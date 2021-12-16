 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.
Fark's Headline of the Year 2021 Voting!

(Fark)   Headline of the Year 2021 final voting for Main   (fark.com) divider line
245
    More: HOTY, Boba Fett, Cascading Style Sheets, Temuera Morrison, Headline, Taliban, Vaccination, Voting, Rabies, Contests  
•       •       •

359 clicks; posted to Main » on 16 Dec 2021 at 11:25 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



245 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Votes


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Moderator [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Welcome to Fark's Headline of the Year 2021!

Great Fark headlines take all forms! Puns, wordplay, fun obscure references, visual, lyrics or verse, buried lede and plot twist (click through to read the story to figure out the joke - these are often some of the best), and just damn clever or a sideways look at the story or the world.

Vote for any or all!

We know there's a lot. We do this every day. Pace yourself.
Get a drink. Have someone rub your shoulders. Stretch.
Take the time to read and laugh. Then vote!

We don't limit your voting, we really want to see what you laughed at and enjoyed!

Voting starts Thursday, December 16 and ends Tuesday, December 21, noon Eastern.

Vote, vote, vote, and let's see what you love best for the 2021 Headlines of the Year!
 
Headline of the Year candidate [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Almost a dozen emus on the loose in Kikuchi City, identifiable by their powerful claws, impressive speed, asymmetrical haircuts


Linked article: grapee.jp
 
Headline of the Year candidate [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Explosion and fire at Pueblo concrete tie plant injures a worker" - great, now where do I go to accessorize cement overshoes


Linked article: canoncitydailyrecord.com
 
Headline of the Year candidate [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service announces plans to protect freshwater map turtles, which have become threatened due to people's refusal to fold them correctly


Linked article: apnews.com
 
Headline of the Year candidate [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Scientists notice people who've had covid-19 have lower IQ, conclude that the virus causes drop in intelligence. Same scientists have discovered lung cancer causes people to start smoking


Linked article: metro.co.uk
 
Headline of the Year candidate [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Man found dead after being shot multiple times." Yeah, that'll do it


Linked article: cbs17.com
 
Headline of the Year candidate [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now we get to stick it to the kids


Linked article: cnn.com
 
Headline of the Year candidate [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pope Francis;


Linked article: apnews.com
 
Headline of the Year candidate [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So much for alcohol being a disinfectant


Linked article: cnn.com
 
Headline of the Year candidate [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
New report finds that 333,000 children were abused over the last 50 years by the French Catholic Church. Are te-hey SURE it wasn't double that number?


Linked article: npr.org
 
Headline of the Year candidate [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Former FDA official warns parts of U.S. could see "very dense outbreaks" as Delta variant spreads. "Very dense" is also a good way to describe the unvaccinated people who will be fueling those outbreaks


Linked article: cbsnews.com
 
Headline of the Year candidate [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cops taser man in Paisley, Must have been the fashion police


Linked article: thescottishsun.co.uk
 
Headline of the Year candidate [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Canada's BC declares state of emergency as wildfires surge. Canada's Wizard of Id, Snuffy Smith, and The Family Circus still printing right along however


Linked article: aljazeera.com
 
Headline of the Year candidate [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
USDA dropping rabies vaccine packets coated with bait in eastern Tennessee to fool unsuspecting racoons into eating them and vaccinating themselves. The next plan is to drop Pfizer vaccine packets wrapped in bacon on Tennessee cities


Linked article: wbir.com
 
Headline of the Year candidate [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
WHO says that when they run out of Greek letters, new SARS-CoV-2 variants will be named after major stars and constellations. Here comes the Andromeda Strain


Linked article: twitter.com
 
Headline of the Year candidate [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Police say Thor Odinson is only considered a "person of interest" at this point and NOT a suspect


Linked article: midhudsonnews.com
 
Headline of the Year candidate [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sinfield runs 101 miles in 24 hours, raising over £800,000 for charity. Was that wrong? Should he not have done that?


Linked article: bbc.co.uk
 
Headline of the Year candidate [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pfizer vaccine article upstaged by kid's shirt


Linked article: npr.org
 
Headline of the Year candidate [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Turns out that pile of bones was just dirty Laundrie


Linked article: nbcnews.com
 
Headline of the Year candidate [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Let's go Bannon


Linked article: apnews.com
 
Headline of the Year candidate [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Man yells out "I'll show you what a real gangster is," proceeds to show everyone what a homicidal manic is


Linked article: ksl.com
 
Headline of the Year candidate [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
♬ If you're in Philadelphia born and raised, health officials say wear masks inside again most of your days, because the Delta variant is up to no good, infecting people in your neighborhood ♬


Linked article: nbcphiladelphia.com
 
Headline of the Year candidate [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
800-year-old rude carving recently discovered at All Taint's Church (NSFW)


Linked article: unilad.co.uk
 
Headline of the Year candidate [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yesterday was National be Late for Something Day


Linked article: nationaltoday.com
 
Headline of the Year candidate [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is not the way


Linked article: wfla.com
 
Headline of the Year candidate [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Delta takes its toll on anti-vaxxers, as over 1,600,000 Americans switched teams over the last 3 days


Linked article: twitter.com
 
Headline of the Year candidate [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Doctor Who Told Patients Face Masks Cause Carbon Dioxide Poisoning Then Loses License. I can't believe Doctor Who would ever do something like that


Linked article: medpagetoday.com
 
Headline of the Year candidate [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
America's national pastimes collide outside of Nationals Park


Linked article: cnn.com
 
Headline of the Year candidate [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Data from a half a billion LinkedIn users for sale online, marking the first time LinkedIn has been valuable to anyone


Linked article: fortune.com
 
Headline of the Year candidate [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Slice of Lady Di's wedding cake up for auction, is expected to reach almost $700 before bidding hits a wall


Linked article: abcnews.go.com
 
Headline of the Year candidate [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hunters are advised to stop farking the deer


Linked article: msn.com
 
Headline of the Year candidate [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
3-year-old hurt in fall from third-floor window in West Seattle. On the bright side, the fact that he was a bouncing baby boy meant he only suffered a fractured femur, but on the other hand it took all day to chase him down


Linked article: kiro7.com
 
Headline of the Year candidate [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
♫ Be our guest, be our guest. Our command is your arrest. It's been clear we've had somebody here who failed a COVID test ♪


Linked article: deadline.com
 
Headline of the Year candidate [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Musk says he'll sell Tesla stock and donate proceeds if the UN can prove $6B from the world's billionaires could solve a hunger crisis. Hey, UN. Curb your Malthusianism


Linked article: news.yahoo.com
 
Headline of the Year candidate [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Haiti needs help, but 'not from aid workers who never leave their SUVs.' Residents of Boulder and Austin now unsure how to help


Linked article: theguardian.com
 
Headline of the Year candidate [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pastor tackles, disarms man waving hand gun at congregation during service, thus saving Holy Hand Grenade of Antioch for more dangerous foes


Linked article: wsmv.com
 
Headline of the Year candidate [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Up to 1.6 million Americans won't care if I fart


Linked article: gizmodo.com
 
Headline of the Year candidate [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
¡Ay Harambe! (definitely NSFW)


Linked article: tmz.com
 
Headline of the Year candidate [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Split ship sits, its bits spit slick


Linked article: cnn.com
 
Headline of the Year candidate [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Crummy day because of a mask mandate/On my way to punching a person's face/Can you tell me how to get/How to get to Sesame Place? - Didn't make bail/Spent a year in jail/Trial ended in my disgrace/Should never took a trip/Took a trip to Sesame Place


Linked article: cnn.com
 
Headline of the Year candidate [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In the weeks since a Michigan doctor wrote about 8 combative COVID patients, 6 of them have died. Hope he has a good alibi


Linked article: thehill.com
 
Headline of the Year candidate [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Archeologists find 500-year-old English Coin in Canada. That sentence alone should provide enough material for 85 more seasons of Oak Island


Linked article: bbc.com
 
Headline of the Year candidate [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Crackers served in prison this Thanksgiving


Linked article: news.yahoo.com
 
Headline of the Year candidate [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Huge snake / missing from mall / found after search / hiding in wall / Burmese python


Linked article: edition.cnn.com
 
Headline of the Year candidate [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
New York to see billions from the infrastructure bill - enough to clean the pee smell out of one subway elevator, for three days, a decade from now


Linked article: champ.gothamist.com
 
Headline of the Year candidate [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Court rules dead model found handcuffed and gagged with a bag over her head to have committed suicide, violated causality (possible nsfw content on page)


Linked article: dailystar.co.uk
 
Headline of the Year candidate [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jan. 6 rioter attempts to sell home on Zillow, reveals cache of explosives on premises. Zestimate: 5 years


Linked article: thedailybeast.com
 
Headline of the Year candidate [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Porch pirates face felony charges in Arkansas, in addition to the threats posed by yard ninjas, garden zombies, and driveway robots


Linked article: thv11.com
 
Headline of the Year candidate [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Why didn't they just evacuate?" Answer: "We're broke. No cash or gas, which I guess leaves ass"


Linked article: apnews.com
 
Headline of the Year candidate [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FDA approves switching 5G carriers


Linked article: thehill.com
 
Displayed 50 of 245 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Votes

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
  (To vote for someone else's entries, use the voting buttons on each individual comment)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.