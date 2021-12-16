 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.
Fark's Headline of the Year 2021 Voting!

(Click Orlando)   Music producer 'Flow La Movie' is in a better place now, especially considering that he was in a plane bound for Florida   (clickorlando.com) divider line
16
    More: Sad, Puerto Rico, Dominican Republic, Santo Domingo, Latin America, small plane, Reggaeton, Christopher Columbus, Helidosa Aviation Group  
•       •       •

811 clicks; posted to Main » and Entertainment » on 16 Dec 2021 at 11:35 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



16 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Zero Point Scalar Field
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sad. That was a nice plane, too.
 
Get Your Dick Out Of My Food [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Aww bummer, in his PJ?  I thought crashes only happened to the plebs who fly scheduled.
 
cowsaregoodeating
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, Mr. and Mrs. LaMovie really named their kid "Flow"?  Florence wasn't good enough?
 
Tom-Servo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I guess I'm old and not hip anymore. It will happen to you too one day!!!

media4.giphy.comView Full Size
 
FleshFlapps
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Seems like a disproportionate amount of musicians and people in the industry have died in aviation accidents.
 
Incog_Neeto
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why couldn't this have been Musk or Bezos
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The company gave no details on why the pilots aborted the flight or possible causes of the crash.

It's usually gravity, or the side of a mountain.
 
Madaynun
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
wiped out a good portion of his family including his 4 year old son.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
My life sucks; but at least a helicopter, plane, or fan hasn't killed me. So, I got that going for me.  And, I don't have to worry about my financial advisor ripping me off. I'm so winning. Big. Picture.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

FleshFlapps: Seems like a disproportionate amount of musicians and people in the industry have died in aviation accidents.


Seems like people in the entertainment industry travel more often and are more notable
 
waxbeans
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Incog_Neeto: Why couldn't this have been Musk or Bezos


Or a failed casino owner who jokes about rape and pervers on his kid
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ViolentEastCoastCity [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

FleshFlapps: Seems like a disproportionate amount of musicians and people in the industry have died in aviation accidents.


Largely because they think they're invincible, so they take risks. "Oh I'm so important, I don't have time for the weather conditions to improve, I'ma just go."

My husband is a pilot and so we talk about celebrity plane crashes.  It's always due to hubris.  Always.
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
So, Flow Less Moving?


<crap!> <puts on sunglasses too late>
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
La Who?
 
Displayed 16 of 16 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.