Fark's Headline of the Year 2021 Voting!

(Fark)   Headline of the Year 2021 Final Voting. Links to the voting threads for all ten tabs. Everyone can vote! Enjoy the best Farking headlines!   (fark.com) divider line
Headline of the Year 2021 Final Voting

Welcome to Fark's Headline of the Year 2021!

Great Fark headlines take all forms! Puns, wordplay, fun obscure references, visual, lyrics or verse, buried lede and plot twist (click through to read the story to figure out the joke - these are often some of the best), and just damn clever or a sideways look at the story or the world.

Vote for any or all!

We know there's a lot. We do this every day. Pace yourself.
Get a drink. Have someone rub your shoulders. Stretch.
Take the time to read and laugh. Then vote!

We don't limit your voting, we really want to see what you laughed at and enjoyed!

Voting starts Thursday, December 16 and ends Tuesday, December 21, noon Eastern.

Vote, vote, vote, and let's see what you love best for the 2021 Headlines of the Year!
 
NeoCortex42
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

otiosa: What does it say if you're not nominated?


That you need to drink more.
 
