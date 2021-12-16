 Skip to content
 
(Fox 8 Cleveland)   In Australia, everything wants to kill you. The plants, the bouncy castles, the animals, the people... wait, back up   (fox8.com) divider line
    Australia, Tasmania police Commissioner Darren Hine, tragic event, Australian Broadcasting Corporation, end of the school year, critical condition, Police, fifth child  
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Always remember to double-check your ground harness before you step outside.
 
Miss Stein [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bouncy Castle Tempest, from the people who brought you Bouncy Castle Hamlet.
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Bouncy Castle? That's a silly name. I'd have called it a Hopsawozzle.
 
Hassan Ben Sobr
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Oh, the roo-manity..
 
The Pope of Manwich Village [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
JohnnyApocalypse
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Improperly-secured bouncy castles take flight pretty regularly. They're sort of a modern take on Jarts, except instead of dropping something heavy onto kids' heads, your dropping the kids heads themselves.

/fum
 
phenn
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

RTOGUY: Bouncy Castle? That's a silly name. I'd have called it a Hopsawozzle.


I see you've been to Australia.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Based on the Castle Doctrine, the school might be immune from liability.
 
Luse
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

JohnnyApocalypse: Improperly-secured bouncy castles take flight pretty regularly. They're sort of a modern take on Jarts, except instead of dropping something heavy onto kids' heads, your dropping the kids heads themselves.

/fum


To be fair today's kids frequently are "something heavy", they're just skipping the middle man dart.

/ window seat please
 
Luse
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

phenn: RTOGUY: Bouncy Castle? That's a silly name. I'd have called it a Hopsawozzle.

I see you've been to Australia.


I'd actually be willing to move there just for the Hopsawozzles, it's the everything else, especially the venomous things that keep me right where I am.
 
Jack Sabbath
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
A fall from 30 feet killed five kids and seriously injured 4 others.  Did they fall onto metal spikes?  Farking horrible.
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Jack Sabbath: A fall from 30 feet killed five kids and seriously injured 4 others.  Did they fall onto metal spikes?  Farking horrible.


Probably landed on a bunch of snakes.
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 1 minute ago  
That's horrifying. The guy who rented it and set up the hopsawozzle and the parents. No words.
 
Monocultured
‘’ less than a minute ago  
"The wind"
 
