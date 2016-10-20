 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.
Fark's Headline of the Year 2021 Voting!

(Federal Trade Commission)   Twelve million dollar fine against Phantom debt collectors for unfair collection practices has been partially suspended due to inability to pay   (ftc.gov) divider line
23
    More: Ironic, Money, Federal Trade Commission, National Landmark Logistics, Judge, Plaintiff, group of phantom debt collectors, FTC's complaint, Appeal  
•       •       •

708 clicks; posted to Main » on 16 Dec 2021 at 5:50 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



23 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
couldn't afford the IRONIC tag, Subby?
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Ah, I'm senile. Carry on.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size

/Walker, the ghost who walks
//no relation
 
Magnus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So?  Go get a payday loan to cover your responsibilities, you scum bags.
 
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vudukungfu: couldn't afford the IRONIC tag, Subby?


Not subby... but I have seen enough jerkfest throughout the years on Fark, when TFA is not "Ironic" in their opinion.  I have not used that tag in years, mainly because it is always raining when I do want to use it.
 
pueblonative
‘’ 1 hour ago  
wehco.media.clients.ellingtoncms.comView Full Size

RIP Phantasm
 
The Green Intern
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nononono... crank the thumbscrews down even harder.  Sauce for the goose and all that.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Magnus: So?  Go get a payday loan to cover your responsibilities, you scum bags.


Naw - just send 'em to collections.  They can spend the rest of their lives being hounded by their fellow scavengers day in and day out
 
pueblonative
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Magnus: So?  Go get a payday loan to cover your responsibilities, you scum bags.


Hear poltergeists can get great rates on HELOCs.
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
CSB:  The former Enron employee, who became my IT boss for a while, said after researching -- the most recession proof business was debt collection.   There you have it.   The collectors of "traffic fines" and credit unions loans tied to a troubled industry, that is "special consumer groups," are a little more stable.  So I was told in the short time I did data warehousing there.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
A person can always pay.  We just have to get creative.  How much would people pay to watch a debt collector have to service maga chuds behind the piggly wiggly with its mouth?  When that gets boring, we could have the debt collector service maga chuds anally.  When that gets old we could have the debt collector be strapped to a surgical table and parted out, right up to the point where it won't die, but will have the maximum amount of parts removed and sold the the highest bidder.  Then we could auction off the final removal.

Might not get all the way, but I would get a lot closer.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Walker: [64.media.tumblr.com image 600x423] [View Full Size image _x_]
/Walker, the ghost who walks
//no relation


Walker, the Texas who Ranges
 
GodComplex
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Are there no workhouses?
 
waxbeans
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
😁
 
foo monkey
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze: A person can always pay.  We just have to get creative.  How much would people pay to watch a debt collector have to service maga chuds behind the piggly wiggly with its mouth?  When that gets boring, we could have the debt collector service maga chuds anally.  When that gets old we could have the debt collector be strapped to a surgical table and parted out, right up to the point where it won't die, but will have the maximum amount of parts removed and sold the the highest bidder.  Then we could auction off the final removal.

Might not get all the way, but I would get a lot closer.


They're going to use this post as evidence at your trial.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

foo monkey: AmbassadorBooze: A person can always pay.  We just have to get creative.  How much would people pay to watch a debt collector have to service maga chuds behind the piggly wiggly with its mouth?  When that gets boring, we could have the debt collector service maga chuds anally.  When that gets old we could have the debt collector be strapped to a surgical table and parted out, right up to the point where it won't die, but will have the maximum amount of parts removed and sold the the highest bidder.  Then we could auction off the final removal.

Might not get all the way, but I would get a lot closer.

They're going to use this post as evidence at your trial.


Well I did forget the whole part about the punishment being after a fair trial, of course.  And we probably need to get the laws passed to allow this to happen.  But can anybody say a debt collector owing $12 million shouldn't have to pay with their body?  Assuming they don't have the cash on hand to pay?  The rest of us have to pay with our bodies.  I do manual labor.  Every debt I pay is with my body.  Debt collectors should have to do the same.
 
fustanella
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I don't see the problem here. Just give their personal information to all the people they inconvenienced over the years. The abused will know what to do with it.
 
Someone Else's Alt
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Unless everyone running the company was dragged out into the street and beat to death with bats with nails in them, I am not impressed.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
A property in Philly? Is it a bar owned by a short pudgy guy?
 
Boojum2k [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Leave them one outfit and one pair of shoes. Seize and auction off everything else.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Boojum2k: Leave them one outfit and one pair of shoes. Seize and auction off everything else.


You joke but these are the kind of scumbags that probably own 100s of thousands and designer watches they will now sell. Sure they will only get a fraction but it's something the feds would overlook.
 
englaja
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Turn up there with a removals van and start taking their shiat.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Poor people have shoes.  People with zero dollars.  The debt collectors have negative 12 million dollars.  I think the shoes should be auctioned off too.  They can wander the desert eating coyote poop, shoeless.
 
Displayed 23 of 23 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.