 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.
Fark's Headline of the Year 2021 Voting!

(WLOS 13 Asheville)   FedEx driver charged with littering. And larceny. Currently sitting on the Group W bench   (wlos.com) divider line
10
    More: Dumbass, FedEx driver, English-language films, 2005 albums, packages  
•       •       •

360 clicks; posted to Main » on 16 Dec 2021 at 12:25 PM (32 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



10 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Mad Scientist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
We had a similar case here in Alabama a few weeks ago.  The driver ditched 5 truckloads of boxes in a ravine- over 400 packages, if I remember correctly.

Seriously, FedEx.  Maybe you should screen these drivers somehow.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Klivian
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Body cameras as part of the uniform, always on, not able to be switched off like the cops.

The company would love it because it reduces their liability if they can pin it on the driver. Drivers that are doing their jobs right won't notice, and could even use it for proof that they are doing their absolute best to meet quota.

People get medication delivered by mail, my mother had cancer meds swiped
 
wingnut396
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
"She was a really good witness and got a lot of great identifying information, she was able to provide a good suspect description, license plate number, which led us to the delivery driver and helped us recover all of those packages so FedEx could safely deliver them to their destination,"

I can see how hard it would be tracking down the driver who dumped these packages.  I suggest some type of unique identifier of machine readable form that can be affixed to said packages.  At each step of the shipping chain the UID should be read and current location of the package could be then written to a centralized database.  This centralized database could be then easily queried to for instance say where a package is currently located.  For instance you would know if it on an airplane, a sorting facility, a delivery truck or when it was delivered.

If I can find the rights folks, I bet this idea is GOLD!
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Mad Scientist: We had a similar case here in Alabama a few weeks ago.  The driver ditched 5 truckloads of boxes in a ravine- over 400 packages, if I remember correctly.

Seriously, FedEx.  Maybe you should screen these drivers somehow.


I'm thinking he works for a contractor. At the end of the article, their spokesman says, "...the individual involved is no longer providing service on behalf of FedEx Ground."

Outsourcing your labor has its risks.
 
quinxy
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

wingnut396: "She was a really good witness and got a lot of great identifying information, she was able to provide a good suspect description, license plate number, which led us to the delivery driver and helped us recover all of those packages so FedEx could safely deliver them to their destination,"

I can see how hard it would be tracking down the driver who dumped these packages.  I suggest some type of unique identifier of machine readable form that can be affixed to said packages.  At each step of the shipping chain the UID should be read and current location of the package could be then written to a centralized database.  This centralized database could be then easily queried to for instance say where a package is currently located.  For instance you would know if it on an airplane, a sorting facility, a delivery truck or when it was delivered.

If I can find the rights folks, I bet this idea is GOLD!


Yeah, that's what I don't get, how would any FedEx driver expect to get away with this master plan?  Back in the old days a mailman hoarding or disposing of untracked mail could get away with it for years, but at a modern parcel delivery company, when almost every recipient is going to notice their package didn't arrive and complain about it?  How would you not get caught within days?
 
zobear
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
With the mother rapers and father stabbers?
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
So that's what happened to my bulk order of dildos.
 
radioactive-hamster
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I don't know how they think they can get away with this. A bunch of packages are suddenly reported missing and they were all on the same truck at the same time? I wonder what happened to them!
 
stuffy
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
In the mean time. Little Jimmy is waiting on his kidney.
 
Displayed 10 of 10 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.