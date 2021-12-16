 Skip to content
 
(Yahoo)   Necrophiliac sentenced to life   (yahoo.com)
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
memegenerator.netView Full Size
 
snowjack [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It blows my mind just how broken some people are.

/[ Sick ] and [ Creepy ] tag currently pushing up daisies
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
HOTY
 
montreal_medic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have a buddy with the same name. I'm going to enjoy sending this to him!
 
Habitual Cynic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Some people enjoy making love to a lifeless corpse.  We call these people Married.
 
Hoblit [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vudukungfu: HOTY


Yeah, came here to make mention of the late contender, myself.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Britain's government is setting up an independent inquiry into how Fuller went undetected...

I have an idea about this.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Britain's government is setting up an independent inquiry into how Fuller went undetected

...because no one gave a rat's rancid rectum?
 
Incog_Neeto
‘’ 1 hour ago  

montreal_medic: I have a buddy with the same name. I'm going to enjoy sending this to him!


Seems kinda messed up to name your kid necrophiliac.
 
TomFooolery
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And here I was expecting a story about an evangelical minister.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Incog_Neeto: montreal_medic: I have a buddy with the same name. I'm going to enjoy sending this to him!

Seems kinda messed up to name your kid necrophiliac.


We call him Phil for short.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
rickpdx.files.wordpress.comView Full Size

I'll be dead, who cares?
If having sex with my corpse makes you happy, then I am glad I could bring a little joy into this world as I leave it.

/No gay stuff though
 
leviosaurus [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I'm a gay necrophiliac" Tom said, in dead earnest
 
X-Geek
‘’ 1 hour ago  

foo monkey: Britain's government is setting up an independent inquiry into how Fuller went undetected...

I have an idea about this.


The victims refused to report him to the police?
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  

X-Geek: foo monkey: Britain's government is setting up an independent inquiry into how Fuller went undetected...

I have an idea about this.

The victims refused to report him to the police?


media4.giphy.comView Full Size
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
MythDragon:
Fark user imageView Full Size

I'll be dead, who cares?
If having sex with my corpse makes you happy, then I am glad I could bring a little joy into this world as I leave it.

/No gay stuff though

I'm more curious about when it is and is not appropriate to use ticks.
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fuller filmed himself carrying out the attacks on at least 102 bodies in mortuaries inside the now-closed Kent and Sussex Hospital and the Tunbridge Wells Hospital, in Pembury, where he had worked as an electrician since 1989.

Tom Petty And The Heartbreakers - Mary Jane's Last Dance (Official Music Video)
Youtube aowSGxim_O8
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

foo monkey: MythDragon:
[Fark user image 468x600]
I'll be dead, who cares?
If having sex with my corpse makes you happy, then I am glad I could bring a little joy into this world as I leave it.

/No gay stuff though

I'm more curious about when it is and is not appropriate to use ticks.


This whole line of conversation just makes me want to flea the thread.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Couldn't they get the same effect with a fleshlight fresh from the fridge and a bag of wet mud?
 
Russ1642
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Raping the dead: life sentence. Raping the living: six months.
 
chucknasty [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I like the irony tag but probably not for the reasons you are thinking.
 
rockymountainrider
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Went down to the cemetary,
Lookin for love
Found out my Baby was buried
Had to dig her up
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Russ1642: Raping the dead: life sentence. Raping the living: six months.


Despite how farked up the legal system is, rape of that many living people would probably also get you life.
 
synithium
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
They never say no,
it's an incels dream.
Just need a curling iron,
and some Vaseline.

//reminds me of that dr who episode when we find out that the cybermen are inserting themselves into corpses
 
Munden [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
that's a stiff sentence
 
db2
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Seems awfully harsh for banging corpses.

"David Fuller, 67, admitted during his trial last month that he murdered two women in separate attacks in 1987. Prosecutors said he had sexually assaulted the two women after killing them."

Ohhhh, okay. That makes a bit more sense.
 
nanim [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Russ1642: Raping the dead: life sentence. Raping the living: six months.
---


Sadly, his crimes are even worse.
article: 'David Fuller, 67, admitted during his trial last month that he murdered two women in separate attacks in 1987.'

/ makes my heart ache for their families - he's finally getting sentenced after 38 years
 
Bigdogdaddy
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I just have nothing...not even a shashie
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
man, that's cold.
 
X-Geek
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

db2: Seems awfully harsh for banging corpses.

"David Fuller, 67, admitted during his trial last month that he murdered two women in separate attacks in 1987. Prosecutors said he had sexually assaulted the two women after killing them."

Ohhhh, okay. That makes a bit more sense.


And yet Glenn Beck still runs free.
 
Stantz
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

nanim: Sadly, his crimes are even worse.


This is local-ish to me, and so we're getting daily updates about this sick fark's depravity.

Apart from the 2 murders, he defiled the corpse of a 24 year old who fell from a motorway flyover just a year ago, assaulting her body 3 times, 3 different ways, And I believe his youngest victim wasn't yet 10 years old.

Bricks would be too gentle
 
FarkaDark
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

foo monkey: Britain's government is setting up an independent inquiry into how Fuller went undetected...

I have an idea about this.


Normally one would kill any witnesses, Normally
 
GenePoolinWV
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

X-Geek: db2: Seems awfully harsh for banging corpses.

"David Fuller, 67, admitted during his trial last month that he murdered two women in separate attacks in 1987. Prosecutors said he had sexually assaulted the two women after killing them."

Ohhhh, okay. That makes a bit more sense.

And yet Glenn Beck still runs free.


In Glenn's case, I think it was rape and murder, in that order.

Wasn't there, so I could be wrong.
 
FarkaDark
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

foo monkey: MythDragon:
[Fark user image image 468x600]
I'll be dead, who cares?
If having sex with my corpse makes you happy, then I am glad I could bring a little joy into this world as I leave it.

/No gay stuff though

I'm more curious about when it is and is not appropriate to use ticks.


images-na.ssl-images-amazon.comView Full Size

There's only one tick necessary for the job
 
