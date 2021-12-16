 Skip to content
Fark's Headline of the Year 2021 Voting!

Arizona man starts website hoping to make porch pirates walk the porch plank
Any Pie Left
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wonder how firm the legal ground is on this.
 
alex10294
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Legalize bait-and-snipe.  Problem solved.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Any Pie Left: Wonder how firm the legal ground is on this.


With all due respect, you sound like a wuss. Like on of those people who sell cars in Craigslist, but cover the license plate with your finger.

There is no expectation of privacy in public. So the public posting is fine.

Since these people are being filmed commuting a crime, you can't claim libel. Sure, perhaps with the dumb names the guy is coming up with. Calling someone "scurvy" to imply they are diseased could be a problem. Although who is likely to sue over that and risk prosecution for the crimes they committed?
 
TomDooley
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Like nextdoor.  Except they discuss only package thefts.
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

alex10294: Legalize bait-and-snipe.  Problem solved.


Allow lying in wait and potentially deadly force, but only if the vigilantes are dressed like traditional Caribbean or Chinese naval pirates.

Imagine the look on their face when a guy dressed like Blackbeard jumps outta the bushes and puts a pistol to their back.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

alex10294: Legalize bait-and-snipe.  Problem solved.


I'm telling you. One day we're going to move on from glitter bombs & fart spray to actual IEDs intended to maim or kill porch pirates. And it's not gonna be pretty.
 
pacified
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Don't buy shiat from Amazon
 
chitownmike
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Claude Ballse: alex10294: Legalize bait-and-snipe.  Problem solved.

I'm telling you. One day we're going to move on from glitter bombs & fart spray to actual IEDs intended to maim or kill porch pirates. And it's not gonna be pretty.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Begoggle
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
People who work in these delivery chains probably tell somebody what is being delivered, so it can be taken.
 
Tabletop
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I can understand being driven to extremes such as these by the theft of a series x. Those things are tough to find.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

chitownmike: Claude Ballse: alex10294: Legalize bait-and-snipe.  Problem solved.

I'm telling you. One day we're going to move on from glitter bombs & fart spray to actual IEDs intended to maim or kill porch pirates. And it's not gonna be pretty.

[Fark user image image 220x193]


Laugh all you want. But the first time some delivery person dropping off a legit package bumps a bomb box and gets hurt, or some kid selling subscriptions to GRIT to pay for a harmonica gets killed because he simply moves one of these boobie trap bombs out of the way when knocking on the door, it isn't going to be funny.

Crazy assholes have gotten upset at far more petty things and done things like this in the past. I'm not advocating it at all, just saying it unfortunately is going to happen.
 
Tabletop
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Claude Ballse: chitownmike: Claude Ballse: alex10294: Legalize bait-and-snipe.  Problem solved.

I'm telling you. One day we're going to move on from glitter bombs & fart spray to actual IEDs intended to maim or kill porch pirates. And it's not gonna be pretty.

[Fark user image image 220x193]

Laugh all you want. But the first time some delivery person dropping off a legit package bumps a bomb box and gets hurt, or some kid selling subscriptions to GRIT to pay for a harmonica gets killed because he simply moves one of these boobie trap bombs out of the way when knocking on the door, it isn't going to be funny.

Crazy assholes have gotten upset at far more petty things and done things like this in the past. I'm not advocating it at all, just saying it unfortunately is going to happen.


You can find many videos of booby trapped bait bikes getting stolen. I'd be surprised if it had never happened with packages.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Claude Ballse: alex10294: Legalize bait-and-snipe.  Problem solved.

I'm telling you. One day we're going to move on from glitter bombs & fart spray to actual IEDs intended to maim or kill porch pirates. And it's not gonna be pretty.


there was a guy a couple of years ago that booby trapped his door with a shotgun,,,,
yep, you know what happened.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
In other news, local Web Designer gets oodles of free publicity and his name and company shoot to the top of internet searches.
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
gunther_bumpass [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Or you can drag your fat lazy ass down to an actual store and buy your imported useless crap in person you weird shut-ins.
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

pacified: Don't buy shiat from Amazon


Have it sent to the lockbox Amazon offers you.      For free.
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I had some moran telling me the other day that a website was in the works exposing the abhorrent working conditions of the foreign laborers making our widgets and I couldn't stop laughing. It was insanely funny. Who gives an eff? No one! Get to work and make things foreigners that having put in the effort to walk here.

Those people were put on the planet to facilitate widget purchasing and returning, enabling the ultimate goal of the socially reaponsible finding, that, perfect, cellphone case, so that it can be returned the next day.

I started to feel sorry for the children that are forced to work so their family can eat and realized something important. I don't have the perfect cellphone case. Oh, and my cellphone should be replaced too. It's almost 6 months old. Oh sheet! I need a new cell phone. Of course I purchased the only socially acceptable phone, duh. Sorry androitards, you just don't get it and you never will. It, just, works. So shut up.

Good thing I can return that cellphone case and start the laborious task of finding the perfect cellphone case that truly reflects all that I want people to perceive of my perfect choice of case that obscures the tech marvel with some cheap plastic cover that costs a nickel yet truly represents the eternal struggle of the socially responsible. It is hard work. Sometimes the responsibility seem too much. Maybe it's too hard and the bar is set to high so it's not my fault and I can just blame someone else for my failure of not finding the perfect cellphone case. Wait, this almost seems wrong but that's crazy because it feels right. Why should one be denied the perfect cellphone case?

Yeah, I'll probably just return it the next day but I will really feel like I am doing my part in bringing justice to the world and it's about time. Only a monster would question the noble cause such as this. Are you a monster? Why do you want our children to suffer?

/Buy a cellphone case.
//Return it the next day.
 
Biser
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

pacified: Don't buy shiat from Amazon


Can't get the products anywhere else.  For example the forty pieces of 6x6x1/16" self adhesive rubber pads that I just bought.  I have no idea of what kind of store to even start looking in for something like that.  Ignition protected class T fuse block and fuse (175 amp)???

Lots of things like that.
 
