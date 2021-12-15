 Skip to content
Fark's Headline of the Year 2021 Voting!

(NBC Connecticut) Best boi couldn't be stopped from saving his human baby sister
    More: Hero, shot  
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Pavia_Resistance [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
We don't deserve dogs.

Truth.
 
Marcos P [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
Dogs can smell hormone changes in our sweat. True friends.
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Some puppy's gonna get ALL THE STEAK
 
foo monkey
‘’ 10 hours ago  

xanadian: Some puppy's gonna get ALL THE STEAK


You shouldn't give dogs people food.  Give it some quality dog treats and exercise it until it's tired.
 
PerpetualPeristalsis
‘’ 10 hours ago  

foo monkey: xanadian: Some puppy's gonna get ALL THE STEAK

You shouldn't give dogs people food.  Give it some quality dog treats and exercise it until it's tired.


Don't be a pillock.  We're not talking Doritos or Twizzlers here. There's nothing "people food" about steak except that humans happen to eat it too.

Give that good boi every last morsel of the steak.
 
HairBolus
‘’ 10 hours ago  
The tweets are from kelly andrew @KayAyDrew

If you google "Kelly Dowling dog" you can find a bunh of feel good stories and video interviews, some with additional info.

https://www.wfsb.com/news/doctors-cre​d​it-boston-terrier-with-helping-save-gl​astonbury-babys-life/article_2bb0ef72-​5dfd-11ec-ab67-abda2eefe7c5.html
Doctors credit Boston Terrier with helping save Glastonbury baby's life

The 8-month-old had a cold. She was congested.
"We took her to urgent care Sunday, because her fever was spiking," Kelly Dowling tells us.
They found some fluid in her left lung, told her parents to monitor her, and take her to her pediatrician during the week.
Monday night, they put her to bed, but Henry, an 8-year-old Boston Terrier, had other plans.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 10 hours ago  

PerpetualPeristalsis: foo monkey: xanadian: Some puppy's gonna get ALL THE STEAK

You shouldn't give dogs people food.  Give it some quality dog treats and exercise it until it's tired.

Don't be a pillock.  We're not talking Doritos or Twizzlers here. There's nothing "people food" about steak except that humans happen to eat it too.

Give that good boi every last morsel of the steak.


If you don't want to exercise your dog, that's on you.
 
nanim [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
That was scary and heart-warming at the same time.

/  LOL at the 'suggested tweets' (below that thread) however:
pbs.twimg.com  jessica  @crimen0ir 23h
'I just found out Jeff Bezos doesn't like music and it makes so much sense.'
 
GreatGlavinsGhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  

Original: Original Tweet:

An update

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nogale
‘’ 3 hours ago  
A while back I read a memoir in which the writer said that the family's dog, a Border Collie, took it upon himself to sleep in front of their first son's crib for the first six months of the baby's life. Second son comes along, and the dog also decides to spend six months of night sleeping in front of his crib. Then - twin girls. Two cribs! What's a dog to do?

He alternated - slept in front of one daughter's crib one night, the other daughter's crib the next night.

We really don't deserve dogs. It's a serious design flaw that they live such relatively short lives.
 
Pavia_Resistance [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nogale: A while back I read a memoir in which the writer said that the family's dog, a Border Collie, took it upon himself to sleep in front of their first son's crib for the first six months of the baby's life. Second son comes along, and the dog also decides to spend six months of night sleeping in front of his crib. Then - twin girls. Two cribs! What's a dog to do?

He alternated - slept in front of one daughter's crib one night, the other daughter's crib the next night.

We really don't deserve dogs. It's a serious design flaw that they live such relatively short lives.


When my oldest nephew was a baby and stayed overnight at my parents' house, their two dogs (beagle and beagle mix) slept at the foot of the crib.
 
mrparks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We do deserve dogs. How many times have you woken up yours because it was doing something weird while sleeping?

There is some pretty solid evidence that they followed us around. We killed the animals they couldn't and they ate the scraps. They've been begging for more their entire existence.

I mean, as much as we deserve anything. Which isn't very much.
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 1 hour ago  

foo monkey: xanadian: Some puppy's gonna get ALL THE STEAK

You shouldn't give dogs people food.  Give it some quality dog treats and exercise it until it's tired.


I'm sure your kids love the salad bar you put together for their birthday parties.
 
Myk-House of El [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My current dog seemed to locate a blood clot in my friend's arm after one of her cancer treatments. Just kept trying to get at the location and lick it.

Most of my dogs have been quite sensitive to my moods, but my previous dog had this incredibly endearing trait of when I was having a bad day/in a bad mood of bringing me one of her bones.  This was particularly meaningful when you understood how protective of them she could be.  She was an only dog, so didn't have any worries about anyone taking her bones, but she still hoarded.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Luse
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nogale: A while back I read a memoir in which the writer said that the family's dog, a Border Collie, took it upon himself to sleep in front of their first son's crib for the first six months of the baby's life. Second son comes along, and the dog also decides to spend six months of night sleeping in front of his crib. Then - twin girls. Two cribs! What's a dog to do?

He alternated - slept in front of one daughter's crib one night, the other daughter's crib the next night.

We really don't deserve dogs. It's a serious design flaw that they live such relatively short lives.


Tell me about it. Mine's gotten me through a couple of the hardest years of my life. Vet thinks he's a Dogue de Bordeaux, an ironically named ancient breed. They're also know as the heartbreak dog as they have the shortest life span of virtually all dogs. Since he was a rescue and therefore not a pure bred my only hope is he's got some Chihuahua in him or something to balance it out.
 
Doc Daneeka
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My dog is very protective of, and attentive to, my kids.  So I believe it.
 
cfreak [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

xanadian: Some puppy's gonna get ALL THE STEAK


Came to ask if there's a GoFundMe to provide this dog with additional steaks.

/ not a huge dog person
// but if someone died in my house my cat would be trying to eat the corpse
/// I guess that's one way to get steak
 
Luse
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cfreak: xanadian: Some puppy's gonna get ALL THE STEAK

Came to ask if there's a GoFundMe to provide this dog with additional steaks.

/ not a huge dog person
// but if someone died in my house my cat would be trying to eat the corpse
/// I guess that's one way to get steak


Russel Howard talks about dogs in his latest special with a very similar take. Talks about how dogs can smell the changes in your blood sugar and get your attention.

"I love you but you're really putting it off today, have a biscuit love because I want to see you tomorrow so we can go on a wonderful walk. You'd be dead weeks ago if I was a cat."
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I suffer from depression and one day I was thinking about how long my dog is going to live. She's 11 now and has some series health issues, anyway, thinking about putting her down, really set me off and I started crying. Balling, tears running down my face, and she sees me, climbs up the sofa and on to my lap (she never sits on my lap) and started licking my tears. It only made me cry harder.

When she goes? I want to go too. I won't be able to deal with that loss.

Its hard losing a best friend.
 
PartTimeBuddha [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

steklo: I won't be able to deal with that loss.


You will be able to deal with it, because change and loss is inevitable and normal, but love is eternal.

Put trust in your love.

Do you think your dog wants you to die?
 
covfefe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And why is there a video of this, exactly?
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Dogs are better than people.
 
mybluemake [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

steklo: I suffer from depression and one day I was thinking about how long my dog is going to live. She's 11 now and has some series health issues, anyway, thinking about putting her down, really set me off and I started crying. Balling, tears running down my face, and she sees me, climbs up the sofa and on to my lap (she never sits on my lap) and started licking my tears. It only made me cry harder.

When she goes? I want to go too. I won't be able to deal with that loss.

Its hard losing a best friend.


I'm trying to get in the place where I can rescue a dog and know I have the right headspace and ability to care for one again. I've grieved for those now dead dogs, and want to give one with shiatty luck a home. The possibility that might happen this year is keeping me going, helping motivate me to do things to bring that "right time" opportunity to fruition. As said up there, your dog wants you alive. Another dog could use your love, too.
 
Luse
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

steklo: I suffer from depression and one day I was thinking about how long my dog is going to live. She's 11 now and has some series health issues, anyway, thinking about putting her down, really set me off and I started crying. Balling, tears running down my face, and she sees me, climbs up the sofa and on to my lap (she never sits on my lap) and started licking my tears. It only made me cry harder.

When she goes? I want to go too. I won't be able to deal with that loss.

Its hard losing a best friend.


Nah. Wouldn't be fair to her. Best thing you can do is go find a doggo in need and care for it the way she does for you.

Mine loves everyone, and everything, especially little things. He's got every right to despise humans and dogs as he was a bait dog at a fight op that got busted. I found him at the local shelter and was on the fence. Overheard some rednecks looking at him saying how they could "toughen him up". Signed the papers on the spot. Dog park is his heaven, every dog is his friend. In between running with dogs he'll approach all the owners for petting. He's actually my inspiration when people piss me off, if he can forgive so can I.
Best thing you can do is when that time comes is to rescue another pup in need in my opinion.

This is what he looked like when I got him.

Fark user imageView Full Size


And him getting his revenge on humanity last summer

Fark user imageView Full Size


Always try to be the person your dog thinks you are.
 
Micosavo
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
We had a dog that has since passed away that was more reliable than a pregancy test.

He was my dog before I met my now wife and became our dog. He was always with me but when she became pregnant I was invisible and he would just follow her around and cuddle up to her at night.

/Miss ya Harley!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
PartTimeBuddha [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Micosavo: We had a dog that has since passed away that was more reliable than a pregancy test.

He was my dog before I met my now wife and became our dog. He was always with me but when she became pregnant I was invisible and he would just follow her around and cuddle up to her at night.

/Miss ya Harley!

[Fark user image 425x318]


Aye. That's the problem with dogs.

They are cruel and loving and dumb.
 
educated [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Thought I was a cat person - had cats all my life (three currently) but a couple years back we got a dog and I wish I could do my life over ONLY to have had a dog sooner than my 40s.

Dogs are amazing.
I also don't know what I am going to do when our first boy dies. He's five in a few days, so hopefully I'll not have to manage it for a while.
 
big pig peaches [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

mrparks: We do deserve dogs. How many times have you woken up yours because it was doing something weird while sleeping?

There is some pretty solid evidence that they followed us around. We killed the animals they couldn't and they ate the scraps. They've been begging for more their entire existence.

I mean, as much as we deserve anything. Which isn't very much.


We've made all the dogs what they are today, so yes we deserve dogs.

Don't believe me? Put a wolf in a room with a baby and close the door. Then get on the baby monitor and just watch the cuteness... Oh my.
 
catmandu [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
My brother's dog (GSD, husky, lab mix) became very protective when my niece was born. They would have her in the car seat/carrier thingy on the floor and Pepper would lay down watching her. One time my SIL yelled loudly upstairs to my brother. Pepper stood up, looked at her, growled, and loudly woofed before laying down again. She was definitely saying "keep it down and don't disturb my baby".

She passed away at age 12 in the middle of chasing some critter in the back yard. Likely sudden heart attack and she actually left a skid mark in the grass when she fell. For a dog, what a great way to go, doing something you enjoy.
 
khitsicker [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Nogale: A while back I read a memoir in which the writer said that the family's dog, a Border Collie, took it upon himself to sleep in front of their first son's crib for the first six months of the baby's life. Second son comes along, and the dog also decides to spend six months of night sleeping in front of his crib. Then - twin girls. Two cribs! What's a dog to do?

He alternated - slept in front of one daughter's crib one night, the other daughter's crib the next night.

We really don't deserve dogs. It's a serious design flaw that they live such relatively short lives.


My first order of business after becoming ruler of the world is to get some super scientists CRISPR editing dogs and cats to have a more reasonable life span. Say 60 years or so.
 
azn_firebug
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I like to think our Siggy (pitbull/bullmastiff) would do the same thing. He absolutely loved our children/his babies. If they fish hooked his eyes, stuck fingers in his nose, pulled his mouth, he just sat there and took it. And then gave them kisses.

/Had to say goodbye to him over the weekend.
//Cancer is cruel (epitheliotropic lymphoma to be exact)
///Pretty sure our collie would sell the kids for a donut
 
resident dystopian
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

steklo: I suffer from depression and one day I was thinking about how long my dog is going to live. She's 11 now and has some series health issues, anyway, thinking about putting her down, really set me off and I started crying. Balling, tears running down my face, and she sees me, climbs up the sofa and on to my lap (she never sits on my lap) and started licking my tears. It only made me cry harder.

When she goes? I want to go too. I won't be able to deal with that loss.

Its hard losing a best friend.


Please appreciate the limited time we have with the creatures that care for us.
We at best only have them on loan, not for keep.
They are not fungible, they are irreplaceable, but, there is always a creature out there
to help us shoulder our burdens and to be the only friend in the world at times.
/and i tend to keep my cats too long, past the sensible put down date, so my vets think that i am abusing them until the good byes, then they understand, the bastards.
//well, not bastards, but still.
 
