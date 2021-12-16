 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.
Fark's Headline of the Year 2021 Voting!

(KING 5 News)   The Dickens Carolers serenade holiday travelers at Sea-Tac Airport, because what could be more satisfying than a nice Dickens Carol? Especially for Carol   (king5.com) divider line
22
    More: Interesting, older people, lot of fond memories, Dickens Carolers, people, standard rate, joyous events, lot, children  
•       •       •

268 clicks; posted to Main » on 16 Dec 2021 at 1:46 PM (45 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



22 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Monty Python Cantando "Ding Dong Merrily on High"
Youtube MgVV9bIZ3fs
 
leviosaurus [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I've had friends drift in and out of that company for years. The funniest story one of them ever told me was when they were hired to do a show at Ramtha's School for Enlightenment in Yelm. If you're unfamiliar with Ramtha, it's this cultish group that follows the delusional ravings of this crazy woman who claims to channel a thousand year old warrior named Ramtha. It's exactly as bizarre as you'd expect.

So for whatever reason, they hired some Dickens Carolers to play at their school. The carolers were brought into a room with all these weirdos, and after every song the audience would cheer and yell "Ramtha! Ramtha!" so loudly the floor would shake. the Carolers were, as you might expect, very confused by this reaction, but every song they sang would be greeted with an even louder cheer of "Ramtha! Ramtha!" On their way out, people were thanking them for the show "That was great! Ramtha!" "Ramtha you guys are good!" "Ramtha to you!" The carolers, in character as very polite and conservative Victorian people, responded with "Umm, thank you. Yeah, Ramtha..."
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
My ex wife was in an all female barbershop quartet back in the late 90's. Their biggest day of the year was Valentine's Day in which people would pay them to sing love songs to their significant others at offices or other places of employment if the holiday fell on a weekday.

let me tell you at $50 a pop?  They made a killing. Sing one song, make $50. Nice.

of course it was all split 4 ways...
 
Mock26
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
That airport is bad enough. Why make it worse?
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
You say serenade, I say aural assault
 
tommyl66
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
♬ Here we come a-wassailing
With COVID still around;
There we go a-wassailing
Six feet underground ♬

/Mmmmmmm, wassail...
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Are they serving any Dicken's Cider?
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Karma Chameleon: You say serenade, I say aural assault


At least the odds are good that they can actually sing reasonably well.  Trust me, you're not always gonna get that
 
guestguy
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
millsapian87
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
oblig

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
quo vadimus
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
The sentiment is appreciated. The fact that they're taking advantage of the fact that people can't leave (and shouldn't have to) if they want "not singing," is not. Same for you, brass players, guitar wielders, etc. etc.
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
In before some sourpuss has a problem with th....


dammitt Mock26
 
Marcos P [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
She loves a nice hot dickens cider
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

quo vadimus: The sentiment is appreciated. The fact that they're taking advantage of the fact that people can't leave (and shouldn't have to) if they want "not singing," is not. Same for you, brass players, guitar wielders, etc. etc.


Yeah. I generally enjoy Christmas music. I do not like people singing at me, any type of music, as a member of a captive audience.
 
RU4C
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I love Dickens stories. Nothing puts me in the Christmas mood like a story about a cheap business owner being tormented by ghosts until he pays his employees a fair wage and lets them work in a heated building.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Mad_Radhu: Are they serving any Dicken's Cider?


My friend and I would love to get some Dickson Cider.
 
macadamnut
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

quo vadimus: The sentiment is appreciated. The fact that they're taking advantage of the fact that people can't leave (and shouldn't have to) if they want "not singing," is not. Same for you, brass players, guitar wielders, etc. etc.



On my drive home the other day (Monday?) there's a traffic island where I turn onto the main street, and there was an old guy in festive red pants and Santa hat playing the trombone. For no reason. Cars have their windows rolled up when it's 30 degrees out.
What the hell? I would have run him over but the Prius is delicate.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

macadamnut: quo vadimus: The sentiment is appreciated. The fact that they're taking advantage of the fact that people can't leave (and shouldn't have to) if they want "not singing," is not. Same for you, brass players, guitar wielders, etc. etc.


On my drive home the other day (Monday?) there's a traffic island where I turn onto the main street, and there was an old guy in festive red pants and Santa hat playing the trombone. For no reason. Cars have their windows rolled up when it's 30 degrees out.
What the hell? I would have run him over but the Prius is delicate.


You selfish twit, it would be for the greater good.
 
macadamnut
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

RU4C: I love Dickens stories. Nothing puts me in the Christmas mood like a story about a cheap business owner being tormented by ghosts until he pays his employees a fair wage and lets them work in a heated building.


i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
If I had to listen to carolers for the extra hour and a half it takes the pilot to shamble his drunken ass onto the plane, I'd probably go nuts.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

quo vadimus: guitar wielders


As a guitar lover, there are some really good buskers out there on street corners and whatnot. If I happen to pass one, I will donate whatever loose change I have into their guitar case.

I busked for a while when I lived in Pisa Italy. I would sit at the Leaning Tower and at that time, everyone wanted to hear either a Sting song or a Dire Straits song. I think I must've played Sultans of Swing a few hundred times during my stay there. Met a lot of nice tourists, and of course some locals too.

Good times, good times indeed.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: If I had to listen to carolers for the extra hour and a half it takes the pilot to shamble his drunken ass onto the plane, I'd probably go nuts.


I dreaded listening to my wife's barbershop quartet rehearse at the house. Oh just dreadful. I finally decided that when they rehearsed, I would leave the house for a few hours. It really saved my sanity.

There's only so many times I could listen to them sing the same songs, over and over and over again.

ohhhh my rag time gal...
 
Displayed 22 of 22 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.