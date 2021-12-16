 Skip to content
(BBC-US)   Can you think yourself drunk? Subby's picturing a bottomless dirty martini. Cold, sparkling, condensation running dowbn the sidess, and YOU DON'T KNOW ME - I'LL TELL YOU WHEN I'VE HAD ENOUGH   (bbc.com) divider line
    Interesting, Alcoholic beverage, alcoholic drinks, kinds of effects, Drinking culture, much people, Red Bull, sheer prevalence of expectation effects, energy drinks  
jaylectricity [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The mind is a powerful thing. Backyard bbq...10 beers and I don't feel all that drunk over 5 hours. Sitting on the couch 10 beers over five hours has me questioning life choices.

2 shots of 100 proof alcohol at 10 am... I'm in a happy place of numbness floating around as I walk. Same amount at 8pm and I'm thinking of doing another shot.
 
HailRobonia
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was hanging around with my husband's aunts who are quite fond of wine and found myself feeling tipsy just by proximity.
 
Wobambo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think so. I know it sounds like a joke, but I quit drinking six years ago and have often felt drunk just coping with the crazy in the world. Parts of the TFG's administration seem like a brownout, if not a complete blackout at this point.
 
NINEv2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nurglitch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think subby is onto something here:
Russ1642
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That was a whole lot of meh. Looked up the Lac paper and it is based on asking people how much they drank in the last 30 days and filling out a questionnaire, you know the absolute beginning stage of actual research, where you can't conclude a god damn thing but it helps direct future research. I don't doubt the others are similar.
 
oldfarthenry [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Whelp, someone has to post this:

Immanuel Kant was a real pissant
Who was very rarely stable
Heidegger, Heidegger was a boozy beggar
Who could think you under the table

David Hume could out-consume
Wilhelm Friedrich Hegel
And Wittgenstein was a beery swine
Who was just as sloshed as Schlegel

There's nothing Nietzche couldn't teach ya
'Bout the raising of the wrist
Socrates, himself, was permanently pissed
 
Elzar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Incog_Neeto
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nobody is going to comment on all the pictures with people wearing animal heads?
 
Salmon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Incog_Neeto: Nobody is going to comment on all the pictures with people wearing animal heads?


that's not normal at your house?
 
waxbeans
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

jaylectricity: The mind is a powerful thing. Backyard bbq...10 beers and I don't feel all that drunk over 5 hours. Sitting on the couch 10 beers over five hours has me questioning life choices.

2 shots of 100 proof alcohol at 10 am... I'm in a happy place of numbness floating around as I walk. Same amount at 8pm and I'm thinking of doing another shot.


Maybe this answers why I can drink a case at home but on tall boy on a bus stop farks me up?????
 
jimjays
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I'm more accustomed to clearly drunk people insisting they are not.

I did repeatedly see sober people that thought they were drunk.

I've talked here before that I would take runaway psych patients to bars to talk things over before bringing them back that I could gauge their attitudes, be sure there wouldn't be a fight in traffic. That after initial question of WTF did I think I was doing; administration came to see the wisdom of the practice. And as I pointed out, quoting Mike Royko on the homeless, those guys really needed a drink.

Administration later prompted an activity where I would take a small group to my local bar as an official outing--and while understanding this was not a respectable bar. It was fun, and the bar guys were uncharacteristically on their best behavior, especially friendly. We stocked our own non-alcoholic beer for the patients. With three or four beers, all the younger guys thought and acted like they were drunk.
 
cherryl taggart [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
From my dealings with a FAS kid, alcohol seems to depress what few filters the kid has.  It may be a depressant, but if there's no filter, this kid loses all tact, and becomes much more quick to take offense.  Especially if a comment is not 100% easy to understand.

Maybe the research needs to look at what besides the respiratory and circulatory systems are being depressed.  The kid also can drink 3-4 cans of 4Loko and never flinch.  I thought I had a hollow leg when I used to drink, but this kid amazes me.
 
TheReject [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
"To test feelings of aggression, the participants were put into pairs and asked to season a plate of mashed potato with hot sauce and salt, which would be served to their partner."

I would be able to tell if I received the actual alcoholic drinks if I put a bunch of hot sauce in the mash potato then just ate it myself.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

jimjays: I'm more accustomed to clearly drunk people insisting they are not.

I did repeatedly see sober people that thought they were drunk.

I've talked here before that I would take runaway psych patients to bars to talk things over before bringing them back that I could gauge their attitudes, be sure there wouldn't be a fight in traffic. That after initial question of WTF did I think I was doing; administration came to see the wisdom of the practice. And as I pointed out, quoting Mike Royko on the homeless, those guys really needed a drink.

Administration later prompted an activity where I would take a small group to my local bar as an official outing--and while understanding this was not a respectable bar. It was fun, and the bar guys were uncharacteristically on their best behavior, especially friendly. We stocked our own non-alcoholic beer for the patients. With three or four beers, all the younger guys thought and acted like they were drunk.


Observers bias
 
chitownmike
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

cherryl taggart: From my dealings with a FAS kid, alcohol seems to depress what few filters the kid has.  It may be a depressant, but if there's no filter, this kid loses all tact, and becomes much more quick to take offense.  Especially if a comment is not 100% easy to understand.

Maybe the research needs to look at what besides the respiratory and circulatory systems are being depressed.  The kid also can drink 3-4 cans of 4Loko and never flinch.  I thought I had a hollow leg when I used to drink, but this kid amazes me.


So you are buying drinks for a kid?
 
TheYeti
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

cherryl taggart: From my dealings with a FAS kid, alcohol seems to depress what few filters the kid has.  It may be a depressant, but if there's no filter, this kid loses all tact, and becomes much more quick to take offense.  Especially if a comment is not 100% easy to understand.

Maybe the research needs to look at what besides the respiratory and circulatory systems are being depressed.  The kid also can drink 3-4 cans of 4Loko and never flinch.  I thought I had a hollow leg when I used to drink, but this kid amazes me.


Four?

I can have at most 1Loko and still drive the school bus.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

chitownmike: jimjays: I'm more accustomed to clearly drunk people insisting they are not.

I did repeatedly see sober people that thought they were drunk.

I've talked here before that I would take runaway psych patients to bars to talk things over before bringing them back that I could gauge their attitudes, be sure there wouldn't be a fight in traffic. That after initial question of WTF did I think I was doing; administration came to see the wisdom of the practice. And as I pointed out, quoting Mike Royko on the homeless, those guys really needed a drink.

Administration later prompted an activity where I would take a small group to my local bar as an official outing--and while understanding this was not a respectable bar. It was fun, and the bar guys were uncharacteristically on their best behavior, especially friendly. We stocked our own non-alcoholic beer for the patients. With three or four beers, all the younger guys thought and acted like they were drunk.

Observers bias


The technical term is 'junk science'
 
Zevon's Evil Twin [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

jimjays: I'm more accustomed to clearly drunk people insisting they are not.

I did repeatedly see sober people that thought they were drunk.

I've talked here before that I would take runaway psych patients to bars to talk things over before bringing them back that I could gauge their attitudes, be sure there wouldn't be a fight in traffic. That after initial question of WTF did I think I was doing; administration came to see the wisdom of the practice. And as I pointed out, quoting Mike Royko on the homeless, those guys really needed a drink.

Administration later prompted an activity where I would take a small group to my local bar as an official outing--and while understanding this was not a respectable bar. It was fun, and the bar guys were uncharacteristically on their best behavior, especially friendly. We stocked our own non-alcoholic beer for the patients. With three or four beers, all the younger guys thought and acted like they were drunk.


You are favorited.
Unconventional approaches can be very effective and (gasp) treating them like normal human beings is a great beginning.
I always called them "clients" as opposed to "patients".
Outings brought out honesty, trust, and respect because they were being trusted and respected.
It is illuminating to be a part of and observe their interaction with the world outside of an institutional setting.


Kudos to you, my friend.
 
