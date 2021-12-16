 Skip to content
(The Sun)   Woman's' X-rated road rage outburst leaves viewers in stitches (possible nsfw content on page)   (thesun.co.uk) divider line
27
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Some people deserve to be rochambeaued

c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
kozlo [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why does every "viral" video out of the UK seem incredibly staged? At least it does to me.

/just asking questions here
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kozlo: Why does every "viral" video out of the UK seem incredibly staged? At least it does to me.

/just asking questions here


Turnover at the Sun is a big part.  All the "viral" videos are staged audition stories for filling open slots.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How is that X rated? Even PG-13 movies can drop the f-bomb once.

Y'all a bunch of prudes over there.
 
Elzar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Based on the banter, the man and woman she was yelling out seemed to be offended in really the most british way possible, which is to say a few really's and even the dreaded 'how digusting'...

/ methinks they doth protest too little
// bumfarkers (NTTAWWT)
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Based on the headline I expected her to slap him with a pair of flapjacks.
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

MillionDollarMo: Based on the headline I expected her to slap him with a pair of flapjacks.


Or fish
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
He should have given it right back:
"And you look like you haven't been laid in decades. Your vag is more useless than an ejection seat on a helicopter."
 
invictus2
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
"Crusty British folk cuss angrily in parking lot before randy rumpy pumpy."
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
She cackled as she drove off..

"I'LL GET YOU MY PRETTY AND YOUR LITTLE DAWG TOO!!!"
 
meanmutton
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Ahh, yes, the "X-rated" comment that required a giant "adult content warning" had the word "ass" bleeped out. For fark's sake.
 
Tchernobog
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
That is absolutely shocking," while the woman added: "Oh my God, isn't that disgusting? Wow."

How sheltered are these ass farkers?
 
DRTFA
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

meanmutton: Ahh, yes, the "X-rated" comment that required a giant "adult content warning" had the word "ass" bleeped out. For fark's sake.


No, it was worse than that.   The bleeped out word was "arse".
 
mangobunny
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

meanmutton: Ahh, yes, the "X-rated" comment that required a giant "adult content warning" had the word "ass" bleeped out. For fark's sake.


It's the sun, if you don't want content that ranges from wildly misleading to complete and utter bullshiat, it's probably best to steer clear.

/dnrtfa
 
Abacus9
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

MillionDollarMo: "Crusty British folk cuss angrily in parking lot before randy rumpy pumpy."


Randy Rumpy Pumpy is my porn name.
 
meathome
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Abacus9: MillionDollarMo: "Crusty British folk cuss angrily in parking lot before randy rumpy pumpy."

Randy Rumpy Pumpy is my porn name.


Dad???
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I have no idea what the fark I just watched.
 
Tyrosine
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Almost a millennium of Norman rule and they still can't civilize those Anglo-Saxon peasants.
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Abacus9: MillionDollarMo: "Crusty British folk cuss angrily in parking lot before randy rumpy pumpy."

Randy Rumpy Pumpy is my porn name.



Now THAT would be X-rated.
 
guestguy
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Gee subs...wherever did you come up with this astonishingly original headline?!
 
gfbabbitt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Oh, Mrs Patmore is getting grumpy again!
 
thespindrifter
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Tyrosine: Almost a millennium of Norman rule and they still can't civilize those Anglo-Saxon peasants.


Fulwiht bogunge ýe CNOTTAan quim! More like the transverse of said.
 
solokumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
And this... gets a green?
 
AppleOptionEsc [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
If that is rated X, what do you guys call actual soft-core porn? Hyper Deluxe X?
 
