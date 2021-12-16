 Skip to content
 
(BBC-US)   £5.5m in blow found hidden in orange juice pallets. All you need is the vodak and it's a week-long party   (bbc.com) divider line
8
209 clicks; posted to Main » on 16 Dec 2021 at 10:38 AM



cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
KB202
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Who in Ireland can afford cocaine this year?
 
wingnut396
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
ToasterRadio
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Can someone please calculate how much vodak you'd need to balance that much coke? And I think we need a figure for how much OJ there is. Would there be enough?
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Ah cocaine!

Subby, you left out inviting the hookers to that party.
 
Gaythiest Elitist
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

KB202: Who in Ireland can afford cocaine this year?


Priests
 
jtown
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

wingnut396: [Fark user image 850x510]


Nice

REDARMYVODKA [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
The drunkest i ever got was 20 yeears ago when making screwdrivers. Being 18 and not particularly bright, i kept adding vodak into the orange juice until i could clearly taste it. 90 minutes later, i remember bouncing my forehead against the bathroom wall as i was wobbling back and forth, trying to take a piss. Now, i get queasy when even drinking plain OJ.

NEVER again.
 
