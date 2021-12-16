 Skip to content
Fark's Headline of the Year 2021 Voting!

(NYPost)   A blow-up doll just for company? Sure, just be careful if he goes down on you. Also don't use it to drive in HOV lanes   (nypost.com) divider line
    More: Dumbass, Sex doll, Mannequin, Giulio Divirgilio, inflatable doll, MTA manager, Dolls, East New York building, general superintendent  
bucket_pup [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Seems easy enough to pull all the camera footage from his route....then drop the hammer on him and Otto.
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I'm surprised he didn't say something like, "it's to scare off carjackers".
 
bucket_pup [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Enigmamf: I'm surprised he didn't say something like, "it's to scare off carjackers".


He would have his wife in the seat in that case......(or so I hear)
 
BadReligion [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Have I ever lied to you?
 
zeroflight222
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
King Something
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
He could just say it's one of those new self-driving cars, and the fellow in the front passenger seat is the autopilot.

/it's an entirely different kind of driving, all together
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Ever wondered why some planes get to take off before yours?  HOV lanes on the runway.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
It's like Hank Hill and Otto from Airplane! had a love child.
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

ImpendingCynic: It's like Hank Hill and Otto from Airplane! had a love child.


But enough about the Driver...
 
frankb00th
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Does he like movies about gladiators?
Gladiators? I hardly knew her!
Ill see myself out.
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
In Every Dream Home A Heartache
Youtube l4uzAADWe00
 
Stands With A Tiny Fist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
What if the doll is driving?
 
zeroflight222
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

frankb00th: Does he like movies about gladiators?
Gladiators? I hardly knew her!
Ill see myself out.


Gladiators?  What is it?
 
Torchsong
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

zeroflight222: frankb00th: Does he like movies about gladiators?
Gladiators? I hardly knew her!
Ill see myself out.

Gladiators?  What is it?


It's an Asylum Picture done as a mock up of the Russel Crowe movie, but that's not important right now...
 
Ringo48
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Pressed whether the dummy's express purpose was in fact to cheat the HOV, Divirgilio replied: "Have I ever lied to you?"

LOL, I can't help picture this guy as George Costanza

Jerry, just remember. It's not a lie... if you believe it...
Youtube vn_PSJsl0LQ
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Most wanted criminals of the blowup doll/air mattress community.
 
