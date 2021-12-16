 Skip to content
Fark's Headline of the Year 2021 Voting!

Alabama man appears to have misunderstood the message of McGruff the Crime Dog
WTP 2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
when someone wants suicide by cop, remind them cops are here to serve...

next time send in a psychiatrist
 
BolloxReader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Afterwards they managed to "sedue" the guy?

I mean, I know we've been saying that the cops need to learn how to de-escalate but damn, maybe find a middle ground there?
 
petec
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mike? Man you been laying low, what happened?
 
The Devil's Bartender
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Porous Horace [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At least he didn't get his head severed.
 
too_amuzed
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Tyson references three comments in.  Good job Fark!
 
JRoo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Using a quasi-military police force to deal with psychological and mental health issues because Ronald Reagan defunded mental health care.

'Murica!
 
12349876
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I couldn't understand anything in Mcgruff short that the Rifftrax guys did.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Kicking and a-gouging in the mud and the blood and the beer
 
Patmaniac
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Exile On Beale Street
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Billy Liar: Kicking and a-gouging in the mud and the blood and the beer


Kicked like a mule and bit like a crocodile.
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
When asked if he considered himself a hero or someone just doing his job, the officer replied "WHAT?"
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
One of the deputy's ear was partially bitten off while responding to the call.

....


"The individual latched on to our deputy's ear and ultimately biting a good portion of it off. From there they were able to sedue him and he ultimately did end up going for the psych eval and going to the hospital," said Swafford.

....

"This is just another reminder in the long list of reminders of the mental health crisis that we deal with in Alabama. We'll put this on the top of the list of all the other issues we deal with that come from the lack of the ability to handle mental health crisis's," said Swafford.

I know this is Alabama but c'mon.
 
