 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.
Fark's Headline of the Year 2021 Voting!

(Slate)   Today's Slatesplanation: What's the deal with Elon Musk's haircut? Trigger alert for fanboys   (slate.com) divider line
51
    More: Obvious, Hairstyle, Elon Musk's new haircut, grand scheme of male hair design, Musk's forehead, back of his head, richest person, absolute terms, blunt-cut mop  
•       •       •

842 clicks; posted to Main » on 16 Dec 2021 at 3:05 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



51 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Destructor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Someone set off the Elon-Musk-needs-weird-nerds-beacon! Another call to adventure!
 
Yaw String [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/Actually don't give a shiat about his haircut.
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Yaw String: Actually don't give a shiat about his haircut.


It's a requirement for the microchip implantation. I'm surprised the article didn't speculate on that.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/u mad bro?
 
Subtonic
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
He's a modern Thomas Edison. And I don't mean that in a good way.
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Post-breakup midlife crisis?
 
whidbey
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
When do we get to stop legitimizing this loser?
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I'm not posting this to say that Musk is bald but to shame him for the evil that is Paypal
i1.wp.comView Full Size
 
snarfblam
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I'm not exactly Musk's #1 fan, but seems like I see a lot more of people freaking out over Musk defenders than actual Musk defenders.
 
Gentlequiet
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
brap [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
There's a lot of things that freak me out about this guy.  The haircut and the fact that, in many photos, he appears to be primarily composed of mortician's reconstructive putty are just a couple of them.

The fact that he has the means to have me disappear without a trace makes me retract all of my previous statements and tell him he's pretty.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Simple explanation that doesn't require an entire slate article: he was going for the trendy undercut or "Vikings" haircut and either did a crappy job himself or paid someone who did a bad job, and no one around him wanted to be the person to tell him it looked awful.  Add to that that he doesn't really have the face/head shape to pull it off and you get his crappy looking haircut.  It's just that he's a stupidly rich person that seeks the spotlight and is doubling down on it and rationalizing it for publicity instead of either saying nothing or just owning up to getting a bad haircut.
 
Paul Baumer
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
The haircut means you've run out of people willing to say "that's not a good idea boss".
 
Tabletop
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: [Fark user image image 425x189]


Yeah, the always valid criticism of "omg look at his hair."
 
Diabolic [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Musk has opted for a nontraditional amalgam of styles that evades pithy descriptors

Is that a euphemism for looking like a hairy penis?
 
Marcos P [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Axeofjudgement
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Gentlequiet: [Fark user image image 425x265]


Holy shiat, this one wins.

And if wants pointers to using your hair as a real life attention whore I'd be willing to help him.

Might try to smack the arrogance out of him though while calling him a pedophile
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

brap: The fact that he has the means to have me disappear without a trace makes me retract all of my previous statements and tell him he's pretty.


Fark user imageView Full Size

I wonder if we'll ever find out who was in that suit and/or stuffed in the trunk.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Tabletop: UltimaCS: [Fark user image image 425x189]

Yeah, the always valid criticism of "omg look at his hair."


So you can't see the hair? Is it covered by the blinding dream of colonizing Mars?
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
The man owns a rocket ship company.

And you guys are shocked he's a little eccentric?

Huh.
 
Felgraf
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
... I dislike musk for many reasons, overhyping technology/overpromising what he's done/doing (which I highly, HIGHLY suspect is true with Neuralink as well, given that... having done lit review for a grant *in that field*, nothing else seems even realtively close to what news articles say he's claiming?), etc.

I really don't give a shiat about his haircut (which IS dumb, but there's. So many other reasons to mock the man.)
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Picture of TFA's author:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tax Boy
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Guy who gives his child a stupid name and installs a fart feature in his cars has stupid hair.

What are the odds?
 
ElwoodCuse
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
frinkiac.comView Full Size
 
Tabletop
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: Tabletop: UltimaCS: [Fark user image image 425x189]

Yeah, the always valid criticism of "omg look at his hair."

So you can't see the hair? Is it covered by the blinding dream of colonizing Mars?


I haven't seen it yet. I leave caring about celebrity's hair to people who can name all the Kardashians
 
LineNoise [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I love musk, just for watching fark try and find a balance between not excusing autistic behavior, cool space stuff, and hate on anyone who doesn't have to search their couch cushions for change to buy the next minecraft expansion pack.
 
hej
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I figured he was just a huge Fifth Element fan.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
But when the richest person on Earth changes his look in any way, it makes waves.

I guess I haven't kept up with the news, but I googled it and it looks like he might be the richest now.
He definitely wasn't last year or even close a couple years ago.
Who is giving him all this money?
I think I've only ever seen 2 Teslas in the wild.
 
Axeofjudgement
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Begoggle: But when the richest person on Earth changes his look in any way, it makes waves.

I guess I haven't kept up with the news, but I googled it and it looks like he might be the richest now.
He definitely wasn't last year or even close a couple years ago.
Who is giving him all this money?
I think I've only ever seen 2 Teslas in the wild.


Come to Utah Valley. You'll put Tesla drivers right up there with BMW owners.
 
Tax Boy
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Begoggle: I guess I haven't kept up with the news, but I googled it and it looks like he might be the richest now.
He definitely wasn't last year or even close a couple years ago.
Who is giving him all this money?


child support from Grimes
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

brap: There's a lot of things that freak me out about this guy.  The haircut and the fact that, in many photos, he appears to be primarily composed of mortician's reconstructive putty are just a couple of them.
The fact that he has the means to have me disappear without a trace makes me retract all of my previous statements and tell him he's pretty.


lolz! That is the funniest thing I've read all day. Thankya brap
 
hej
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

whidbey: When do we get to stop legitimizing this loser?


You mean by greenlighting two or three threads about him every day?  I have the same question.
 
Telos
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Begoggle: Who is giving him all this money?



No one, it's stock value. Tesla stock went way up in the last year.

Begoggle: I think I've only ever seen 2 Teslas in the wild.


Maybe where you are, but I'm not even in a rich area and I see tons around. I have one, and a friend of mine just got one too.
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
He lost a fight with that stupid flame thrower he sold a few years ago.
 
Kinan
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
There's more Teslas than BMWs and Audis on my SoCal commute.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
It's probably one of Grimes' wigs
 
gunther_bumpass [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Felgraf: ... I dislike musk for many reasons, overhyping technology/overpromising what he's done/doing (which I highly, HIGHLY suspect is true with Neuralink as well, given that... having done lit review for a grant *in that field*, nothing else seems even realtively close to what news articles say he's claiming?), etc.

I really don't give a shiat about his haircut (which IS dumb, but there's. So many other reasons to mock the man.)


As I've often said - he's like a ten year old kid who writes letters to NASA with spaceship designs. 
The only difference is that he has enough money to hire people who actually know what they're doing to make his nonsense happen. 

And AI? Machine learning? These are a farking joke. It's shorthand for "throw code bros at it until it spits out something vaguely human. Assuming of course optimal external conditions."
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Tabletop: UltimaCS: [Fark user image image 425x189]

Yeah, the always valid criticism of "omg look at his hair."


Hey, evil men often have stupid looking hair.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
You don't have time for trivial things like hairstyles when you are a genius.
Or a marketing genius.
Or an evil genius.
 
gunther_bumpass [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

LineNoise: I love musk, just for watching fark try and find a balance between not excusing autistic behavior, cool space stuff, and hate on anyone who doesn't have to search their couch cushions for change to buy the next minecraft expansion pack.


Ah - the old "he must be good and brilliant because he's rich" paired with the "yer just jealous" argument. 

Always a smrt play.
 
NewWorldDan
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

moothemagiccow: I'm not posting this to say that Musk is bald but to shame him for the evil that is Paypal
[i1.wp.com image 850x637]


Hey, Finasteride and Minoxidil both work, and in some cases can produce some fairly dramatic results, especially when used in combination.  In about 3% of people, finasteride doesn't just regrow hair, it also grows tits, as I recently discovered.  Depending on your point of view, this may be a feature or a problem.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
It's a good thing the weird nerds are so vocal about how much they don't care. I was worried that they did.
 
gunther_bumpass [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

LineNoise: I love musk, just for watching fark try and find a balance between not excusing autistic behavior, cool space stuff, and hate on anyone who doesn't have to search their couch cushions for change to buy the next minecraft expansion pack.


Also, the word "bigot" only has one g you moron.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LineNoise [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

gunther_bumpass: LineNoise: I love musk, just for watching fark try and find a balance between not excusing autistic behavior, cool space stuff, and hate on anyone who doesn't have to search their couch cushions for change to buy the next minecraft expansion pack.

Also, the word "bigot" only has one g you moron.


Did i hit a nerve? Was it the looking through the couch for change, or did your 12 cats destroy your couch?

I'm not defending Musk, dude is a tool in plenty of ways, but i find it funny the lines opinions of him fall on, and what aspects of him people excuse or trumpet that they otherwise wouldn't.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
He invented it. Duh. Just like he invented electric cars and space travel. What, you don't think it's cool? U mad, bro? Jelly? Wish you could be as cool as him?

Keep wishing.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Would you rather he went full Phil Spector?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Veloram
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
All the guy does is launch satellites and talk smack on twitter. He cant even land someone on the moon, hows he gonna colonize Mars?
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Very haircut. Mutch sadness.
 
Displayed 50 of 51 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.