(Local10 WPLG)   How do you get the pin back in this thing?   (local10.com) divider line
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have a feeling somebody was dicking around.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
"A new tweet was sent out saying the all-clear had been given, and that the evacuation was due to a "damaged ordinance" which is a term used to describe an explosive device."

The "i" is the pin you pull out of your legal ordinance to turn it into explosive ordnance.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

edmo: I have a feeling somebody was dicking around.


Could be, but could just as easily be something slipped or fell while they were transporting stuff - and as much as you'd hope it doesn't shiat does happen.  And even the slightest booboo scratch on a case because a strap broke has to be treated as serious business when it's explosives
 
guestguy
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: "A new tweet was sent out saying the all-clear had been given, and that the evacuation was due to a "damaged ordinance" which is a term used to describe an explosive device."

The "i" is the pin you pull out of your legal ordinance to turn it into explosive ordnance.


It's Florida. Their government specializes in damaged ordinances.
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
The war on Christmas continues
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Was it thermonuclear ordinance?
 
MurphyMurphy [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Let me just add that although Florida is full of damaged ordinances, Texas has recently birthed the mother of all damaged ordinances.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Push button to test.
Release to detonate.
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: Let me just add that although Florida is full of damaged ordinances, Texas has recently birthed the mother of all damaged ordinances.


That's one hell of a segue.
 
NightSteel
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I used to be a flightline worker.  I (and everyone else) once had to book it off the line and withdraw to the minimum safe distance (a mile, I think) because the nose of a live 2000 lb bomb slid off a bomblift truck to the ground in freezing conditions.  That was some mildly scary shiat.  Thankfully, as I recall, the nose of the bomb had a steel cap instead of a fuse, so the chances of detonation were pretty low.  We all eventually came back, someone brought in another bomblift, very carefully picked the bomb up off the ground and put it back on the trailer to be taken back to the depot for inspection.

Only time in my career I was ordered to literally drop what I was doing, no matter what I was doing, and get in the damn truck so we could haul ass.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

NightSteel: I used to be a flightline worker.  I (and everyone else) once had to book it off the line and withdraw to the minimum safe distance (a mile, I think) because the nose of a live 2000 lb bomb slid off a bomblift truck to the ground in freezing conditions.  That was some mildly scary shiat.  Thankfully, as I recall, the nose of the bomb had a steel cap instead of a fuse, so the chances of detonation were pretty low.  We all eventually came back, someone brought in another bomblift, very carefully picked the bomb up off the ground and put it back on the trailer to be taken back to the depot for inspection.

Only time in my career I was ordered to literally drop what I was doing, no matter what I was doing, and get in the damn truck so we could haul ass.


The, "If I start running, farking RUN!" rule transcends all chains of command in any case.  One of very, very few things that does, no matter what
 
PirateKing [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
The red wire is just in the movies.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Question:  Can you make a grenade safe by just putting the pin back in it?
 
