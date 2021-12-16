 Skip to content
 
(KIRO-7 Seattle)   Multiple COVID-19 outbreaks in Washington linked to high school wrestling tournaments, because no one could have possibly seen THAT coming   (kiro7.com) divider line
29
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Competitive Kissing tournament is still proceeding as scheduled, right?
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Students from Clark, Cowlitz, Grays Harbor, King, Kitsap, Lewis, Mason, Skagit, Snohomish, Pierce, Thurston, Whatcom, and Yakima counties were in attendance. A high school in Oregon also sent students.

qph.fs.quoracdn.netView Full Size


Sure. I mean, were only 2 years into this pandemic, with a new highly transmittable variant recently discovered. Why NOT have a gathering of lots of people from all over the region?
 
cman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Unless steel chairs are involved then it's not wrestling
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They closed down three schools in the county next door for outbreaks, the light at the end of a tunnel must be a train.
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nobody got ringworm though, right?
 
wingnut396
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cman: Unless steel chairs are involved then it's not wrestling


They obviously still have all that yelling at each other part to spread the virus so effectively.
 
comrade
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just wait until COVID combines with molluscum contagiosum. There will be zombie-like packs roaming the lands and trying to lick your pits.
 
saintstryfe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm just waiting for it to happen at an AEW show. You KNOW that the Bucks and Omega can not be vaccinated with their right wing beliefs.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nurglitch: Nobody got ringworm though, right?


Back in high school science class we were given petri dishes and told to go around swabbing things into them to learn about bacteria or some shiat. I went straight to the wrestling room and swabbed the mats. A few days in the incubator and my sample was easily the funkiest nastiest looking sample.
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bootleg: Sure. I mean, were only 2 years into this pandemic, with a new highly transmittable variant recently discovered. Why NOT have a gathering of lots of people from all over the region?



Lots of people that are all screaming and or breathing heavily.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What do you expect when people are rolling on the floor ass-to-mouth?
 
dittybopper
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They wear tights so you can't see them coming.
 
saywhat
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gym Jordan has volunteered to personally take over the investigation and wants to interview all of the participants.
 
brap [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In these times of pandemic where vaccinations and masking are so essential and wrestlers are dropping like flies, only the LUCHADORES will survive.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bootleg: Students from Clark, Cowlitz, Grays Harbor, King, Kitsap, Lewis, Mason, Skagit, Snohomish, Pierce, Thurston, Whatcom, and Yakima counties were in attendance. A high school in Oregon also sent students.

[qph.fs.quoracdn.net image 245x187]

Sure. I mean, were only 2 years into this pandemic, with a new highly transmittable variant recently discovered. Why NOT have a gathering of lots of people from all over the region?


Unfortunately the high school sports are essential because for some kids this might be the only way they can afford to go to college. Cancel the matches and you might screw them out of their future education.

Yet another reason we need to fix the farked up situation with higher education being so unaffordable.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 1 hour ago  

brap: In these times of pandemic where vaccinations and masking are so essential and wrestlers are dropping like flies, only the LUCHADORES will survive.


El Santo will save us, like he always has.
 
Rent Party [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Five students at my son's high school got it, most likely from this event.   One of the few times in my life I was really glad that he is disabled and spends his days in a separate classroom, and gets transported on what amounts to his own private bus.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Better let the team doctor fondle their testicles more frequently to ensure those kids are safe from the horrors of COVID-19 and living a PTSD-free life.
 
BobCumbers
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Good. We are all getting it sooner or later.
 
Serious Black
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Mad_Radhu: Bootleg: Students from Clark, Cowlitz, Grays Harbor, King, Kitsap, Lewis, Mason, Skagit, Snohomish, Pierce, Thurston, Whatcom, and Yakima counties were in attendance. A high school in Oregon also sent students.

[qph.fs.quoracdn.net image 245x187]

Sure. I mean, were only 2 years into this pandemic, with a new highly transmittable variant recently discovered. Why NOT have a gathering of lots of people from all over the region?

Unfortunately the high school sports are essential because for some kids this might be the only way they can afford to go to college. Cancel the matches and you might screw them out of their future education.

Yet another reason we need to fix the farked up situation with higher education being so unaffordable.


That's a ridiculous claim. The NCAA itself claims 1 in 13 high school athletes will continue competing as collegiate athletes. The odds are even longer if you look at people who continue competing in D1 (1 in 57), the division where people can actually get tons of money based on their athletic prowess to pay for their education.
 
OrangeSnapper
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Notice how they blur out the kids' faces in the report?  Which other high school sports do they do this for?
 
Dustin_00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

BobCumbers: Good. We are all getting it sooner or later.


That's what I want to see in the next dating generation: "Age, Sex, Location, Covid Erectile Dysfunction?"
 
Skleenar
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I know a family caught up in this: 7 out of 7 wrestlers and one coach positive, ALL fully vaxed, and wore masks when not competing.

They reported that very many teams and attendees took no precautions and violated protocols left and right.  The problem is the school was in an outlying (red) area and there was no appetite for enforcement.

farking Fox news is literal poison.
 
Skleenar
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Oh, and I forgot to add: the particular family I mentioned had ALL had COVID back before we really realized it was in the States.  So their kid had COVID, got fully vaxed, wore a mask and got COVID again.

My bets are on Omicron.  Stay safe, farkers.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

BobCumbers: Good. We are all getting it sooner or later.


I vote for 'later'. Preferably when we all have access to second-generation vaccines, antiviral drugs, etc. so that it won't clog every hospital on the planet as it sweeps through the population.
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I remember ringworm being a fairly major concern back when I wrestled.

So clearly no need for precautions are needed when dealing with a highly transmissible airborne virus.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Serious Black: Mad_Radhu: Bootleg: Students from Clark, Cowlitz, Grays Harbor, King, Kitsap, Lewis, Mason, Skagit, Snohomish, Pierce, Thurston, Whatcom, and Yakima counties were in attendance. A high school in Oregon also sent students.

[qph.fs.quoracdn.net image 245x187]

Sure. I mean, were only 2 years into this pandemic, with a new highly transmittable variant recently discovered. Why NOT have a gathering of lots of people from all over the region?

Unfortunately the high school sports are essential because for some kids this might be the only way they can afford to go to college. Cancel the matches and you might screw them out of their future education.

Yet another reason we need to fix the farked up situation with higher education being so unaffordable.

That's a ridiculous claim. The NCAA itself claims 1 in 13 high school athletes will continue competing as collegiate athletes. The odds are even longer if you look at people who continue competing in D1 (1 in 57), the division where people can actually get tons of money based on their athletic prowess to pay for their education.


Parents hopeful that their kids will be one of the lucky ones:

Fark user imageView Full Size


Hey, I agree that it would probably be a good idea to cancel a lot of these athletic events, but school officials are going to get major push back from parents if they do.
 
cefm
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Wrestling unfortunately is very popular in Midwest red states.
 
omg bbq
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

cman: Unless steel chairs are involved then it's not wrestling


This is possibly the smartest thing you've ever said.
 
