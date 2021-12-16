 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Twitter)   Scooby Doo can doodoo. But Jimmy Carter is smarter   (twitter.com) divider line
21
    More: Hero, shot  
•       •       •

628 clicks; posted to Main » on 16 Dec 2021 at 8:05 AM (22 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



21 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Pinche Mateo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
America ran Jimmy Carter outa town for the Gipper and has been farked ever since.
 
Monty_Zoncolan [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Remember when Ronald Reagan built all those houses for poor people?
 
propasaurus [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Jimmy Carter, when the Right's claim to Christian values was exposed as a fraud.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Monty_Zoncolan: Remember when Ronald Reagan built all those houses for poor people?


I remember when Reagan died. That was a truly great day.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I mean he couldn't have let even a little bit of Ottawa get destroyed? As a treat?
 
solokumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Yes, I remember that time.
Jimmy Carter is a hero.

Ask President Carter - SNL
Youtube -68iTvhWNB0


I also remember watching the first episode of SNL. This wasn't it.
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
How have I never heard this before now?!
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Yes, but he told me to turn down the heat and put on a sweater.  NO!  Make gas cheap!
 
Marcos P [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Yes this is Jimmy
 
The Duck of Death
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Taking a dip in that nuclear reactor must be how he gained his superpower of continuing to do charity work as he approaches 100 years old.
 
kindms
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

solokumba: Yes, I remember that time.
Jimmy Carter is a hero.

[YouTube video: Ask President Carter - SNL]

I also remember watching the first episode of SNL. This wasn't it.


Do you have any Allman Brothers
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Monty_Zoncolan: Remember when Ronald Reagan built all those houses for poor people?


Everyone was poor because of "stagflation."
 
strapp3r
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
remember when trump...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
smokewon
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Scoooooooby-doo -do-do-do do-do-do
 
taoistlumberjak
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Tr0mBoNe: I mean he couldn't have let even a little bit of Ottawa get destroyed? As a treat?


At least irradiate the area where the Canadian Tire Centre would eventually be built.  That would have saved everyone a headache.
 
SN1987a goes boom
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Monty_Zoncolan: Remember when Ronald Reagan built all those houses for poor people?


For poor people or out of poor people?
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I also remember when Carter protected the murderous Shah of Iran, causing Iranian militants to take hostages in an attempt to get him back in order to face justice.
 
AquaTatanka
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Pinche Mateo: America ran Jimmy Carter outa town for the Gipper and has been farked ever since.


the rise of the proudly ignorant religious right.

yay for freedumbs
 
Ghost Roach [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Tr0mBoNe: I mean he couldn't have let even a little bit of Ottawa get destroyed? As a treat?


As a born and raised resident, I turned out ... ok, bad example
 
Lefrog [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Chalk River is 183 km(114 miles) from Ottawa so, not Ottawa
 
Displayed 21 of 21 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.