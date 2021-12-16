 Skip to content
 
(News.com.au)   New dating trend brought about by Gen Z "terrifying" Millennials: open communication. Alternate headline: "you're old and you're doing it wrong"   (news.com.au) divider line
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Isn't TFA just describing what mature adults do all the time?
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
More butt stuff?
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Wait, has the Millennial/Boomer war ended? Who was victorious? What were the terms? I'm surprised that didn't get more attention.

Or have the Millennials opened up a new front with a war on Generation Z? That seems a little to me like Hitler deciding to invade Russia, but perhaps fortune does favor the brave.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

bostonguy: Isn't TFA just describing what mature adults do all the time?


Yes, but there are so few of those around it's a surprise when you meet one.
 
Suflig
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
A single dating instructor...
 
anfrind
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

bostonguy: Isn't TFA just describing what mature adults do all the time?


Most adults aren't mature.
 
Por que tan serioso [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Millennials sold their entire generation just to eat some ass. Ass eaters. The lot of them. Good riddance, I say.
 
Not again 5
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Suflig: A single dating instructor...


Well, hopefully married instructors don't still date.
 
Zeb Hesselgresser [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

bostonguy: Isn't TFA just describing what mature adults do all the time?


Every generation thinks they invented the thing that they just figured out.  It's like watching people get high to
Pink Floyd for the first time (back in the day).   Yeah, you're the first.  You invented this champ.
 
Laobaojun
‘’ less than a minute ago  
"The Rules" are great if you want to console yourself over how you're single because THEY didn't measure up to YOUR standards rather than be in a happy relationship where you accept that you ain't the prize your mommy said you were.
 
Snort
‘’ less than a minute ago  
"Must be into watersports" can be tricky to negotiate
 
tzzhc4
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
