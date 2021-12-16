 Skip to content
(Vox) Does it involve wearing a colander on your head? No? Then we're not interested, sorry
    God, Good and evil, Evil, Religion, part of the draw of internet spirituality  
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I mean, it does involve wearing a very thin metal shaped into the form of a hat on your head, so ... kinda?
 
Fano
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I was a Jedi, like my father before me, and I'll die a Jedi like my father before me
 
kyleaugustus [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Christian practice wasn't without conspiracy theories before.

Such as blaming The Jews, for, like, centuries
 
EffervescingElephant
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Christian Liberal
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Sorry, but prosperity gospel is not a Christian idea. It has nothing to do with Jesus and everything to do with making the "pastor" richer.
 
Muso
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user image

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
freakdiablo
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I could do without the colander if I still get to wear a Micky Mouse codpiece.
 
Call the Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Whatever it is, my ex-wife will fall for it hook line and sinker

The only cult she never joined was the cult of the orange buttplug. She didn't sign up because TFG was too "establishment" for her LOL
 
TypoFlyspray
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Christian Liberal: Sorry, but prosperity gospel is not a Christian idea. It has nothing to do with Jesus and everything to do with making the "pastor" richer.


Yup.  Tell me you know nothing about Christianity without telling me you know nothing about Christianity:
"..Christian ideas like prosperity gospel..."  That's right!

i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
