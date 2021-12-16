 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(News.com.au)   Several injured when eager car busts into shopping center looking for holiday sales   (news.com.au) divider line
5
    More: Scary, Walking, Automobile, Suzanne Grae women's clothing shop, Thursday morning, 93-year-old man, English-language films, Transport, Northcote Plaza  
•       •       •

92 clicks; posted to Main » on 16 Dec 2021 at 6:30 AM (26 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



5 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
New Oldsmobiles are in early this year...

/alternately "Do you have a Miss Piggy?"
 
bughunter
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
makerofbadjokes
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
The clothing shop purportedly let him know they were not, in fact, a drive-thru enabled store.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
The police are on it
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
booger42
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Wow. This mall has everything!
 
Displayed 5 of 5 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.