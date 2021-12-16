 Skip to content
 
(Click Orlando)   Florida science teacher fired for teaching science the Florida way   (clickorlando.com) divider line
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The science teacher understood that masks do not offer much protection. He read the actual research.

Someone who could actually use a computer was able to type this.
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Masks don't protect YOU.

They protect everyone else from you.
 
Neondistraction
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mugato: The science teacher understood that masks do not offer much protection. He read the actual research.

Someone who could actually use a computer was able to type this.


I'm more bothered by the fact that such a person was teaching a farking science class.  I've come to expect abject stupidity from random assholes on the internet, but someone with such biased unscientific views teaching science to kids is just wrong.  That'd be like having an atheist teaching a bible class.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Neondistraction: That'd be like having an atheist teaching a bible class.


I find more atheists know what the Bible says than the people who call themselves Christian.
 
indy_kid
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Neondistraction: Mugato: The science teacher understood that masks do not offer much protection. He read the actual research.

Someone who could actually use a computer was able to type this.

I'm more bothered by the fact that such a person was teaching a farking science class.  I've come to expect abject stupidity from random assholes on the internet, but someone with such biased unscientific views teaching science to kids is just wrong.  That'd be like having an atheist teaching a bible class.


At least an atheist teaching a class on religion would be open to discussing different views, as opposed to, "This is what it sez, so shaddup!"
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The school board in Broward County on Tuesday unanimously voted to fire John C. Alvarez, a science teacher at Piper High for gross insubordination.

School board only has out of state members.
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Huh. I read 'the Florida way' and thought 'High on meth and randomly blowing sh*t up?'

This is ... sadly unsurprising.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

leeksfromchichis: Masks don't protect YOU.

They protect everyone else from you.


There's your problem.  These people don't give a shiat.  Fark everybody else, if they aren't personally important to them and obvious, then they don't matter.  Let 'em die who cares, probably a bunch of <pick 1-5 assorted political, racial, or religious slurs of your choice> anyway.  They just don't farking care

/they've said fark it to their humanity obligations - so fark 'em
//try to help people around them they're dragging down etc.
///the assholes themselves?  Fark it, die
 
Altoid
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Weatherkiss: Neondistraction: That'd be like having an atheist teaching a bible class.

I find more atheists know what the Bible says than the people who call themselves Christian.


Amen, brother
 
ChimpMitten
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Well we know who will be heading the Florida Education Department in the near future.
 
sjmcc13 [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

xxBirdMadGirlxx: Huh. I read 'the Florida way' and thought 'High on meth and randomly blowing sh*t up?'

This is ... sadly unsurprising.


I was be wrestling a Gator while high on bath salts...

No masks is unfortunately to nation wide to be Florida specific.
 
Klivian
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: leeksfromchichis: Masks don't protect YOU.

They protect everyone else from you.

There's your problem.  These people don't give a shiat.  Fark everybody else, if they aren't personally important to them and obvious, then they don't matter.  Let 'em die who cares, probably a bunch of <pick 1-5 assorted political, racial, or religious slurs of your choice> anyway.  They just don't farking care

/they've said fark it to their humanity obligations - so fark 'em
//try to help people around them they're dragging down etc.
///the assholes themselves?  Fark it, die


Problem is that masks actually DO protect you, if you wear them right. Even a basic surgical mask has shown to provide a small amount of protection over nothing. A well fitting mask protects even better, and then you get up into the KN and N95 masks that absolutely protect you.

Dicknoses don't count

The whole narrative got away from us almost immediately and it's now impossible to get it back under control.
 
Billy Bathsalt
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
As long as the guy's vaccinated and boostered...   drtfa
 
wozzeck
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Ah my old high school.

I don't think it is have been mentioned before in the media concerning anyone not named Blades.
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

leeksfromchichis: Masks don't protect YOU.

They protect everyone else from you.


Technically, that's why they're not very effective: Because the people who need to wear them often refuse to do so. Meanwhile, the people who don't need to wear them do so enthusiastically. It's the most frustrating damned thing in the world.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

indy_kid: Neondistraction: Mugato: The science teacher understood that masks do not offer much protection. He read the actual research.

Someone who could actually use a computer was able to type this.

I'm more bothered by the fact that such a person was teaching a farking science class.  I've come to expect abject stupidity from random assholes on the internet, but someone with such biased unscientific views teaching science to kids is just wrong.  That'd be like having an atheist teaching a bible class.

At least an atheist teaching a class on religion would be open to discussing different views, as opposed to, "This is what it sez, so shaddup!"


I had a religion class in (public) high school.
The teacher was Catholic, but it was learning about world religions, not telling people what to believe.
I also had religion class in (non-religious) college. I'm pretty sure my teachers there were mostly atheists.
 
omg bbq
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Weatherkiss: Neondistraction: That'd be like having an atheist teaching a bible class.

I find more atheists know what the Bible says than the people who call themselves Christian.


Can confirm
 
hissatsu [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Mugato: The science teacher understood that masks do not offer much protection. He read the actual research.

Someone who could actually use a computer was able to type this.


myconfinedspace.comView Full Size
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Klivian: Some Junkie Cosmonaut: leeksfromchichis: Masks don't protect YOU.

They protect everyone else from you.

There's your problem.  These people don't give a shiat.  Fark everybody else, if they aren't personally important to them and obvious, then they don't matter.  Let 'em die who cares, probably a bunch of <pick 1-5 assorted political, racial, or religious slurs of your choice> anyway.  They just don't farking care

/they've said fark it to their humanity obligations - so fark 'em
//try to help people around them they're dragging down etc.
///the assholes themselves?  Fark it, die

Problem is that masks actually DO protect you, if you wear them right. Even a basic surgical mask has shown to provide a small amount of protection over nothing. A well fitting mask protects even better, and then you get up into the KN and N95 masks that absolutely protect you.

Dicknoses don't count

The whole narrative got away from us almost immediately and it's now impossible to get it back under control.


The protection it provides to the wearer is indeed small (it's there yes, but it's not a lot) and that's the perfect opening for the dumbfark crowd to go, "See?  It doesn't even hardly do nothin' I got statistics!" while completely ignoring what it does to slow spread etc.  They'd have one number to scream about that would actually be technically correct, and they'd hang a fig leaf on it to fight even harder against masks.  And as stupid as that is, it'd still rope in more dumbfarks still

/yes, depends on the mask etc. etc.
//but in general it's just handing them another kindergarten-level talking point
///see previous thread - that's the problem - "Don't hardly do nothin' for me so fark this shiat!"
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

omg bbq: Weatherkiss: Neondistraction: That'd be like having an atheist teaching a bible class.

I find more atheists know what the Bible says than the people who call themselves Christian.

Can confirm


Heh - more a 99.98% chance of no Agnostic - just on the basis I can't prove there's no such - but I've studied up on most of the major religions yes at one time or another.  Know your enemy
 
guestguy
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

xxBirdMadGirlxx: Huh. I read 'the Florida way' and thought 'High on meth and randomly blowing sh*t up?'

This is ... sadly unsurprising.


I was going to ask if this was a different Walter White origin story...

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
anuran
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Weatherkiss: Neondistraction: That'd be like having an atheist teaching a bible class.

I find more atheists know what the Bible says than the people who call themselves Christian.


Studying the Bible made some of the best theologians atheists e.g. Bart Ehrman
 
Sexy Jesus [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
This is just great.  All these kids are going to get a science education now that doesn't cover vapours, humours, the demonic nature of a vacuum and the use of the Holy Spirit™ in modern medicine. Delivering real education means teaching more than just what you want to believe is true, stupid overeducated progressives.
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

indy_kid: Neondistraction: Mugato: The science teacher understood that masks do not offer much protection. He read the actual research.

Someone who could actually use a computer was able to type this.

I'm more bothered by the fact that such a person was teaching a farking science class.  I've come to expect abject stupidity from random assholes on the internet, but someone with such biased unscientific views teaching science to kids is just wrong.  That'd be like having an atheist teaching a bible class.

At least an atheist teaching a class on religion would be open to discussing different views, as opposed to, "This is what it sez, so shaddup!"


When I was at Oregon State I took a full year of Religion...pretty much all of them.  One Quarter was about the Abrahamic religions mostly Christian).   So of course the frat boys and girls signed up for that one, thinking it would be easy, right?  The professor was fantastic, taking the Bible apart, as well as the writings of the early church "fathers".   There was a near keening wail from the "I just took this class to fulfill my Humantities slot and I'm Christian!"  brigade.

I loved that proff.  He was Japanese, and had gone to a Baptist college.   You would never have known he was a Baptist.  He didn't skip a beat on the contradictions and all the theories about the assembling of the Jewish and Christian texts included.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
