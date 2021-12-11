 Skip to content
(USA Today)   Every state's favorite Christmas cookie, brought to you by USA today just pulling stuff out of its butt to fill space   (usatoday.com) divider line
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Illinois - Chocolate Crinkle Cookies

I've lived in Chicagoland all my life - 60++ years - and I never heard of these. I didn't know what they were until I Googled, and I've never seen them before.

So, "just pulling stuff out of its butt" seems to cover it.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
There is only ONE cookie, and that is the oatmeal raisin, king of cookies.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
There is NOTHING STUPID about cookies, subby, you shut your whore mouth.
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Cookies are gross
 
big pig peaches [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I'm from NJ and Italian Christmas cookies are the worst. I am never more disappointed then when someone says they're bringing cookies and they end up being those dry, gritty Italian garbage.

/half my wife's family is Italian, so my opinion on the matter is not well received.
 
freakdiablo
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Wyoming - Keto Christmas Cookies

Ok Wyoming, why do y'all hate Christmas?

Also, to my new home state -

Virginia - Ooey Gooey Christmas Cookies

You need to stay the fark away from my cookies, don't need you making them "ooey gooey".
 
Valter
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Don't disappoint me, Virginia.

"Virginia - Ooey Gooey Christmas Cookies"

Wait, what? I don't even know what that is.

Leaving confused.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Whatever it takes to stir up division and hate.
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Well, it was a list.
 
RottenEggs
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Valter: Don't disappoint me, Virginia.

"Virginia - Ooey Gooey Christmas Cookies"

Wait, what? I don't even know what that is.

Leaving confused.

Same here .
 
holdmybones
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I'm sorry. In Ohio it's Buckeyes (are those considered cookies?) or sugar cookies (maybe peanut butter cookies with Hershey kisses in the middle). I attended lots of Christmas events in Ohio growing up and barely even recall that coconut snowball abomination.
 
Trainspotr
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

jasonvatch: Illinois - Chocolate Crinkle Cookies

I've lived in Chicagoland all my life - 60++ years - and I never heard of these. I didn't know what they were until I Googled, and I've never seen them before.

So, "just pulling stuff out of its butt" seems to cover it.


50+ years here,
 
dmacaroon
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
THIS IS SCIENCE! If you believe Hentai animated porn to be one of the top searches on Pornhub, than you must believe the Googles on this.
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
wrong.  this is the only correct answer.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Trainspotr
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Trainspotr: jasonvatch: Illinois - Chocolate Crinkle Cookies

I've lived in Chicagoland all my life - 60++ years - and I never heard of these. I didn't know what they were until I Googled, and I've never seen them before.

So, "just pulling stuff out of its butt" seems to cover it.

50+ years here,


...about half in Chicago and half downstate. I've definitely seen those at my in-laws at Xmas. But I've also seen them at Thanksgiving and Easter, so I'm not sure they qualify as xmas cookies. Never heard them called crinkle cookies, though.
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

jasonvatch: Illinois - Chocolate Crinkle Cookies

I've lived in Chicagoland all my life - 60++ years - and I never heard of these. I didn't know what they were until I Googled, and I've never seen them before.

So, "just pulling stuff out of its butt" seems to cover it.


I've never heard of most on the list.
 
dmacaroon
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

tom baker's scarf: wrong.  this is the only correct answer.
[Fark user image image 850x690]


I didn't see Christmas cookie snicker doodles on the list. Neither did I see my second favorite cookie....ahem.... macaroons.
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: There is NOTHING STUPID about cookies, subby, you shut your whore mouth.


No, but there is a lot stupid about claiming that the most common search term that included the word "cookie" on Google is therefore the most popular cookie in the state.  It's not like everyone making cookies is doing a Google search for the recipe.  As old fashioned as it sounds, most Christmas cookies are being baked from recipes written on old 3x5 inch cards kept in a little box.  Some other sizable chunk are being read from dog-eared pages in cookbooks.  Hell, even on devices, a lot of these recipes are form pages that are bookmarked, or downloaded to the device.

If it's your FAVORITE cookie, you probably aren't depending on a Google search to find it.
 
stinkyboss
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Valter: Don't disappoint me, Virginia.

"Virginia - Ooey Gooey Christmas Cookies"

Wait, what? I don't even know what that is.

Leaving confused.


a cookie version of the ooey gooey butter cake that's popular in st. louis.
sounds gross, but is in fact delicious.
 
FutureWars
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
The list is garbage. I'm in Ohio (please pity me) and I don't know what the fark a snowball cookie is.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Washington - Vegan Christmas Cookies

...the fark?!

Google shared with USA TODAY a list of uniquely searched Christmas cookies by state.
...
It includes searches from Nov. 29 to Dec. 6, as Americans were baking some of their first batches of holiday desserts.

Ah. Deliberately misinterpreted data. Got it. Fark you, USA Today. "We took a look at unique searches performed a month before Christmas, for a week, and then told you that this is 'your state's favorite Christmas cookie,' because I'D CLEARLY HAVE TO SEARCH FOR MY FAVORITE GODDAMNED COOKIE TO FIND OUT HOW TO BAKE IT A MONTH IN FARKING ADVANCE!"
 
rudemix [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
New Mexico is the biscochito. Nothing else is close. List failed on that.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: There is NOTHING STUPID about cookies, subby, you shut your whore mouth.

No, but there is a lot stupid about claiming that the most common search term that included the word "cookie" on Google is therefore the most popular cookie in the state.  It's not like everyone making cookies is doing a Google search for the recipe.  As old fashioned as it sounds, most Christmas cookies are being baked from recipes written on old 3x5 inch cards kept in a little box.  Some other sizable chunk are being read from dog-eared pages in cookbooks.  Hell, even on devices, a lot of these recipes are form pages that are bookmarked, or downloaded to the device.

If it's your FAVORITE cookie, you probably aren't depending on a Google search to find it.


If anything, the most searched cookie would be people trying to do something different or accommodate a picky eater/food aversion/preference (a la the vegan cookies)
 
iron_city_ap
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

jasonvatch: Illinois - Chocolate Crinkle Cookies

I've lived in Chicagoland all my life - 60++ years - and I never heard of these. I didn't know what they were until I Googled, and I've never seen them before.

So, "just pulling stuff out of its butt" seems to cover it.


Google shared with USA TODAY a list of uniquely searched Christmas cookies by state.

You just helped make them more 'popular'
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

ChrisDe: jasonvatch: Illinois - Chocolate Crinkle Cookies

I've lived in Chicagoland all my life - 60++ years - and I never heard of these. I didn't know what they were until I Googled, and I've never seen them before.

So, "just pulling stuff out of its butt" seems to cover it.

I've never heard of most on the list.


This is the point of this list, I suspect. If I wanted Washingtonians to search for vegan Christmas cookie recipes, I'd simply publish a list saying "everyone else is doin' it..." and watch as confused Washingtonians hit Google to search for them, if only to figure out what the fark USA Today's claiming...
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: There is NOTHING STUPID about cookies, subby, you shut your whore mouth.

No, but there is a lot stupid about claiming that the most common search term that included the word "cookie" on Google is therefore the most popular cookie in the state.  It's not like everyone making cookies is doing a Google search for the recipe.  As old fashioned as it sounds, most Christmas cookies are being baked from recipes written on old 3x5 inch cards kept in a little box.  Some other sizable chunk are being read from dog-eared pages in cookbooks.  Hell, even on devices, a lot of these recipes are form pages that are bookmarked, or downloaded to the device.

If it's your FAVORITE cookie, you probably aren't depending on a Google search to find it.

If anything, the most searched cookie would be people trying to do something different or accommodate a picky eater/food aversion/preference (a la the vegan cookies)


Exactly. Which begs the question as to why this list deliberately misinterprets obvious behavior...
 
sandbar67
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I guess you can make any cookie a Christmas cookie, simply by shoving the word Christmas into the name.

Oh no, those aren't M&M cookies, those are M&M Christmas cookies!
 
tommyl66
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Huh, odd to see so many states that are listed as "hot MILF stepmom gets stuck baking cookies"...

/Wait, was I looking at a different list?
 
X-Geek
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

blatz514: Cookies are gross


Somebody just made the naughty list.
 
Copperbelly watersnake
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Iowa - Keto Christmas cookies

Fark user imageView Full Size

I live in Indiana, and I have never seen Christmas cookie fudge. I can only imagine it is a Ladies Home Journal induced fever dream.
 
misantropo [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Viennese crescents or you all can rot in hell.

external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
August11
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
They got Connecticut right: Italian Christmas cookies.

Doesn't matter if you are Dutch or Jamaican. You are going to whip up five plates of a variety of the hardest, driest Italian cookies each of the five gifted households will throw out in the middle of January. So help me God.
 
wetrat
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: There is NOTHING STUPID about cookies, subby, you shut your whore mouth.

No, but there is a lot stupid about claiming that the most common search term that included the word "cookie" on Google is therefore the most popular cookie in the state.  It's not like everyone making cookies is doing a Google search for the recipe.  As old fashioned as it sounds, most Christmas cookies are being baked from recipes written on old 3x5 inch cards kept in a little box.  Some other sizable chunk are being read from dog-eared pages in cookbooks.  Hell, even on devices, a lot of these recipes are form pages that are bookmarked, or downloaded to the device.

If it's your FAVORITE cookie, you probably aren't depending on a Google search to find it.


Heck, when I make chocolate chip cookies I use the recipe on the bag of chips. Which I assume is what everyone does, and why chocolate chip doesn't appear on any of these lists despite being obviously the best cookie.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

tommyl66: Huh, odd to see so many states that are listed as "hot MILF stepmom gets stuck baking cookies"...

/Wait, was I looking at a different list?

/Wait, was I looking at a different list?


"Gotcher snickerdoodle right here... hold on..."
 
dryknife
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
These "favorite" maps are so bad.

My mental association of a Christmas cookie would have to be:

external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size


Pecan Snowballs
 
Pavia_Resistance [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Pennsylvania - Italian Christmas Cookies

Lived here 50+ years and I've never knowingly ate an Italian Christmas cookie.
 
wetrat
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: ChrisDe: jasonvatch: Illinois - Chocolate Crinkle Cookies

I've lived in Chicagoland all my life - 60++ years - and I never heard of these. I didn't know what they were until I Googled, and I've never seen them before.

So, "just pulling stuff out of its butt" seems to cover it.

I've never heard of most on the list.

This is the point of this list, I suspect. If I wanted Washingtonians to search for vegan Christmas cookie recipes, I'd simply publish a list saying "everyone else is doin' it..." and watch as confused Washingtonians hit Google to search for them, if only to figure out what the fark USA Today's claiming...


Careful with those Google searches now. They're currently collecting data for the "favorite new year cookie" list.
 
big pig peaches [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

FutureWars: The list is garbage. I'm in Ohio (please pity me) and I don't know what the fark a snowball cookie is.


First you need two chicks and a cookie...
 
dryknife
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

rudemix: New Mexico is the biscochito. Nothing else is close. List failed on that.


With red or green chiles on them?
 
Interceptor1
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I've never heard of the Maryland cookie yet I have lived here all of my life.

side note story:

My mother baked cookies fairly often. She was on a strict budget and not fastidious in following directions so any cookies she baked didn't necessarily taste like the cookies she made the last time. It was a crap shoot, is it edible? She was okay with chocolate chip cookies but sugar cookies were always hockey puck hardness and rarely had any flavor.

So one day my parents drag the whole family out to see my great uncle Harry. He was a quiet gentleman but, in the eyes of an eight year old kid, just an old guy so can we go home now? On this day great uncle Harry asked us if we'd like cookies. I smiled and said "Yes" and then he held out a tray with sugar cookies. My heart sank, sugar cookies are tasteless hockey pucks. But I took one anyway, said thank you and bit into it.

I have never had a better sugar cookie in my life and great uncle Harry has been gone over 50 years now. I never knew that sugar cookies could be so delicious. Crisp yet melt in the mouth, hints of sugar and butter, light texture. I always look back on that day as a day to remember for the rest of my life, it was so incredible.

I didn't find out until a few years after his death that my great uncle Harry was a professional baker.
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
What are snowball cookies?  I don't know that I've ever seen one, let alone eaten one.

Are we talking round cookies with powdered sugar on them, like pfeffernusse?
 
Sin_City_Superhero
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I didn't see "Christmas Oreo cookies dunked in Christmas milk" on that list.
 
Pavia_Resistance [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Pants full of macaroni!!: What are snowball cookies?  I don't know that I've ever seen one, let alone eaten one.

Are we talking round cookies with powdered sugar on them, like pfeffernusse?


Maybe, or they may be round with coconut on them.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

wetrat: Careful with those Google searches now. They're currently collecting data for the "favorite new year cookie" list.


I think it's time for a bit of outlier manipulation, don't you?

*writes a bot that Googles "breatharian New Year's Eve biscuit" over & over again from zombie servers in Kirland*
 
