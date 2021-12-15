 Skip to content
 
(Fay Observer)   Rest In Peace, you magnificent plus-sized Jewish lady redneck   (fayobserver.com) divider line
7
Wanebo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
That was a magnificent obit.

My guess is she got to read it and approve before she passed.
 
Grumpy Cat [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Wow. That was great. Thanks, subby.
 
ecmoRandomNumbers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
That was irreverent and in poor taste. I loved it! Makes me wish I had known her.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
This is the kind of woman who needs movies made about her life.
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Jewish Lady Redneck sounds like it could be the name of a bluegrass band.

I've never known an obituary to be classified under TMI. But there's a first time for everything. Made for an interesting read though.
 
NINEv2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
That, boys and ghouls, is how you write an obit. We could be so lucky.
 
I Swear I'll Jump
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Wow, lived large. My obit would be so boring. Wife, mother, grandma. Read a lot of books. Wrote a lot of stories and a novel. All unpublished. Mom to two and stepmom to three. Devoted wife to a nasty old grump. Loved cats. Liked real dogs. Yawn...
 
