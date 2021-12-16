 Skip to content
 
(Ars Technica)   Did you previously opt out of Verizon's data collection program? No you didn't   (arstechnica.com) divider line
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We really need some German style we-ain't-farking-around-here privacy laws.
 
dittybopper
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Yes I did.  By not using Verizon anymore.
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Verizon mid-level exec: they all opted out, we're losing that sweet browsing data money!
C-Suite Vampire: then change the name to the "Data Convenience Settings" and opt them all back in! Score!

[Sorry to interrupt this little rant, but my Verizon phone is[[&(÷^》♡♧~\°{¤▪▪▪☆
 
Monocultured
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Par for the course. They stacked unethical people in the 90s/early 00s, this is the result.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
No you didn't

Yes I did, by not doing business with them.
 
Opacity [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
It amazes me that they manage to make AT&T look friendly.

Yeah, I know, they'll always be the deathstar, but they're just trying to kill me, not sell me.
 
guestguy
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

dittybopper: Yes I did.  By not using Verizon anymore.


Fark user imageView Full Size


If it starts spying on you, you can just eat it...
 
jtown
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Hey, Verizon!  Faaaaaark Yoooooou!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Iworkformsn
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Ain't nothing gonna happen.
 
eagles95
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
So not only the most expensive but beyond regular corporate evil. Thinking its time to take a PTO day and move to T-Mobile.
 
ajgeek [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
As before, my options are Verizon, or Carrier Pigeon.
/The third option is AT&T
 
wage0048
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

edmo: We really need some German style we-ain't-farking-around-here privacy laws.


And then make the penalty for violating those privacy laws be surgical amputation of a finger - everyone involved in the violation gets a finger lopped off.

Remember - the 8th Amendment only bans Cruel and Unusual punishments.  If we make it the norm, it's not unusual anymore.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cowsaregoodeating
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Good to telecommunication deregulation in the 1980's has been so successful.
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Verizon is going to be very disappointed. It's Fark, porn and Amazon. Good luck obtaining any useful information from that history.
 
cowsaregoodeating
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Bovine Diarrhea Virus: Verizon is going to be very disappointed. It's Fark, porn and Amazon. Good luck obtaining any useful information from that history.


Bet you were wondering why Amazon keeps suggesting leather pants and dildos. Now you know.
 
SUMMERSN0WS
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I remember the good old days, when you gave a company money and they gave you a product or service in return.

But now, money isn't enough. They want more. And they have this attitude like it's a privilege to be their customer.
 
