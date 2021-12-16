 Skip to content
(9News (Australia))   Giant huntsman spider crashes health minister's press conference to inquire about the Covid situation. You guessed it, Australia   (9news.com.au) divider line
    More: Scary, Spider bite, Huntsman spider, Tarantula, Queensland, Brisbane, South East Queensland, large bodies, Latest news  
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
It's just looking for roaches and other bugs to eat.  Humans are filthy creatures, so it figured they had a few to spare.
 
WilderKWight
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Huntsmans are scary-looking, but they're just spider bros. They don't care about us unless we threaten them.
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
WOW!  She's got stones!  This is what was lurking at her feet.

static.boredpanda.comView Full Size
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Halfabee64: WOW!  She's got stones!  This is what was lurking at her feet.

[static.boredpanda.com image 586x308]


She's braver than me. That thing crawls around my feet and you'll see 200lbs of muscle Levitate the fark out of there.
 
wickedragon
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: Halfabee64: WOW!  She's got stones!  This is what was lurking at her feet.

[static.boredpanda.com image 586x308]

She's braver than me. That thing crawls around my feet and you'll see 200lbs of muscle Levitate the fark out of there.


I was thinking, if there ever was a moment to just step away and say "fark this, I quit" that was it. Just nopenopenopenopenopenopenope.
 
REDARMYVODKA [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Halfabee64: WOW!  She's got stones!  This is what was lurking at her feet.

[static.boredpanda.com image 586x308]


I sincerely hope that is fake.

Otherwise, WTF????

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
oldernell [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
In Australia, the spider steps on you.
 
Marcos P [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Spiderbuddy just wants to protect us from disease causing vermin.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I'm not afraid of spiders but those things would scare the fark out of me if I wasn't expecting it. In Australia they say that's a good spider keeps out the bad ones... that will farking kill you.
 
