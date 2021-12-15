 Skip to content
 
(The Spectator UK)   Hey Siri, show me the dumbest article I'll read all week   (spectator.co.uk) divider line
35
    More: Stupid, Necktie, worth noting, political correctness, Neckwear, decline of the tie, Man, ubiquitous Tie Rack, wave of pop-feminism  
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
It cannot be chance that the decline of the tie has coincided with the erasure of everything it once meant to be a man. Masculinity is considered toxic. The tie is being cancelled. You don't need to be a Freudian to grasp the significance of this.

Next thing you know, only lesbians will be wearing ties, and what does that say?
 
Alwysadydrmr [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Allow me to cry into my bustle, corset, cravat, polonaise, or whatever other formerly fashionable item has fallen out of style. Parachute pants, anyone?
 
Circle Girl [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Ronald Reagan was nearly strangled to death by his chimp costar yanking his tie in "Bedtime for Bonzo".  I bet he regretted wearing the damn thing.  🙃
 
bingethinker [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
It's been proven that wearing a collar and tie reduces the amount of blood reaching your brain. Think about how many bad decisions have been made by businessmen in tight collars and ties.
 
dildo tontine [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Yeah, I really miss the feeling of being choked to death all day long by a really weak person.
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Good thing this never happened.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
The list of manly-man tie wearers that the author gushes about:

Bill Clinton
Jeffrey Epstein
Xi
Putin
Donald Trump
Boris Johnson

Like...is this guy *trying* to advertise that he's a pedophile fascist?
 
revrendjim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I have something like 20 ties, but haven't worn one in a couple decades. I also no longer own a suit or even a jacket that still fits. I wear jeans to teach now, and I am not especially worried about my masculinity.
 
WickerNipple [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Ok Boomer lived and died too fast.
 
Mr.Man [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
The demise of uniformity......I am fine but my crocodile is weeping non stop since he heard.
 
I Have A Bo Burnham GIF For That [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ecmoRandomNumbers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Decrease in masculinity? Who the hell wrote this? I'm going to guess that it's a guy who takes little blue pills like Skittles.
 
felching pen [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I have about 40 ties. I wear one on church day, picked from a eight or nine favorites. Any that are less than 20 years old are from the kids, and usually gag gifts. I have Goodwilled dozens that were too ugly but not ugly enough.
Stopped buying them when they started costing more than a good shirt.

/my Jerry Garcia tie hangs next to my Rush Limbaugh tie
//Looney Toons ties have their own rack
 
Redh8t [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: It cannot be chance that the decline of the tie has coincided with the erasure of everything it once meant to be a man. Masculinity is considered toxic. The tie is being cancelled. You don't need to be a Freudian to grasp the significance of this.

Next thing you know, only lesbians will be wearing ties, and what does that say?


Butch?
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Wonder what the author's reaction was the first time they saw Annie Lennox sporting a tie and suit, assuming they have?
 
Aar1012 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
...I actually like wearing a tie...

Heck, I own a few bow ties that I'll wear on occasion
 
Lady J [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
sweet fanny moses

I mean god damn
 
Foolkiller
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Bathia_Mapes: [Fark user image 850x364]
Wonder what the author's reaction was the first time they saw Annie Lennox sporting a tie and suit, assuming they have?


He doesn't own a tv.
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Good. One of the most useless clothing concepts to exist along with womens' pockets needing to be smaller so as to be useless.

/yes, i loathe ties, why do you ask?
 
ghostfacekillahrabbit
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
It's the same strange concept as a George Will column decrying men wearing jeans I read 25 years ago. To a certain group of "traditionalists", looking masculine means looking like you have never been outside, much less out in the woods or something. The modern groups they really have the most in common with fashion-wise is the basement dwelling incel in a Cheeto stained t-shirt.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I've got a pretty considerable collection of Hermès and Pal Zileri ties. I like the way I look wearing them. I'm also glad they've fallen out of fashion as part of a daily work uniform.

Please let me know which social functions the author will be attending and I'll make sure to avoid them. He sounds like an insufferable asshole who gets coked up and whines about how sexual harassment isn't acceptable anymore.
 
KingOfTown
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Upside-down nooses.
 
Father_Jack
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
is this author actually SORRY to see ties go? wtf is his problem?
 
foo monkey
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Alwysadydrmr: Allow me to cry into my bustle, corset, cravat, polonaise, or whatever other formerly fashionable item has fallen out of style. Parachute pants, anyone?


Stop.
 
TheJoe03
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
He thinks ties look masculine and tough? He sounds like a weak chinned elitist, there's nothing masculine about him or ties.
 
misantropo [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
The tie is such a useless piece of clothing and I am glad to see it go the way of the dinosaur.

/I have a shiatload of ties
//1000s of $ down the shiatter
///I hate ties
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
The necktie started as a bit of flair, but flair is out. Then it served to hide mismatched buttons, when shirts were relatively expensive. But collars and buttons and flair are all gone.
 
Katwang
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I haven't even worn one to funerals in years. I'm sorry if you die, you'll get corporate casual out of me. I bet you wouldn't even notice.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Necktie. -. The most useless invention ever devised by man.
 
valenumr
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Alwysadydrmr: Allow me to cry into my bustle, corset, cravat, polonaise, or whatever other formerly fashionable item has fallen out of style. Parachute pants, anyone?


Bolo tie?
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Last time I wore one was Oct 2019 to a funeral and I haven't had to wear one for work in over 10 years. I always hated it because I work with office equipment so yeh damn thing always got in the way .
Fark user imageView Full Size

This actually happened to a coworker of mine.
 
Burn_The_Plows
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Meh. I haven't worn a tie in just over 6 years and don't miss wearing one.

But... I'm glad I had to wear them in my early & mid 20s. Having one on reminded my immature, irascible self that I was at work and needed to act like an adult.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
This story brought to you by big tie.
 
Hagbard_C
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
With the tie going, can I break a lance and introduce the studded dog collar as a true sign of masculinity? Or do I need to wait a few more years?
 
