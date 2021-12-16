 Skip to content
(MSN)   Not News: 82-year old woman gets her juvenile criminal record expunged. News: her conviction was for refusing to give up her bus seat to a white bus passenger in Montgomery in 1955 Fark: 9 months before Rosa Parks made headlines for doing the same
jaylectricity
2 hours ago  
I think I learned on Drunk History that Rosa Parks was more staged as civil disobedience after this lady's act.
 
Walker
1 hour ago  

jaylectricity: I think I learned on Drunk History that Rosa Parks was more staged as civil disobedience after this lady's act.


Yes, also Civil Rights leaders thought she was "too black" and "too uppity" so they wanted to go with Rosa parks instead.
 
Zizzowop
1 hour ago  
I was going to say, I never knew who she was until I saw that episode of Drunk History. Same goes for the guy that inspired The Lone Ranger-probably the same episode.
 
jaivirtualcard
1 hour ago  
She is the Xerox and Parks is the Apple
 
TheReject
1 hour ago  
Expunged? Does no one trust the justice system anymore?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AntoninusPies
1 hour ago  
Claudette Colvin Refuses to Give Up Her Seat (feat. Mariah Wilson & Lisa Bonet) - Drunk History
Youtube Tov2tLSFq5k
 
giantmeteor
1 hour ago  
I was told that segreagation is a liberal communist CRT lie. Republican Jesus freed the slaves with Abraham Lincoln, even though he was being mean to the southern real Americans. If you say racism is real, you're a pinko pantywaist who wants to destroy America.
 
Gordon Bennett
1 hour ago  

Walker: jaylectricity: I think I learned on Drunk History that Rosa Parks was more staged as civil disobedience after this lady's act.

Yes, also Civil Rights leaders thought she was "too black" and "too uppity" so they wanted to go with Rosa parks instead.


And 'too pregnant'. Rosa Parks planned her protest as a copy of Claudette Colvin's spontaneous defiance. Everyone should know Colvin's name. She wasn't a part of an activist movement acting according to plan, she was just a teenage girl who had had enough of her rights being violated.
 
Mr.Man
1 hour ago  
A true hero of human rights. Her name should be a household word, not Parks.
 
Fireproof
1 hour ago  

Walker: jaylectricity: I think I learned on Drunk History that Rosa Parks was more staged as civil disobedience after this lady's act.

Yes, also Civil Rights leaders thought she was "too black" and "too uppity" so they wanted to go with Rosa parks instead.


Yep, I read on Cracked back when it was good about Colvin. Colvin was a pregnant teenager and wasn't considered very marketable by civil rights leaders. It was probably the right call.
 
Begoggle
1 hour ago  

giantmeteor: I was told that segreagation is a liberal communist CRT lie.


That's a new one to me.
I haven't seen Trumpers trying to deny segregation/Jim Crow laws.
But it would not be surprising.
 
QFarker
1 hour ago  
Subby, Her conviction was for assaulting a police officer.  The other charges were dropped.
 
Walker
1 hour ago  
The police officers who took her to the station made sexual comments about her body and took turns guessing her bra size throughout the ride.

Disgusting. She was 15.

For many years, Montgomery's black leaders did not publicize Colvin's pioneering effort.

Colvin has said, "Young people think Rosa Parks just sat down on a bus and ended segregation, but that wasn't the case at all."[4][5]

Colvin's case was dropped by civil rights campaigners because Colvin was unmarried and pregnant during the proceedings.[6][7] It is now widely accepted that Colvin was not accredited by civil rights campaigners at the time due to her circumstances. Rosa Parks stated: "If the white press got ahold of that information, they would have [had] a field day. They'd call her a bad girl, and her case wouldn't have a chance."[6][8]

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Claudet​t​e_Colvin
 
what the cat dragged in
1 hour ago  
Another belatedly-recognized civil rights pioneer: Gloria Richardson

https://apnews.com/article/race-and-e​t​hnicity-racial-injustice-3e54a1140b039​2f003b387e3a663575a
 
Glockenspiel Hero
1 hour ago  
I think it was Alan Turing's relatives that argued he shouldn't get his conviction for gay sex expunged, because that implied that his arrest, trial and conviction didn't really happen.  (Expunging of the records means if you search for the person's crimes they don't appear)

They felt a pardon and apology was better since it didn't deny the state's actions but acknowledged they were wrong.
 
edmo
1 hour ago  

Begoggle: giantmeteor: I was told that segreagation is a liberal communist CRT lie.

That's a new one to me.
I haven't seen Trumpers trying to deny segregation/Jim Crow laws.
But it would not be surprising.


I think claiming Lincoln as their own and pretending conservatives ended slavery counts.
 
SBinRR
1 hour ago  

Mr.Man: A true hero of human rights. Her name should be a household word, not Parks.


I think it would be OK if both of them were household words.
 
Target Builder
1 hour ago  

Walker: jaylectricity: I think I learned on Drunk History that Rosa Parks was more staged as civil disobedience after this lady's act.

Yes, also Civil Rights leaders thought she was "too black" and "too uppity" so they wanted to go with Rosa parks instead.


Because they knew they were messaging to the public, so needed someone who'd look sympathetic to the average white American.

They adopted similar strategies in the lead up to Brown vs Board of education also, which was the culmination of a decades long legal strategy slowly building up cases and precedent to support their goals.

IMO the conservatives in this country learned a lot from the process, while liberals appear to have largely forgotten everything except the end results.
 
austerity101
1 hour ago  

Walker: jaylectricity: I think I learned on Drunk History that Rosa Parks was more staged as civil disobedience after this lady's act.

Yes, also Civil Rights leaders thought she was "too black" and "too uppity" so they wanted to go with Rosa parks instead.


Yes, we've been catering to White Comfort for a long time.
 
austerity101
1 hour ago  

Fireproof: Walker: jaylectricity: I think I learned on Drunk History that Rosa Parks was more staged as civil disobedience after this lady's act.

Yes, also Civil Rights leaders thought she was "too black" and "too uppity" so they wanted to go with Rosa parks instead.

Yep, I read on Cracked back when it was good about Colvin. Colvin was a pregnant teenager and wasn't considered very marketable by civil rights leaders. It was probably the right call.


Every so often Farkers tell me, "If you hate things so much, why not run for office?" Well, first off, I'm poor as sh*t, but besides that, I'm me. I say the things I do and I look the way I do. I'm not going to apologize for it, and I shouldn't have to, but politically speaking, it makes me a non-starter. Ain't no one gonna elect me.
 
Sword and Shield
56 minutes ago  

Gordon Bennett: Walker: jaylectricity: I think I learned on Drunk History that Rosa Parks was more staged as civil disobedience after this lady's act.

Yes, also Civil Rights leaders thought she was "too black" and "too uppity" so they wanted to go with Rosa parks instead.

And 'too pregnant'. Rosa Parks planned her protest as a copy of Claudette Colvin's spontaneous defiance. Everyone should know Colvin's name. She wasn't a part of an activist movement acting according to plan, she was just a teenage girl who had had enough of her rights being violated.


Yeah. She was a unwed teenage mother, and that would have been a ton of fuel for racists nationwide. Parks was a lot harder to attack.
 
jclaggett
55 minutes ago  

Glockenspiel Hero: I think it was Alan Turing's relatives that argued he shouldn't get his conviction for gay sex expunged, because that implied that his arrest, trial and conviction didn't really happen.  (Expunging of the records means if you search for the person's crimes they don't appear)

They felt a pardon and apology was better since it didn't deny the state's actions but acknowledged they were wrong.


But I've been told that accepting a pardon is an admission of guilt.
 
Zasteva
55 minutes ago  

Begoggle: giantmeteor: I was told that segreagation is a liberal communist CRT lie.

That's a new one to me.
I haven't seen Trumpers trying to deny segregation/Jim Crow laws.
But it would not be surprising.


What's the name of that Law --- something about no parody of Trumpists can be reliably distinguished from things they actually believe?
 
mrmopar5287
52 minutes ago  

jclaggett: Glockenspiel Hero: I think it was Alan Turing's relatives that argued he shouldn't get his conviction for gay sex expunged, because that implied that his arrest, trial and conviction didn't really happen.  (Expunging of the records means if you search for the person's crimes they don't appear)

They felt a pardon and apology was better since it didn't deny the state's actions but acknowledged they were wrong.

But I've been told that accepting a pardon is an admission of guilt.


Difficulty: Pardons granted for factual innocence.
 
Herr Flick's Revenge
50 minutes ago  

Walker: jaylectricity: I think I learned on Drunk History that Rosa Parks was more staged as civil disobedience after this lady's act.

Yes, also Civil Rights leaders thought she was "too black" and "too uppity" so they wanted to go with Rosa parks instead.


I thought the original was a pregnant 15 year old
They decided she wasn't media friendly/to problematic
 
Stands With A Tiny Fist
50 minutes ago  

SBinRR: Mr.Man: A true hero of human rights. Her name should be a household word, not Parks.

I think it would be OK if both of them were household words.


Very much so. The fact that Claudette Colvin couldn't complain about her treatment is an even bigger indictment of then society than the g-d busses were. It's an important part of understanding your country's true history.
 
mrshowrules
50 minutes ago  

Mr.Man: A true hero of human rights. Her name should be a household word, not Parks.


i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Glockenspiel Hero
50 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: jclaggett: Glockenspiel Hero: I think it was Alan Turing's relatives that argued he shouldn't get his conviction for gay sex expunged, because that implied that his arrest, trial and conviction didn't really happen.  (Expunging of the records means if you search for the person's crimes they don't appear)

They felt a pardon and apology was better since it didn't deny the state's actions but acknowledged they were wrong.

But I've been told that accepting a pardon is an admission of guilt.

Difficulty: Pardons granted for factual innocence.


She wasn't factually innocent- she did the crime.

Thus the apology combined with the pardon- "we acknowledge your guilt under the law but admit the law was wrong, not that you didn't break the law"
 
Target Builder
48 minutes ago  

Glockenspiel Hero: I think it was Alan Turing's relatives that argued he shouldn't get his conviction for gay sex expunged, because that implied that his arrest, trial and conviction didn't really happen.  (Expunging of the records means if you search for the person's crimes they don't appear)

They felt a pardon and apology was better since it didn't deny the state's actions but acknowledged they were wrong.


Also like how Susan B Anthony rejected pardons in her life because she believed it would legitimize the actions taken against her.

Then that bloated orange sack of shiat went and posthumously pardoned her and expected some sort of thank you for it.
 
mrshowrules
43 minutes ago  

Walker: The police officers who took her to the station made sexual comments about her body and took turns guessing her bra size throughout the ride.

Disgusting. She was 15.

For many years, Montgomery's black leaders did not publicize Colvin's pioneering effort.

Colvin has said, "Young people think Rosa Parks just sat down on a bus and ended segregation, but that wasn't the case at all."[4][5]

Colvin's case was dropped by civil rights campaigners because Colvin was unmarried and pregnant during the proceedings.[6][7] It is now widely accepted that Colvin was not accredited by civil rights campaigners at the time due to her circumstances. Rosa Parks stated: "If the white press got ahold of that information, they would have [had] a field day. They'd call her a bad girl, and her case wouldn't have a chance."[6][8]

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Claudett​e_Colvin


Looked up one of the police in question.
https://www.clantonadvertiser.com/201​4​/04/02/paul-headley/

"17 great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren."

I wonder how many of them know their grandfather's role in this and how many of them are or will be Trump voters.
 
NewportBarGuy
42 minutes ago  
How am I just learning about this now? God, I feel like an idiot.

Rock on, Miss Colvin.
 
mrshowrules
42 minutes ago  
upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
mrshowrules
40 minutes ago  

Herr Flick's Revenge: Walker: jaylectricity: I think I learned on Drunk History that Rosa Parks was more staged as civil disobedience after this lady's act.

Yes, also Civil Rights leaders thought she was "too black" and "too uppity" so they wanted to go with Rosa parks instead.

I thought the original was a pregnant 15 year old
They decided she wasn't media friendly/to problematic


Considering what gets people inundated with death threats today from Trumpers, you could imagine why they would want to shield a child from that back then.
 
astelmaszek
37 minutes ago  
Marketing matters
 
Magorn
34 minutes ago  

Sword and Shield: Gordon Bennett: Walker: jaylectricity: I think I learned on Drunk History that Rosa Parks was more staged as civil disobedience after this lady's act.

Yes, also Civil Rights leaders thought she was "too black" and "too uppity" so they wanted to go with Rosa parks instead.

And 'too pregnant'. Rosa Parks planned her protest as a copy of Claudette Colvin's spontaneous defiance. Everyone should know Colvin's name. She wasn't a part of an activist movement acting according to plan, she was just a teenage girl who had had enough of her rights being violated.

Yeah. She was a unwed teenage mother, and that would have been a ton of fuel for racists nationwide. Parks was a lot harder to attack.


The major problem with how we teach the Civil Rights Movement in this country is it is presented as a series of events that "just happened" where the good guys won, rather than showing it for waht it was, a deliberate attack on an unjust power structure that was carefully planned an executed over at least a generation.   For example, Brown v. Board.The case was brought against the Topeka board of Education not because it was a particularly racist or egregious one, but because it was one of the ONLY segregated school systems that took the "but equal" part of separate but equal seriously.

If they'd brought it against say a school system in GA or Al where the black school was a one-room schoolhouse for k-12, they'd have given the Supreme Court an "easy out"  by ruling they didn't need to reach the Constitutionality of  Plessy v. Fergusson's "separate but equal" rule because the schools were manifestly not equal.   Had that happened, the NAACP knew, they have to bring thousands upon thousands of lawsuits all over the south based on the inequality of each school system.   Fighting that battle could take a century.   So they decided on an Alpha Strike right to the heart of Plessy to end legal segregation in one swoop.   and it is a strategy that nearly backfired.  They would have lost the case 5-4 but for the untimely death of one justice during the summer before the case was decided.   Justice Warren replaced the deceased jude and not only did he order a re-hearing of the case (allowing Marshall to strengthen his arguments), but he also convinced the Judges who would have ruled against brown, that a 5-4 decision of this magnitude would tear the country apart, and convinced them to switch their votes so the decision would be unanimous, for the good of the country
 
Sword and Shield
33 minutes ago  

Herr Flick's Revenge: I thought the original was a pregnant 15 year old
They decided she wasn't media friendly/to problematic


It was. That's Claudette Colvin, subject of this discussion.
 
PvtStash
27 minutes ago  

jaylectricity: I think I learned on Drunk History that Rosa Parks was more staged as civil disobedience after this lady's act.


I'd say that by the era they would not have seen her at 15 as a lady but as a child.
This is why it would not have been news, children misbehave/act up , of any color, and all parents know it.

When a child breaks the rules it's not news, nor is it willful civil disobedience, to the on looker adult public, it's just what children do.
So yeah if you wanted some political news action to go on, then you had to have that happen with someone the actual voting adult world, would take the time to notice as news worthy.

What you or I any smaller group of us may see, is kind of irrelevant, when what we need is for the "masses" to see it. So we'll need to be sure and present it to them in a way that they can notice and understand.
 
guestguy
26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mrshowrules
20 minutes ago  

PvtStash: jaylectricity: I think I learned on Drunk History that Rosa Parks was more staged as civil disobedience after this lady's act.

I'd say that by the era they would not have seen her at 15 as a lady but as a child.
This is why it would not have been news, children misbehave/act up , of any color, and all parents know it.

When a child breaks the rules it's not news, nor is it willful civil disobedience, to the on looker adult public, it's just what children do.
So yeah if you wanted some political news action to go on, then you had to have that happen with someone the actual voting adult world, would take the time to notice as news worthy.

What you or I any smaller group of us may see, is kind of irrelevant, when what we need is for the "masses" to see it. So we'll need to be sure and present it to them in a way that they can notice and understand.


Sandra Fluke testified to the importance of birth control medication and conservatives called her a slut - so you can imagine the attacks Colvin would have been subject to had she been the centre of this matter.
 
Prof. Frink
19 minutes ago  

Zasteva: Begoggle: giantmeteor: I was told that segreagation is a liberal communist CRT lie.

That's a new one to me.
I haven't seen Trumpers trying to deny segregation/Jim Crow laws.
But it would not be surprising.

What's the name of that Law --- something about no parody of Trumpists can be reliably distinguished from things they actually believe?


Poe's Law.
 
Gyrfalcon
18 minutes ago  

Fireproof: Walker: jaylectricity: I think I learned on Drunk History that Rosa Parks was more staged as civil disobedience after this lady's act.

Yes, also Civil Rights leaders thought she was "too black" and "too uppity" so they wanted to go with Rosa parks instead.

Yep, I read on Cracked back when it was good about Colvin. Colvin was a pregnant teenager and wasn't considered very marketable by civil rights leaders. It was probably the right call.


It has a lot to do with timing and availability, too. Colvin was a teenager and her mother had the final say over what she did (back then, being a teenager meant you had less rights than a black person). There were actually FIVE people who were involved in the Browder v. Gayle case that went up to the Supreme Court (and in which Parks was not a plaintiff), nine months before the Parks case.

So saying that EITHER of them was "the case that started it" is pretty much a fallacy. Parks in a very narrow sense was used as the face of the Montgomery boycott; but Colvin was the one who went to the Supreme Court. It was a massive, coordinated effort, and saying "Parks was better looking; Colvin wasn't marketable" belittles and diminishes the balancing act that had to be done to bring this matter to White America's attention.

For the record, the plaintiffs in Browder v. Gayle were Colvin, Aurelia S. Browder, Susie McDonald, Mary Louise Smith, and Jeanetta Reese. All of them were arrested for refusing to give up their seats to white men prior to Parks doing so. McDonald, aka "Miss Sue" was a 70something widow who walked with a cane, the day she was told by a white man to stand up and give him her seat on the bus.

Bet nobody knew about any of these other women until just this second. I didn't.
 
paranand
16 minutes ago  
The whole headline and tag bother me. To say that an 82 year old woman gets her arrest records expunged isn't "not news". If anything, this deserved the hero tag.

Fark is wrong in both the headline and the tag. Fight me.
 
Cuban Pistolero
15 minutes ago  
This country is getting soft on crime
 
Gunner's Mate First Class Phillip Asshole
11 minutes ago  

QFarker: Subby, Her conviction was for assaulting a police officer.  The other charges were dropped.


Yes because cops never lie or bait people into doing something.  You missed a spot on that boot over there.
 
southernmanblog
7 minutes ago  
I haven't seen Trumpers trying to deny segregation/Jim Crow laws.

You mean all of those racist laws that were enacted by Democrats and repealed by Republicans?
 
Magorn
6 minutes ago  

mrshowrules: Herr Flick's Revenge: Walker: jaylectricity: I think I learned on Drunk History that Rosa Parks was more staged as civil disobedience after this lady's act.

Yes, also Civil Rights leaders thought she was "too black" and "too uppity" so they wanted to go with Rosa parks instead.

I thought the original was a pregnant 15 year old
They decided she wasn't media friendly/to problematic

Considering what gets people inundated with death threats today from Trumpers, you could imagine why they would want to shield a child from that back then.


and back then, those cowards tended to follow through on their death threats because a white person killing a black one had virtual legal immunity
 
Magorn
4 minutes ago  

southernmanblog: I haven't seen Trumpers trying to deny segregation/Jim Crow laws.

You mean all of those racist laws that were enacted by Democrats and repealed by Republicans?


No the ones enacted by Democrats AND Repealed by them wth LBJ leading the way, a fact that caused the present state of Dem to GOp voter registration in those states
 
Sword and Shield
4 minutes ago  

southernmanblog: I haven't seen Trumpers trying to deny segregation/Jim Crow laws.

You mean all of those racist laws that were enacted by Democrats and repealed by Republicans?


Point and laugh at the person who doesn't realize the parties flipped sides, everyone!
 
Gunner's Mate First Class Phillip Asshole
3 minutes ago  

southernmanblog: I haven't seen Trumpers trying to deny segregation/Jim Crow laws.

You mean all of those racist laws that were enacted by Democrats and repealed by Republicans?


So are you one of those people that refuse to believe that the values of the Dems and Republicans swapped not that long ago?
 
Begoggle
1 minute ago  

southernmanblog: I haven't seen Trumpers trying to deny segregation/Jim Crow laws.

You mean all of those racist laws that were enacted by Democrats and repealed by Republicans?


Republicans repealed Jim Crow laws, that's a new one too.
You're a new favorite!
 
