactly the point was. The people here are already Christian, and the average GDP of Nigeria is higher than that of Ethiopia. Maybe the border agents thought she was there to beg.
 
bababa
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

steklo: guestguy: Piledriver or nothing.

CSB

Was watching a porn with the misses years ago and in the scene they did a piledriver. I looked at my wife, she looked at me.

"I don't think I can bend that way"

"Me neither"

so we never tried it. It's still on my bucket list to try.  Looks fun to me.


I had to look it up. Unfortunately Wikipedia says it requires core and leg strength.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Por que tan serioso: We all assume you are getting pegged in this visual that you have half painted.


oh no....never been pegged and I don't want to be pegged.

my 2nd wife tried using anal beads once and I was like...that is NOT going up my butt.

She laughed and asked "oh come on, just try it once"

"nope".
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

bababa: I had to look it up. Unfortunately Wikipedia says it requires core and leg strength.


and the poor girl, has to be standing on her head. I've only seen it in porns and they use a sofa.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MythDragon
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I was gonna use a condom, but then I thought, when's the next time I'll even be in Haiti.
 
austerity101 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
F*ck missionaries. If you truly believe in helping people, keep your religion out of it and stick to being quiet and doing good deeds. And asking nothing in return.
 
HailRobonia
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

bababa: I was pestered by Ethiopian missionaries when I was in Addis Ababa. Most Ethiopians are Christian already, but apparently there is quite a battle over which sect gets them.


They are looking for tran-sect-uals.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

MythDragon: I was gonna use a condom, but then I thought, when's the next time I'll even be in Haiti.


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageFark user image

I simply love a good SNL reference.
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
fark em. I'd pay the gang a million to toss them to a pit of sharks, if I had that kind of money.

austerity101: F*ck missionaries. If you truly believe in helping people, keep your religion out of it and stick to being quiet and doing good deeds. And asking nothing in return.


unfortunately unless it's in the heat of the moment, people generally only do something good because there is a reward for it, for these idiots it's jebus.
 
Displayed 28 of 28 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.