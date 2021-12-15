 Skip to content
(Fox 4 Now Fort Myers)   Florida man boards plane with panties on his face in place of a mask. From there, things really begin to take off   (fox4now.com) divider line
36
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
labman [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
So he likes wearing Womens underwear?

I'm not normally one to kink shame, but fark this asshole.
 
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
His mistake was wearing crotchless ones.
 
isamudyson [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Maybe he was just trying to keep the concept of dirty jokes alive.

d1i01wkzwiao45.cloudfront.netView Full Size
 
GregoryD [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
My literal first thought when I heard of mask mandates was someone wearing panties on their head.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Jenne said he still feels like he was in the right.
"Your rights end where mine begin. You don't get to tell me how I conduct myself," said Jenne.

Yeah, pretty much they do. Has he ever actually *listened* to the FA briefing?

Specific things they tell you to do or not do:
Properly stow your luggage.
Wear your seatbelt properly
Seats and tray tables up.
No smoking or vaping.
No use of laptop computers during taxi, takeoff, landing
Use airplane mode, absent when we turn on the WiFi system
Obey the signs and placards
All the extra stuff when you sit in an exit row.
And the catch-all: Obey flight crew instructions

He said he was also asked to leave a Delta Airlines flight for wearing underwear.

He's just an asshole.
 
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Drama queen finds something to cause drama about.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Drag him off the plane and beat him to death on the tarmac.
 
rummonkey
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I'm sure somewhere in his MAGA-addled brain this sounded like a good idea and a way to stick it to the libs.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
What a masked man date might look like...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mcavity
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Staged. guy brought a friend..

Shortly after Jenne left, other passengers started to speak up.
"Did he just get kicked off for wearing a mask?" said one man in the video.
That man then chose to leave the flight as well.
"I'm out of here, forget it. I'm out of here," said the man.
 
alechemist [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

isamudyson: Maybe he was just trying to keep the concept of dirty jokes alive.

[d1i01wkzwiao45.cloudfront.net image 850x478]


Came to post hentai rider, beaten to the punch. Good show.
 
weirdneighbour
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
It wasn't the underwear per se, he should have grabbed a less soiled pair.
 
Hobo as a nerd [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Non Fox Headline:  Florida Pervert kicked off plane for being a pervert in public.
 
Tabletop
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
This is a classic case of malicious compliance and it's shiatty the airline kicked him off when he was following the rules. I wonder if he has a possible discrimination su
 
Erma Gerdd
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
"Jenne said he believes his underwear mask followed those guidelines, but he also said this isn't the first flight he's been kicked off of for this."

So for the lulz then?

/and the attention
 
Tabletop
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Tabletop: This is a classic case of malicious compliance and it's shiatty the airline kicked him off when he was following the rules. I wonder if he has a possible discrimination su


suit. He was clearly treated differently for wearing women's clothes.
 
Mcavity
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Tabletop: Tabletop: This is a classic case of malicious compliance and it's shiatty the airline kicked him off when he was following the rules. I wonder if he has a possible discrimination su

suit. He was clearly treated differently for wearing women's clothes.


nope.  I'm sure the airline would not have cared if he was wearing panties under his pants or skirt ect..
And Im sure he would have been just as kicked of if he was wearing tighty whities  on his face..

Hes just an ass who wanted to make a scene. A maga moron,.
And they keep forgetting private business can decide who they want to do business with.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Some people are just assholes.  At least I'm assuming he wore them ass-on-face.
 
Glorious Golden Ass [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

GregoryD: My literal first thought when I heard of mask mandates was someone wearing panties on their head.


I couldn't have imagined people wearing panties on their heads when told to protect themselves against a virus.  Doctors do it for viruses and bacteria, Construction workers do it against fine particles of concrete, wood, and glass fibers, coal miners started doing it to protect against coal dust after they stopped being macho long enough to add 14 years to their life expectancies, some runners even wear them to purposely restrict air in a vain attempt to increase red blood cell counts, but for some reason some people got triggered by the thought of looking like a dentist when the buy groceries and it's become a stupid hill for a lot of people to die on.

Hell, even cars have filters to protect shiat from getting into their engines.
 
balko [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: Drag him off the plane and beat him to death on the tarmac.


Normally we have to wait for a certain alcoholic diplomat for these kinds of nuanced punishments.
 
Petite Mel
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Boy he sure showed the libs.
They all got eyestrain from rolling their eyes so hard.
 
keldaria
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Soo he wore panties instead of a mask and got kicked off and other passengers then got upset because he was kicked off for "wearing a mask" and also got up and left the plane...

Well that's one way to increase the average IQ of the people on the plane.

I also love the idea of him claiming their rights stop where his begin. Their rights are to follow federal law and while you are on their plane they absolutely have the right to insist you do so or GTFO their plane.
 
kindms
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
These f-ing people have the time and money to sit on planes just to get kicked off

He says he's done this before. Hurray you're an AW  wasting everyone's time during a pandemic.
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
FTFAJenne said several passengers ended up getting off the plane to support him.

I'd like to see some third-party corroboration of THIS assertion:

"Sorry I'm late, everyone. I had to take a later flight because I voluntarily stormed off of my first flight, in support of a doughy Trumpanzee making a stupid scene with women's underwear on his face."
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
During November, the unvaccinated in Wisconsin died at 12X the rate as vaccinated people. At this point, Covid is doing the Lord's work - harvesting belligerent pricks, and making the world a better place.
I bring this up because, with luck, the asshole in TFA will self select himself right out of this world.

/Would have been great if the passengers sang them off the plane - nothing like a good round of "Hey, hey, hey, Good Bye!"
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

cretinbob: [i.ytimg.com image 320x180]


Came for the Son, you got a panty on your head.  Leaving happy.
 
Valter
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Jesus, do I really need to sing this song again?

Florida Man
Florida Man
He hates police man
They have a fight
Police wins
Police man
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I take comfort in the fact that in this life, if he's remembered at all, it will be for this act of dumbassery, and that his family will bear the shame of it forever.
 
The Repeated Meme
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Guy is clearly an AW, buuuut, if the panties were cloth, not sexy gauze panties, and his face was covered, how is it different from a regular cloth mask?

/just sayin
 
kindms
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

The Repeated Meme: Guy is clearly an AW, buuuut, if the panties were cloth, not sexy gauze panties, and his face was covered, how is it different from a regular cloth mask?

/just sayin


Airlines kick people off for dressing inappropriately all the time. They don't really need a valid mask reason and someone wearing panties on their face certainly rises to any of those levels. And this is the 2nd airline to do so
 
Marcos P [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Panty sniffer! Panty Sniffer!
 
Englebert Slaptyback
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
"Son, you got a panty on your head."
 
Por que tan serioso [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
This is relevant to my intrests.
 
dryknife
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
He probably had them on backwards - it's supposed to be "yellow spot in front, brown spot in back" dumbass.
 
Tillmaster
‘’ less than a minute ago  
So basically a canonical case of pants-on-head stupid.
 
